Beyond Weight Loss: How Elevate Now Is Improving Blood Sugar, Liver Health and Insulin Sensitivity

June 2026: New clinical outcomes data from Elevate Now, India's largest data-backed metabolic health programme, suggests that the most important benefits of weight loss may have little to do with the weighing scale.

Drawing on insights from more than 50,000 patient journeys, the company's latest Clinical Excellence Report found significant improvements across key markers linked to diabetes, insulin resistance, fatty liver disease and cardiovascular health highlighting the growing role of metabolic care in addressing India's obesity crisis.

While weight loss remains the most visible measure of success, clinicians increasingly recognise that obesity is a complex metabolic condition that affects multiple systems throughout the body. Improvements in blood sugar regulation, insulin sensitivity and liver function often signal a deeper transformation in health, one that can reduce long-term disease risk and improve overall quality of life.

Key Clinical Outcomes

Advertisement

22.6% reduction in fasting insulin levels

10.4% reduction in HbA1c

12.8% reduction in fasting glucose

30.8% reduction in ALT liver enzyme levels

20.2% reduction in triglycerides

14.8% reduction in LDL cholesterol

Commenting on the findings, Suryansh Kumar, Founder & CEO, Elevate Now, said: "Weight loss is often the most visible outcome, but it is rarely the most important one. What excites us most about this data is the improvement we're seeing across markers linked to diabetes, insulin resistance and liver health. At Elevate Now, we're building a healthcare platform focused on treating obesity as a chronic metabolic condition, not simply a lifestyle issue. Our goal is to help patients achieve sustainable improvements in their overall health, not just lower numbers on a weighing scale."

The improvements extended well beyond weight loss. Average HbA1c levels declined from 6.45 to 5.78, moving below the prediabetes threshold, while fasting glucose levels improved from 117 mg/dL to 102 mg/dL. Fasting insulin levels fell by more than 22%, indicating improved insulin sensitivity, one of the most important drivers of metabolic health.

Advertisement

The report also documented meaningful gains in liver health, with ALT levels declining by more than 30%. Cardiovascular risk markers improved as well, with triglycerides falling by over 20% and LDL cholesterol reducing by nearly 15%.

Together, these changes point to a broader improvement in metabolic health, an important outcome given the close relationship between obesity, diabetes, fatty liver disease and cardiovascular risk.

Today, Elevate Now serves more than 50,000 patients across India through a combination of medical consultations, diagnostics, personalised nutrition, fitness guidance and behavioural coaching. With over 95,000 consultations delivered and 75,000+ blood tests processed, the company has built one of India's largest real-world metabolic health datasets, helping continuously refine its clinical approach and patient outcomes.