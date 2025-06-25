Behind the Hype: Is Traya the Real Deal or Just Another Hair Care Fad? | Image: New-Age Hair Brand

The Rise of a New-Age Hair Brand

For decades, the Indian hair care industry was dominated by oil commercials, salon treatments, and over-the-counter shampoos that promised lush hair with vague ingredients and little accountability. In recent years, however, the conversation has shifted from surface-level fixes to root-cause treatment, and few brands have ridden that wave harder than Traya.

Launched in 2019, Traya Health offers a personalised hair loss treatment program based on a blend of Ayurveda, dermatology, and nutrition. Users take an online hair diagnosis test, after which they're prescribed a combination of topical medication, internal supplements, Ayurvedic detox herbs, and a dedicated hair coach to track progress.

It sounds revolutionary. It also sounds like a lot of promises.

So, is Traya the real deal - or just another product cleverly cloaked in wellness-speak?

What Traya Promises: Personalised, Multi-Science Hair Recovery

Unlike conventional hair care brands that sell shampoos or serums with blanket benefits, Traya’s pitch is different. Every case of hair loss has a unique root cause, and unless that is identified and treated internally, no amount of external application will help.

The process begins with a 20+ question digital diagnosis, after which users receive a treatment plan based on their specific triggers, ranging from PCOS and thyroid dysfunction to dandruff, high stress, poor digestion, or hormonal imbalance.

Each kit typically includes:

● Minoxidil (a clinically proven topical solution)

● Herbal nasal detox formulations

● Gut-cleansing herbs and probiotics

● Prescription-grade supplements (biotin, iron, or anti-inflammatory blends)

● Regular calls from a hair coach

This multi-pronged treatment model sets Traya apart - but also raises eyebrows. Can one brand do justice to all three sciences without being a master of none?

Real Voices, Real Outcomes

To answer that, we spoke to multiple users across India who have completed or are undergoing Traya’s full treatment cycle. Their stories paint a picture more grounded than typical five-star reviews.

Arvind Nair, 36, a banker from Kochi, had been battling male pattern baldness for years. “I’d tried Minoxidil before, but I didn’t change my lifestyle. With Traya, the coach encouraged me to improve my diet, increase my sleep, and stay on track. Hair regrowth wasn’t dramatic, but my hair fall stopped by the third month. For me, that was huge.”

Meenal Joshi, 29, a digital marketer from Pune, had a more mixed experience. “The Ayurvedic medicine upset my stomach at first, and I almost quit. However, after adjusting the dosage, I began to see tiny regrowth patches. The coach's support really helped, especially when I had doubts.”

Farhan Shaikh, 41, from Mumbai, was less impressed. “It was too much to do - too many steps, too many pills. I dropped off in the second month. Maybe it works, but I didn’t have the patience.”

These accounts highlight a common thread: Traya is not an easy or passive solution. It demands commitment, and the results aren’t instant.

The Science and the Scepticism

Hair fall is a deeply personal issue, but it’s also one that sits at the intersection of lifestyle, genetics, and physiology. According to Dr. Nivedita Menon, a dermatologist based in Bengaluru:

“Most people think of hair fall as a cosmetic issue, but it's often a clinical one. What I find interesting about Traya is that it is treated like a medical condition, rather than a beauty concern. That said, combining Ayurveda, Western medicine, and nutrition is ambitious, it can work if done right, but it’s not a magic pill.”

She adds that Minoxidil is a proven therapy, but the efficacy of Ayurvedic herbs or detox routines remains largely anecdotal, unless supported by more trials.

Therein lies the challenge: Traya sits in a grey zone. Too clinical to be called cosmetic, yet too integrative to be judged by standard pharma metrics.

A Deeper Look at the Business Model

Traya isn’t a beauty brand in the FMCG sense. It’s a D2C health-tech company, backed by investors like Fireside Ventures. In the last few years, Traya claims to have treated over 10 lakh customers and is now venturing into offline clinics.

This isn’t a one-product company. It’s an ecosystem play, one where customer LTV (lifetime value) is far more critical than first-time conversions.

Interestingly, the brand rarely discounts. Instead, it relies on trust-building content, expert-led videos, and customer testimonials that don’t appear to be paid advertisements. That’s a deliberate bet, and one that seems to be paying off in a segment crowded with gimmicky miracle oils and celebrity-endorsed masks.

The Red Flags: Not a Fit for Everyone

Despite the thoughtful model, Traya isn’t perfect.

Some users complain about the number of steps required. Others baulk at the idea of following up with a “hair coach,” feeling it borders on unnecessary hand-holding.

There are also people for whom the treatment may not work at all, especially in cases where hair follicles are already dead or scarring alopecia has occurred. The brand clarifies this in its FAQs, but some users come in expecting regrowth in bald patches, only to be disappointed.

Moreover, price can be a concern. A complete kit may cost upwards of ₹2,000–₹3,000 per month, which, over six months, can add up significantly. For some, that’s still cheaper than a transplant. For others, it’s too steep for something without guaranteed regrowth.

Final Verdict: Real, But Not for the Faint of Heart

So, is Traya fake or real?

It’s real in the sense that it offers a genuinely different, thoughtful approach to hair health that goes beyond external serums and generic supplements. It takes its science seriously, puts time into onboarding, and supports users throughout.