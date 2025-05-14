Best Fashion Designing Course After 10th & 12th? Join FMC At Raja Rani | Image: Raja Rani Coaching

Finishing 10th or 12th standard brings that big question: "What next?" While many students rush toward traditional paths like engineering or medicine, there's a creative, hands-on alternative that's changing lives across India. Raja Rani's Fashion Mastery Course (FMC) is quickly becoming the answer for students looking to break into the exciting world of fashion design.

Why Fashion Designing Course Is A Smart Choice After School

Let's face it - not everyone fits the conventional mold of engineering, medical or commerce streams. For creative minds with an eye for style and design, fashion designing offers a dynamic career path that combines creativity with practical skills.

Raja Rani has revolutionized fashion education in India since their memorable appearance on Shark Tank India. With over 2 million learners nationwide, they've proven that fashion design isn't just about fancy degrees from expensive institutes in big cities.

"I was completely lost after 12th," says Neha, a current FMC student from Jaipur. "My parents wanted me to pursue BCom, but my heart wasn't in it. Finding Raja Rani's fashion designing course changed everything - now I'm already taking orders for custom blouses while still studying!"

FMC: Not Just Another Fashion Designing Course

The Fashion Mastery Course (FMC) launching on July 1, 2025, stands apart from typical fashion programs. While traditional courses might focus heavily on theory with minimal practical application, FMC flips this approach completely.

What makes FMC the best fashion design program for students after 10th and 12th?

1. Complete Skill Development

The year-long course delivers 300+ live sessions covering everything from basic stitching to running your own fashion business. Each session builds practical, market-ready skills that you can apply immediately.

2. Accessible Learning Format

Classes are conducted live in Hindi with recordings available in both Hindi and English, making quality fashion education accessible to students from diverse backgrounds across India.

3. Affordable Education

With packages starting at just ₹24,999 - roughly one-tenth the cost of traditional fashion schools - FMC removes the financial barriers that keep many talented students from pursuing their passion for design.

4. Comprehensive Curriculum

The FMC curriculum goes miles beyond basic fashion design concepts. Students dive deep into:

●Garment construction (180+ dedicated sessions)

●Textile knowledge and fabric selection

●Embroidery techniques and customization

●Social media marketing for fashion businesses

●Business operations and profitability

●Personality development

●Fashion illustration

●Fashion styling and trend forecasting

●Draping techniques

●Computer-Aided Design (CAD)

●Fashion merchandising

This broad approach creates complete professionals ready for the real world, not just designers with theoretical knowledge.

Three Career Paths After Your Fashion Designing Course

What makes Raja Rani's FMC truly special is how it adapts to different career goals. Not every fashion student wants the same outcome, which is why FMC offers three distinct tracks:

LEVEL 1: HOUSEHOLD DESIGNER (₹24,999)

Perfect for students after 10th or 12th who want to develop fashion skills for freelance work or home-based businesses.

●RRC Certification

●150+ Live Sessions

●5-Year Validity

●Live sessions in Hindi / Recordings in both Hindi & English

●Mystery Box on Full Payment

●Online Industry Visit (1)

●Live Doubt Solving Sessions

●Scholarship Opportunity

LEVEL 2: STUDENT STARTUP (₹34,999)

Designed for young creators eager to launch their own small fashion businesses.

●Includes everything in Level 1

●220+ Live Sessions

●Online Industry Visits (2)

●Offline Meetup (1)

●Fashion Show Participation

●5-Year Validity

●Mystery Box on Full Payment

LEVEL 3: BUSINESS BUILDER (₹44,999)

The complete pathway for those dreaming of establishing larger fashion enterprises.

●Includes everything in Levels 1 & 2

●300+ Live Sessions

●Online Industry Visits (4)

●Offline Meetups (2)

●Fashion Show Participation

●5-Year Validity

●Mystery Box on Full Payment

All levels can be paid in convenient installments, making quality fashion education accessible to everyone. Raja Rani believes in providing value, maintaining fair and fixed pricing to ensure top-quality education without discounts.

"The beauty of Raja Rani's approach is that it meets students where they are," explains fashion entrepreneur Kavita Sharma, who mentors FMC students. "Whether you're just looking for skills to earn from home or planning to build the next big fashion label, there's a learning path designed specifically for you."

Raja Rani: India's Leading Fashion Education Platform

Raja Rani Coaching has established itself as India's premier fashion education platform, helping thousands build successful careers in designing, stitching, and boutique business. Their approach focuses on practical, affordable, and industry-driven courses that transform aspirations into reality.

The numbers speak for themselves:

●Over 153,264+ enrolled students

●Reaching 3,589+ cities across India

●347,696+ app downloads

●A thriving social community of 5,123,651+ followers

With this impressive track record, Raja Rani is now launching their most comprehensive offering yet - the Fashion Mastery Course (FMC).

Learning Fashion Design That Actually Pays

Unlike many fashion courses that focus solely on design theory, Raja Rani's FMC emphasizes the business side of fashion from day one. Students learn not just how to create beautiful garments, but how to:

●Price their work profitably

●Market their designs on social media

●Build a loyal customer base

●Manage production timelines

●Scale their operations as demand grows

This practical approach means FMC graduates don't just have skills - they have livelihoods. Many start earning even before completing the full course.

Why Choose FMC at Raja Rani After 10th or 12th?

When comparing fashion designing courses after school, consider these FMC advantages:

1.Proven Track Record: Raja Rani's methods have already helped over 153,000 students across 3,589+ cities in India.

2.Flexible Learning: Study from anywhere with internet access, making this ideal for students in smaller towns and cities.

3.Immediate Application: Start using your skills to earn while you learn, unlike traditional programs where you wait years before applying your knowledge.

4.Community Support: Join a thriving social community of over 5 million members who share tips, opportunities, and encouragement.

5.Industry Recognition: Raja Rani's prestigious achievements include:

○Guinness World Record: Set a world record for the most viewers of a textiles lesson livestream on YouTube, establishing a new global benchmark in online fashion education.

○Shark Tank India Recognition: Their innovative approach to fashion education gained national recognition on Shark Tank India, reinforcing their position as a leading fashion education brand.

6.Scholarship Opportunities: Performance-based scholarships are available at every level of the program.

Beyond The Fashion Designing Course: Building A Movement

Raja Rani isn't just teaching fashion design - they're building a movement that's transforming how Indians think about vocational education after 10th and 12th, guided by clear values and purpose:

MISSION

"We aim to inspire & empower individuals by unleashing their potential & committed to transforming lives through quality education & skill development."

VISION

"We unite your passion & career together by fostering financial freedom & economic strength through education."

VALUES

Services, Happiness, Excellence, Empowerment, Growth, Commitment

As their motto states: "Build What You Dream" - At Raja Rani Coaching, they don't just impart knowledge – they shape futures. Whether you're starting out after 10th standard or looking for alternatives after 12th, they guide you to the right course that transforms your skills into success.

This approach has particular significance in smaller cities and towns, where access to specialized training has historically been limited. FMC brings world-class fashion education directly to these communities, creating opportunities where few existed before.

Ready To Start Your Fashion Journey After 10th or 12th?

The next batch of Raja Rani's Fashion Mastery Course begins July 1, 2025, with limited spots available. For students finishing 10th or 12th standard who are drawn to creativity, design, and entrepreneurship, FMC offers a structured path to turn passion into profession.

With installment payment options available and a track record of student success, Raja Rani's FMC stands as perhaps the best fashion designing course option for students seeking an alternative to conventional education paths.