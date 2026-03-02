Beyond Prescriptions: Yagyesh Kanoria's Vision for Preventive Healthcare in India

As Founder of Anvaya Life, Yagyesh Kanoria has sought to position the company at the crossroads of science, integrity, and accessibility. In this candid conversation, he reflects on democratising wellness, building trust in a sceptical healthcare market, and creating a brand that supports preventive, habit-based health alongside clinical care. Drawing from his journey as a first-generation entrepreneur, Kanoria shares the philosophy shaping Anvaya Life’s long-term vision that is rooted not in hype or exclusivity, but in responsibility, clarity, and sustained impact.

Anvaya Life positions itself at the intersection of science and accessibility. In an age where wellness is often marketed as aspirational and premium, how are you redefining health as something democratic rather than elite?

I don’t think accessibility is only about price, but also about honesty.Wellness today is often positioned like a lifestyle upgrade- something you “earn” when you reach a certain income or social bracket. That narrative creates distance. It makes health feel optional or aspirational instead of essential.For me, democratising health means stripping that away. If a product is expensive to make, it is, but the intent behind it shouldn’t be exclusivity; it should be effectiveness. We’re not building products to signal status, we’re building them to solve specific, real problems in a responsible way. And equally important, we explain what a product can and cannot do. No miracle positioning or fear-driven marketing.Health becomes democratic when people feel informed, not pressured. When they understand what they’re consuming and why. That clarity matters more to me than optics.

The word ‘Anvaya’ suggests continuity and connection. What personal experiences shaped your belief that healthcare must go beyond prescriptions and become part of everyday lifestyle?

I realised pretty early that most of us don’t take our health seriously until something forces us to.We glorify being busy, we tolerate bad sleep, we normalise stress. And because nothing feels catastrophic, we keep pushing.I was doing the same thing. That’s what changed my thinking. Not a dramatic health event, just the slow recognition that functioning doesn’t mean thriving.Healthcare today largely enters your life when something is already wrong, but most modern issues such as stress, metabolic dysfunction, burnout build quietly over time.Anvaya came from that gap. I didn’t want to build something that only shows up when damage is done. I wanted to build something that supports daily life before it tips over.Continuity, to me, is about habits. Small, consistent decisions that compound. That’s the philosophy behind Aarus and products like Drift. Not dramatic fixes- just structured, intentional support.

Today’s consumers are increasingly conscious — they question ingredients, ethics, and corporate intent. How does Anvaya Life build trust in a market where pharma companies are often viewed with scepticism?

Scepticism is required, especially in healthcare.If people aren’t asking questions about what they’re consuming, that’s more worrying. For me, trust starts with a very simple internal filter: if I wouldn’t confidently give this product to my own family, it doesn’t go to market. That sounds basic, but it’s a serious line. We’re careful with claims. We don’t exaggerate timelines and we don’t imply outcomes we can’t stand behind. If something is supportive rather than transformative, we say that clearly. Also, we keep our portfolio focused. I’d rather build a few products properly than launch aggressively and dilute standards. In my opinion, trust in healthcare isn’t built through branding campaigns. It’s built through consistency and restraint over time.

Mental health, immunity, lifestyle diseases — India is battling a silent epidemic driven by stress and urban living. Do you see Anvaya Life as just a medicine company, or as a long-term wellness brand?

India absolutely has a healthcare access problem. Distribution efficiency, affordability, availability- those are real structural issues. That’s one side of what we work on. But there’s another problem running parallel to it- lifestyle-driven health decline.Stress, poor sleep, metabolic issues, these aren’t rare anymore, they’re mainstream. And they don’t always require prescriptions immediately. They require awareness, habit correction, and early intervention. So no, I don’t see Anvaya Life as just a medicine company.Distribution is foundational, it’s essential, but Aarus exists because I believe preventive, habit-based health must grow alongside clinical care. Long term, I want Anvaya to sit across both- ensuring access where treatment is needed, and building structured, science-backed support before treatment becomes necessary. Both are healthcare. One just starts earlier.

As a first-generation entrepreneur in healthcare, what does success mean to you personally — scale, impact, valuation, or something more intangible?