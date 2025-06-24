PSRI, the best cancer specialist hospital in India. | Image: PSRI

“PSRI, the best cancer specialist hospital in India, handles one of the highest oncology workloads in South Delhi, covering the full spectrum from day-care chemo to complex robotic resections.”

Hearing the words “You have cancer” can stop anyone in their tracks. At that moment, most families look for a place that offers two things at once: proven medical power and human-level care.

Pushpawati Singhania Hospital & Research Institute (PSRI) meets that need as the best cancer hospital in Delhi.

At PSRI, board-certified oncologists work with 3 T MRI, CT Scan and Versius™ robotic surgery to build precise cancer treatment roadmaps. A 24 × 7 multidisciplinary tumour board at our cancer specialist hospital in India reviews every case, while dedicated counsellors, dietitians, and finance advisors guide each patient step-by-step.

The result is a cancer treatment hospital in Delhi NCR where high-end science, clear communication, and compassion always travel together, turning fear into a focused, hope-filled plan under one South-Delhi roof.

PSRI - Cancer Specialist Hospital in India with Complete Cancer Care Under One Roof

PSRI, the best hospital in Delhi ranks 5ᵗʰ in Delhi and 7ᵗʰ in North India for oncology (Times Health Survey 2025). NABH & NABL seals confirm end-to-end quality. Dual NABH/NABL accreditations and ISO-grade labs back every outcome we quote, proof you are in a hospital that meets strict national and international standards.

Advanced imaging: CT Scan , 3 T MRI give fast, accurate staging in a single visit.

Versius™ robotic and laparoscopic theatres: Millimetre -precise tumour removal means less pain, smaller scars, and quicker discharge.

24 × 7 blood bank and onco-ICU: Immediate backup for high-risk surgeries and complex chemotherapy cycles.

Comfort-first chemotherapy day-care: Recliner pods, free Wi-Fi, and an in-house pharmacy that caps drug mark-ups to keep treatment affordable.

Bone-marrow transplant suite with HEPA-filtered rooms: A safe, local option for leukaemia and lymphoma patients.

Integrated support services: A daily multidisciplinary tumour board, genetic counselling, diet and rehab studio, and dedicated psychological support, all tracked in one electronic health record.

Since all the services are under-one-roof at PSRI’s South Delhi campus, the cancer specialist hospital in India, patients avoid delays, data gaps, and extra ambulance bills.

7 Ways PSRI, Best Hospital in Delhi, Leads the Fight Against Cancer

Expert and Experienced Oncology Team in Delhi

Onco-surgeons Dr A.K Agarwal and Dr RK Manchandana, medical oncologist Dr S Jain, and radiation chief Dr P Goswami form PSRI’s multidisciplinary tumour board. Each patient’s scans and lab results are reviewed together so the surgeons, medical oncologists, and radiation specialists agree on one clear, personalized treatment plan, no matter how rare or complex the cancer.

High-Tech Cancer Treatments (Robotics)

PSRI’s Versius™ robotic system removes prostate, uterine, and colorectal tumours with tiny cuts, less pain, and quicker healing.

Personal Plans with Genomic Testing

When useful, your tumour sample goes for next-generation sequencing. The gene report guides targeted drugs or immunotherapy so you avoid one-size-fits-all chemotherapy and keep healthy cells safer.

Proven Results and Research

Internal audits show infection rates below 2 percent and five-year breast-cancer survival on par with the world’s top centres. PSRI also joins multi-centre studies on new immune therapies, letting patients try tomorrow’s drugs today, another reason it ranks among the best cancer hospitals in Delhi.

Support Beyond Medicine

Money worries? Our finance desk links families to Ayushman Bharat, CGHS, and NGO grants. Stress? Counsellors run mindfulness sessions, and dietitians create high-protein Indian menus. A survivor peer group pairs newcomers with people who have “been there, beaten that.”

Easy Access—On-Site or Online

Find us on Press Enclave Marg, five minutes from Malviya Nagar Metro. Can’t travel? Use our tele-oncology portal to upload scans and get a video second opinion within 48 hours. Families across NCR call PSRI their go-to cancer treatment hospital in Delhi NCR because help is always just a click, or a short drive away.

Cancer Survivor Story: Hope in Action

Rina Singh, 42, came to PSRI after being diagnosed with stage III rectal cancer. Her biggest fear: permanent colostomy and months in bed. After staging on our CT scanner, the tumour board suggested a short course of chemoradiation followed by Versius™-assisted robotic surgery.

Minimally invasive removal: Tiny keyhole cuts meant Rina was walking the next day.

Organ preservation: The robot’s precision spared her sphincter muscles, so no lifelong colostomy bag.

Faster recovery: She went home on Day 4 and began oral chemo from her own sofa.

Clear scans: At her 18-month follow-up, PET-CT showed no evidence of disease.

Your Cancer-Related Queries—Answered by PSRI Experts from Delhi

Is radiation therapy safe?

Yes. The image-guided LINAC shapes the beam to your tumour and adjusts for tiny movements as you breathe. This keeps healthy tissue—especially heart and lungs—out of the line of fire.

Can I get a second opinion without travelling?

Absolutely. Upload your reports to PSRI’s tele-oncology portal and choose a video slot. A consultant reviews your scans and sends a written plan within 48 hours.

Do you treat children and teens?

We do. A paediatric haemato-oncology team manages leukaemia, lymphoma and solid tumours in child-friendly suites with play corners and taste-adjusted formulations.

What follow-up schedule should I expect?

Most patients have PET-CT or blood tests at 3, 6 and 12 months after treatment, then once a year. Results can be discussed online or in person—whichever suits you.

