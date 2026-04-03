Bhumika Realty Announces Strategic Association with Rohit Sharma & Ritika Sajdeh as Brand Ambassadors

Bhumika Realty, one of North India’s leading real estate developers, has announced the onboarding of Rohit Sharma, former captain of the Indian Cricket Team, along with Ritika Sajdeh, as its official brand ambassadors.

The association is aligned with the company’s focus on strengthening brand credibility and expanding its presence across North India’s key real estate markets. It reflects Bhumika Realty’s approach to engaging with a wider audience while continuing to position itself as a developer driven by design precision, quality craftsmanship, and global standards - delivering a refined and elevated experience for its stakeholders.

Rohit Sharma, widely known as the ‘Hitman’, brings with him a strong legacy of performance, consistency and leadership, while Ritika Sajdeh adds depth to the partnership with her understanding of brand building and consumer engagement.

“We are delighted to welcome Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh to the Bhumika Realty family. This association reflects the direction in which we are taking the brand as we scale our operations across key markets. The alignment of discipline, consistency, and long-term focus resonates strongly with our brand philosophy. Our emphasis remains on structured growth, strong fundamentals, and delivering with precision as we strengthen our presence across regions,” said Uddhav Poddar, CMD, Bhumika Group.

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“For us, it’s always about consistency, discipline, and contributing to a larger vision. We are pleased to associate with Bhumika Realty; the company’s strong leadership vision and focus on execution make this collaboration both meaningful and well-aligned.” – Rohit Sharma & Ritika Sajdeh.

The development comes as Bhumika Realty continues to advance its growth trajectory across key markets. As part of its next phase, Bhumika Realty is strategically intensifying its presence in the NCR region, backed by substantial land acquisitions. This underscores a focused and long-term vision to scale its footprint across Delhi-NCR through thoughtfully planned developments.

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The company has successfully delivered and is currently operating Urban Square Mall, Udaipur’s largest mall anchored by a premium hotel chain, and is progressing with developments including a mixed land use project in Faridabad, a commercial project in Gurugram, and upcoming integrated township plans across Faridabad, Sonipat, Meerut, and Vrindavan.