Bengaluru to Host Roof India 2026 from April 23–25, Spotlight on 150+ leading brands from India and abroad

Bengaluru: Informa Markets in India is gearing up to host the 23rd edition of Roof India, Asia’s premier exhibition for roofing and allied products, from 23–25 April 2026 at the Bangalore International Exhibition Centre (BIEC). The event, which alternates annually between Bangalore and Mumbai, will bring together key stakeholders from across the construction ecosystem, with a strong emphasis on sustainable, energy-efficient, and performance-driven roofing solutions.

As India’s construction sector continues to expand, there is a growing emphasis on building practices that prioritise environmental performance and long-term efficiency. With buildings accounting for up to 40% of emissions, the need for climate-responsive design, energy-efficient materials, and sustainable construction technologies has become increasingly critical. Roofing, in this context, is emerging as a key lever in improving energy efficiency, reducing heat gain, and enhancing overall building performance.

The Indian roofing market, estimated at approximately USD 8.6 billion in 2026 and projected to reach USD 11.7 billion by 2031 is witnessing a clear shift towards advanced materials such as insulated panels, cool roofing systems, solar-integrated roofing, and metal-based solutions that support sustainability goals while improving durability and lifecycle value.

Positioned as a focused B2B marketplace, Roof India 2026 will feature over 150 brands from India and overseas and is expected to attract more than 8,000 trade visitors, including architects, consultants, builders, contractors, engineers, and project owners. The exhibition will showcase a comprehensive range of solutions across roofing systems, cladding, pre-engineered buildings, waterproofing, insulation, and solar roofing technologies.

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The platform aims to enable meaningful engagement between manufacturers, solution providers, and decision-makers, supporting the adoption of next-generation roofing systems aligned with green building standards and evolving regulatory requirements.

Commenting on the 23rd edition, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, said: “The Indian construction ecosystem is rapidly evolving towards faster, more efficient, and sustainable building practices. Pre-engineered buildings, for instance, are enabling up to 30–40% faster project execution, fundamentally changing how structures are designed and delivered. At the same time, there is a growing shift towards green roofing solutions, including cool roofs, solar-integrated systems, and advanced insulation that significantly improve energy efficiency and environmental performance. Emerging technologies such as 3D printing are further pushing the boundaries of design and construction innovation. Roofing today sits at the intersection of these trends, playing a far more strategic role in building performance and sustainability. Roof India 2026 is designed to bring together these advancements, enabling industry stakeholders to explore solutions that align with the future of construction.”

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A key highlight of the event will be the Open Seminar & Business Meets, curated around the theme ‘Reshaping the Future of Steel Infrastructure & Pre-Engineered Buildings’. The knowledge series will feature keynote sessions, panel discussions, and technical presentations led by industry experts and organisations, with a strong emphasis on net-zero roofing, climate-responsive design, BIM integration, and sustainable insulation, along with advancements in construction technologies such as 3D printing.

The three-day agenda will also include industry-led sessions by leading companies and associations, a technical book launch on insulated sandwich panels for sustainable construction, and discussions on balancing cost, quality, sustainability, and key considerations shaping modern construction projects.

The exhibition will further spotlight the engineering precision behind modern roofing systems through close-up displays of structural components, fastening technologies, and installation techniques. From detailed material assemblies to real-world application setups, these showcases will offer deeper insights into how high-performance and sustainable roofing solutions are being implemented across projects.

Over the years, Roof India has established itself as a key platform for global and domestic brands to showcase innovation and access the Indian market. By bringing together the entire value chain under one roof, the exhibition continues to support the transition towards more sustainable and future-ready construction practices.