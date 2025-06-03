Betjili Announces Nussrat Jahan as New Brand Ambassador

In recent events, Betjili, one of the leading online sports and casino betting platforms, announced Nussrat Jahan as its new brand ambassador. Best known for her charismatic beauty and amazing acting skills, Nussrat Jahan will now be the face of Betjili. She will represent the platform at national and international events.

In addition, we will be actively participating in online and offline promotion activities of the platform.

Jahan hails from India and is a household name among Bengali cinema lovers. She started her acting career in 2011 and is one of the highest-paid female leads in the Bengali cinema industry.

She has been featured in many iconic Bengali movies such as Shotru, Love Express, Zulfiqar, Crisscross, Dictionary, Asur, and many more. She also had a glorious modelling career prior to this, and currently she is actively participating in Indian politics as well. She has also appeared in many hit music videos in Hindi & Bengali.

She has a huge fan following in Bengali speaking parts of South Asia. Her Facebook page has 10 million followers, while her Instagram account has over 3 million followers across the globe. As Betjili mainly operates in Bangladesh and targets a Bengali-speaking audience, her association with the platform is a win-win situation.

On this association, a spokesperson of Betjili said, "Choosing Nussrat Jahan as the brand ambassador is a smart move, as she represents Bengali culture so well. Her enthusiasm for life, her charismatic personality, and her stand for social justice resonate with the values Betjili appreciates and embodies in its operations. We're certain that this partnership will go a long way and will benefit both sides."

Nussrat is also equally excited for this association. "I always love sports and appreciate the kind of fairness and ease Betjili has brought to the table for online sport and casino betting lovers. The platform is doing a great job, and I am glad to be a part of its journey. I am excited to be associated with such a renowned platform."

About Nussrat Jahan:

Nussrat Jahan is an Indian actor, model, producer, and politician. She has been awarded the "Youth Icon" and "Mahanayika" titles in 2021 and 2022, respectively, along with many other awards & accolades.

About Betjili:

Betjili is an online sports and casino betting platform operational in South Asia, mainly in Bangladesh. It offers a localized online betting platform for Bangladeshi bettors by accepting BDT and local payment methods.