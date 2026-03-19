Best Natural Herbs to Support Hormonal Balance and Hair Growth | Image: Initiative desk

Hair growth is not just about what you apply to your scalp. It is deeply influenced by your internal hormonal balance. When hormones like estrogen, progesterone, thyroid hormones, or DHT shift out of balance, hair follicles react quickly. Shedding increases. Growth slows. Texture changes.

This is where certain natural herbs may play a supportive role. While herbs are not magic cures, some have been studied for their ability to regulate stress, support endocrine function, and reduce inflammation, all of which impact hair health.

Let’s explore the most promising ones.

Why Hormonal Balance Matters for Hair

Hormones regulate the hair growth cycle. When balanced, follicles stay longer in the growth (anagen) phase. When disrupted:

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Hair may enter the shedding phase too early

Follicles may shrink over time

Oil production may increase

Growth may slow down

Hormonal triggers are especially common in:

PCOS

Thyroid disorders

Postpartum phase

Chronic stress

Perimenopause

Supporting hormonal balance can help stabilise the hair cycle.

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1. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha is one of the most studied adaptogenic herbs. It helps regulate cortisol, the stress hormone. High cortisol levels are linked to stress-induced hair fall (telogen effluvium).

Potential benefits:

Reduces chronic stress

Supports thyroid balance

Improves sleep quality

Lowers systemic inflammation

By calming the stress response, it indirectly protects hair follicles from premature shedding.

2. Shatavari

Traditionally used in Ayurveda to support female reproductive health, Shatavari may help balance estrogen levels.

It may be useful in:

PCOS-related hair fall

Postpartum hormonal shifts

Perimenopausal thinning

Supporting hormonal equilibrium, it helps reduce androgen-driven hair shedding in women.

3. Brahmi

While commonly known for cognitive support, Brahmi also helps regulate stress pathways and calm the nervous system.

Benefits include:

Reduced anxiety

Improved sleep

Lower stress-induced inflammation

Chronic stress affects both gut health and hormone balance. Brahmi works at the mind-body level.

4. Liquorice Root (Mulethi)

Liquorice root has mild anti-androgenic properties. It may help reduce excessive androgen activity, which is often linked to female pattern hair thinning.

It also:

Supports adrenal health

Reduces inflammation

Helps regulate cortisol levels

However, it should be used cautiously in people with high blood pressure.

5. Bhringraj

Often called the “king of herbs for hair,” Bhringraj is traditionally used to strengthen follicles and support regrowth.

While more commonly applied topically, internal formulations are also used in Ayurvedic practice to:

Improve liver function

Reduce internal heat

Support circulation

Healthy liver function is closely tied to hormonal balance.

Important Reality Check

Herbs support balance. They do not override medical conditions.

If hair fall is linked to:

Severe thyroid dysfunction

Advanced androgenetic alopecia

Severe iron deficiency

Herbs alone may not be enough. They work best as part of a structured, root-cause strategy.

A Structured Root-Cause Approach

This is where personalised systems matter. Instead of guessing which herb might help, platforms like Traya assess your stress patterns, gut health, nutrition levels, and hormonal signals before recommending solutions.

Rather than throwing five herbs at the problem, the goal is to identify:

Is cortisol the issue?

Is iron low?

Is DHT high?

Is digestion compromised?

Herbs become supportive tools within a broader strategy, not the entire plan.

Hormonal balance is not achieved overnight. It is built through consistent sleep, stress management, proper nutrition, and, when appropriate, herbal support.