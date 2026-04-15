Beyond Old-Age Homes: The Rise of Dignified Senior Living at Better Life Homes

At BetterLife Homes (BLH), we see senior living in India at a pivotal moment of transformation. What was once driven by necessity is now increasingly shaped by aspiration, choice, and evolving life goals. As longevity rises and lifestyles change, India’s population is reimagining ageing, not as a phase of decline, but as an opportunity for independence, connection, and purpose. This shift is not only redefining how seniors live today but also shaping the future of senior living communities across the country.

What personal experiences led you to work on this idea?

Mrs. Rashmi and Mr.Bijit Sehgal, the founders, recalled, “The idea for this really started when we went on certain trips to countries like Switzerland. What we saw was really different from what we see. Older people in Switzerland were not sad or alone. They seemed to enjoy life and lived with other old people in places that were made just for them.”

They further continued that, “We felt India needed something like this, built specifically for Indian people. That’s when we started Better Life Homes. It is a place where old people can live in houses without having to buy them. This way, they do not have to worry about owning a house. The idea of Better Life Homes has changed over time. Now it is a place where old people can live in a healthy and happy way. They can live life the way they want to. The founders want Better Life Homes to be a place where older people can be happy and healthy. That is what Better Life Homes is all about.”

What mindset shift are you observing among India’s 60+ population?

India’s 60+ population is undergoing a decisive mindset shift—from dependence to intentional, independent living. Traditionally, ageing was synonymous with living within a joint family system, where care was largely the responsibility of children. Today, with nuclear families, global mobility, and longer life expectancy, seniors are redefining what retirement means.

The founders emphasised that this cohort is increasingly viewing senior living not as a “fallback” or abandonment, but as a lifestyle upgrade. There is a growing aspiration for autonomy, dignity, and community-led living. Seniors are actively choosing environments that offer social engagement, wellness, and safety, rather than passive care.

Another key shift is emotional awareness. Loneliness and isolation are now openly acknowledged, and many seniors proactively seek community ecosystems that provide companionship and purpose.

Financial independence is also shaping this mindset. With rising affluence among retirees, seniors are more willing to invest in curated living experiences that enhance their quality of life.

For BetterLife Homes, this shift reflects a powerful transition: seniors are no longer planning for “end-of-life care” but for a second, self-directed life stage, one defined by choice, connection, and continued growth.

Please share some thoughtfully designed details about the Home?

Mr. Bijit Sehgal elaborated, “Better Life Homes establishes its design approach through its commitment to creating safe spaces which enable residents to live independently while experiencing total comfort. The homes integrate age-friendly infrastructure with hospitality-led services, which provide residents with both physical comfort and emotional stability.

The residences provide their residents with a lasting sense of safety through their design elements, which include anti-skid flooring, step-free layouts, wide doorways, and wheelchair-friendly access while maintaining a non-clinical, homely feel. The project is also strategically located close to a multi-speciality hospital, which enables residents to reach medical facilities without losing their ability to conduct their daily activities.

The serene hills of Kasauli serve as a fundamental design component because its clean air and greenery combine with its slower pace of life to enhance both mental and physical health.

Residents can spend their time on leisure and community activities because of the daily services which include meals-on-call, housekeeping, and laundry services that handle their essential household work. The offering combines intelligent spatial design with supportive amenities to create a secure environment that requires minimal care while promoting dignity for elderly residents.”

How will senior living evolve in India over the next 5–10 years?

Over the next 5–10 years, senior living in India is set to evolve from a niche segment into a mainstream, aspirational housing category. Driven by a rapidly ageing population and changing family structures, demand is expected to expand significantly, with the market projected to grow multi-fold by 2030.

The future will be defined by integrated, purpose-built communities that blend real estate, healthcare, and hospitality. These developments will go beyond housing to offer preventive healthcare, assisted living, and memory care within the same ecosystem.

Technology will play a central role—ranging from remote health monitoring to smart home features—enabling seniors to live independently while staying connected to caregivers and families. At the same time, operators will increasingly focus on experience design: curated activities, lifelong learning, and intergenerational engagement.

Affordability and segmentation will also expand. While premium offerings will grow, mid-income and rental models will emerge, making senior living more accessible.

Importantly, societal perception will continue to shift. What was once stigmatised will become a planned life decision, integrated into retirement planning itself.

For BetterLife Homes, this evolution presents an opportunity to lead the category—not just by building spaces, but by shaping holistic ecosystems for purposeful ageing in India.

In essence, Better Life Homes brings together thoughtful design, essential services and everyday convenience to create a secure, low-maintenance lifestyle for seniors. By combining age-friendly infrastructure with services like meals, housekeeping, and proximity to healthcare, it ensures residents can enjoy independence, comfort, and peace of mind in a serene, supportive environment.