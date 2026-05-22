Bhagyanagar India Ltd. Targets INR 5,000 Crore Revenue by FY 2029-30 Amid Expansion Plans Spearheaded by Devendra Surana

Hyderabad, Telangana, India – Hyderabad-based Bhagyanagar India Limited (BSE: 512296, NSE: BHAGYANGR) has reported strong financial growth for FY 2025–26, with revenue increasing 46% year-on-year to INR 2,377 crore and profit after tax rising 258% to INR 50 crore. Backed by rising demand across infrastructure, renewable energy, electric vehicles, and industrial manufacturing, the company has outlined a long-term roadmap targeting INR 5,000 crore in revenue by FY 2029–30.

The growth comes amid increasing demand for copper across sectors such as renewable energy, electric mobility, power infrastructure, telecom, and data centres, where copper remains a critical industrial material. The company’s market capitalization has also crossed the INR 1,000 crore mark over the past year, reflecting increased investor interest and business momentum.

Financial Highlights — FY 2025–26 (Consolidated)

Figures in INR Crore. Source: Regulatory filings with NSE and BSE.

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Particulars FY 2025–26 FY 2024–25 Growth Revenue (Turnover) INR 2,377.83 Cr INR 1,625.61 Cr 46% Operational EBITDA INR 106.14 Cr INR 37.02 Cr 187% Profit Before Tax (PBT) INR 67.51 Cr INR 18.68 Cr 261% Profit After Tax (PAT) INR 50.17 Cr INR 14.02 Cr 258%

Expansion Roadmap

Bhagyanagar India and its leadership, headed by Devendra Surana, have outlined a long-term growth roadmap focused on expanding the company’s presence within India’s non-ferrous metals sector, which includes:

Capacity expansion to 45,000 metric tonnes: The company has already achieved 35,000 MT of production capacity as of March 2026, making the next phase of expansion a clear and credible strategic progression.

INR 40 crore capital investment: Committed to manufacturing infrastructure over the next two years, directly backing the capacity ramp-up.

Corporate restructuring via NCLT-admitted demerger scheme: An NCLT-admitted demerger scheme under which Bhagyanagar India’s copper manufacturing business will be carved out into Tieramet Limited — a standalone, independently listed company — creating a cleaner corporate structure and giving shareholders direct equity exposure to one of India’s most strategically positioned copper businesses.

INR 5,000 crore revenue target by FY 2029–30: Anchored by the ongoing capacity ramp-up and the convergence of powerful demand drivers — AI data centre build-outs, utility-scale renewable energy, electric vehicle adoption, and India’s accelerating push toward industrial self-reliance.

Competitive Strengths

Bhagyanagar India’s growth strategy continues to be supported by:

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40-year unblemished track record: Not a single loss-making quarter in the company’s history or a single day’s delay in any of its obligations stands out as a rare distinction in a cyclical sector, and a testament to the durability and strong corporate governance norms of its business model.

Deep OEM relationships: Long-standing supplier and customer ties with major industrial names, backed by hands-on leadership.

Sustained financial momentum: Seven consecutive quarters of profit growth, with operating leverage now visibly translating into margin expansion across the P&L.

Powerful sectoral tailwinds: India’s energy transition, EV adoption, AI infrastructure build-out, and the country’s broader manufacturing-led growth story — all of which run on copper.

Commenting on the company’s performance and long-term vision, Shri Devendra Surana, Managing Director, Bhagyanagar India Limited, said: “The future runs on copper, and Bhagyanagar India has been contributing to that future for over four decades. As India continues to witness growth across infrastructure, renewable energy, electric mobility, and industrial manufacturing, we remain focused on expanding our capabilities, strengthening operational efficiencies, and building a sustainable growth platform within India’s non-ferrous metals sector.”

He added: “With our NCLT-admitted demerger scheme progressing on schedule, our capacity expansion to 45,000 MT well underway, and an INR 40 crore capex commitment firmly in place, we are on a clear and well-funded path toward our INR 5,000 crore revenue target by FY 2029–30.”

About Bhagyanagar India Limited

Founded in 1985, Bhagyanagar India Limited is a Hyderabad-based copper manufacturer that run two ISO-certified plants on a 60-acre site, serves 500+ clients pan-India, and lead the Indian copper industry in value-added product breadth — a 35,000 MT integrated business with VAP at the core of its margin story. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bhagyanagar Copper Private Limited, the company manufactures copper bus bars, rods, strips, foils, sheets, pipes, solar fins, etc. that flow directly into transformers, switchgear, auto electrical components, solar water heaters, and telecom infrastructure.

Company Website - https://bhagyanagarindia.com/

About Devendra Surana

Shri Devendra Surana, Managing Director of Bhagyanagar India Limited is arguably one of the most well-networked and articulate industrialists in South India. A Mechanical Engineer from Osmania University and a Post Graduate Diploma in Management holder from IIM Bangalore — where he was recognised as the "Brain of the Batch" — Devendra Surana brings both technical depth and strategic clarity to a business that has thrived for over four decades.

His industry standing is exceptional. He is the current President of the South India Chapter of Bombay Metal Exchange, a leading national industry body, and has previously served as Chairman of the Telangana State Council of FICCI, President of the Federation of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FAPCCI), and Founder President of the Young Entrepreneurs Organisation, Hyderabad. In 2018–19, the Hyderabad Management Association honoured him with the HMA Entrepreneur of the Year Award, presented by the former Vice President of India, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu.

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