Updated 19 March 2026 at 12:44 IST
Best Natural Herbs to Support Hormonal Balance and Hair Growth
This is where certain natural herbs may play a supportive role. While herbs are not magic cures, some have been studied for their ability to regulate stress, support endocrine function, and reduce inflammation, all of which impact hair health.
- Initiatives News
- 3 min read
Hair growth is not just about what you apply to your scalp. It is deeply influenced by your internal hormonal balance. When hormones like estrogen, progesterone, thyroid hormones, or DHT shift out of balance, hair follicles react quickly. Shedding increases. Growth slows. Texture changes.
This is where certain natural herbs may play a supportive role. While herbs are not magic cures, some have been studied for their ability to regulate stress, support endocrine function, and reduce inflammation, all of which impact hair health.
Let’s explore the most promising ones.
Why Hormonal Balance Matters for Hair
Hormones regulate the hair growth cycle. When balanced, follicles stay longer in the growth (anagen) phase. When disrupted:
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- Hair may enter the shedding phase too early
- Follicles may shrink over time
- Oil production may increase
- Growth may slow down
Hormonal triggers are especially common in:
- PCOS
- Thyroid disorders
- Postpartum phase
- Chronic stress
- Perimenopause
Supporting hormonal balance can help stabilise the hair cycle.
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1. Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha is one of the most studied adaptogenic herbs. It helps regulate cortisol, the stress hormone. High cortisol levels are linked to stress-induced hair fall (telogen effluvium).
Potential benefits:
- Reduces chronic stress
- Supports thyroid balance
- Improves sleep quality
- Lowers systemic inflammation
By calming the stress response, it indirectly protects hair follicles from premature shedding.
2. Shatavari
Traditionally used in Ayurveda to support female reproductive health, Shatavari may help balance estrogen levels.
It may be useful in:
- PCOS-related hair fall
- Postpartum hormonal shifts
- Perimenopausal thinning
Supporting hormonal equilibrium, it helps reduce androgen-driven hair shedding in women.
3. Brahmi
While commonly known for cognitive support, Brahmi also helps regulate stress pathways and calm the nervous system.
Benefits include:
- Reduced anxiety
- Improved sleep
- Lower stress-induced inflammation
Chronic stress affects both gut health and hormone balance. Brahmi works at the mind-body level.
4. Liquorice Root (Mulethi)
Liquorice root has mild anti-androgenic properties. It may help reduce excessive androgen activity, which is often linked to female pattern hair thinning.
It also:
- Supports adrenal health
- Reduces inflammation
- Helps regulate cortisol levels
However, it should be used cautiously in people with high blood pressure.
5. Bhringraj
Often called the “king of herbs for hair,” Bhringraj is traditionally used to strengthen follicles and support regrowth.
While more commonly applied topically, internal formulations are also used in Ayurvedic practice to:
- Improve liver function
- Reduce internal heat
- Support circulation
Healthy liver function is closely tied to hormonal balance.
Important Reality Check
Herbs support balance. They do not override medical conditions.
If hair fall is linked to:
- Severe thyroid dysfunction
- Advanced androgenetic alopecia
- Severe iron deficiency
Herbs alone may not be enough. They work best as part of a structured, root-cause strategy.
A Structured Root-Cause Approach
This is where personalised systems matter. Instead of guessing which herb might help, platforms like Traya assess your stress patterns, gut health, nutrition levels, and hormonal signals before recommending solutions.
Rather than throwing five herbs at the problem, the goal is to identify:
- Is cortisol the issue?
- Is iron low?
- Is DHT high?
- Is digestion compromised?
Herbs become supportive tools within a broader strategy, not the entire plan.
Hormonal balance is not achieved overnight. It is built through consistent sleep, stress management, proper nutrition, and, when appropriate, herbal support.
If your hair fall feels cyclical, stress-triggered, or hormone-linked, natural herbs may help stabilise the system. But lasting improvement comes from understanding what’s truly driving the imbalance.
Published By : Namya Kapur
Published On: 19 March 2026 at 12:44 IST