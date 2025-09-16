Big Billion Days & Amazon Festival Sale 2025: How to Get Extra Cashback and Coupons via PaisaWapas | Image: Initiative Desk

The festive season is here, and India is getting ready for two massive sales: the Flipkart Big Billion Days (BBD) Sale and the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025. These sales have everything from new gadgets to daily necessities, all with huge discounts and special offers.

But with so many deals, how can you save even more? That’s where PaisaWapas comes in. It’s the best cashback website in India, trusted by millions of shoppers. PaisaWapas lets you earn extra cashback on top of the sale discounts, helping you save the most money on all your festive shopping.

With PaisaWapas, every purchase during these festive sales becomes a chance to maximise your savings. So before you shop, don’t forget to check PaisaWapas for the best cashback offers and coupons.

About Paisa Wapas

PaisaWapas began with a clear vision—to make online shopping more rewarding. Today, it is trusted by millions of Indians as their go-to Cashback and Coupons platform. With Top brands like Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Ajio, Tata Cliq, Meesho, Shopsy and hundreds more, PaisaWapas adds extra Cashback and Coupons on every purchase. Exclusive coupons, guaranteed cashback, and price comparison features have turned it into India’s favourite way to shop smart.

The PaisaWapas app has crossed 10L+ downloads, making it super easy for users to catch the best deals, earn cashback, and shop smart—anytime, anywhere.

The Festive Sale Season – Bigger Than Ever

The yearly festive sales are now a major tradition. Flipkart and Amazon have their biggest discounts on everything from smartphones, laptops, and wearables to clothing, kitchen appliances, and groceries.

Top brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, LG, Sony, Adidas, and HUL are ready to launch deals that are just too good to ignore.

But here’s the truth: while millions of people rush to grab whatever they see, smart shoppers plan ahead and shop strategically. Whether it’s using bank offers, exchange deals, or cashback hacks, it’s all about spending smart—not just spending more.

Proven Ways to Save Big During BBD & Amazon Festival Sale via PaisaWapas

1. Start with Pre-Sale Planning

Both Flipkart and Amazon drop sneak peeks of their deals well before the sale starts. Download the PaisaWapas app, add your must-have items to your wishlist, and set price alerts. This way, you don’t get swayed by flashy impulse buys, you only shop for what you really need.

2. Make the Most of Bank Offers and Wallet Cashback with PaisaWapas

During the festive season, banks like SBI, HDFC, ICICI, and Axis offer instant discounts on your purchases. Using digital wallets such as Paytm or Amazon Pay can add even more rewards. When you combine these with PaisaWapas coupons and cashback, every purchase gives you extra value, making your festive shopping smarter and more rewarding.

3. Don’t Ignore Exchange Deals

Upgrading to a new phone, laptop, or TV? Exchange your old device and shave thousands off your bill. Combine this with festive discounts, and the savings become massive.

4. Compare Prices Before You Buy

What looks like a big deal on Flipkart may be even better on Amazon—or vice versa. Always compare prices before you click buy now.

5. Leverage Cashback Platforms Like PaisaWapas

Here’s the game-changer. Even after bank discounts and sale prices, PaisaWapas gives you extra cashback on every purchase you make through their platform. That means you save more than what’s shown on Amazon or Flipkart.

6. Shop Early, Shop Smart

Hot picks like iPhones, PlayStations, and trending smartwatches are usually the first to sell out. Log in at midnight or use early access programs (Prime on Amazon, Plus on Flipkart) to secure your wishlist items before they’re gone.

7. Track Flash Sales & Lightning Deals

These short-term deals often give even bigger discounts than the main sale. Mark the timings, set a reminder, and grab the deal fast before it ends.

Why PaisaWapas Makes a Difference

PaisaWapas isn’t just another coupon website, it’s a complete savings ecosystem. By teaming up with Amazon, Flipkart, and over 500 online stores, PaisaWapas ensures shoppers always get more for less.

Here’s what it offers:

Exclusive Coupons & Promo Codes – Hidden gems you won’t always find on the shopping platforms.

Assured Cashback – Real money back, stacked on top of discounts and bank offers.

Price Comparison Tools – Quick checks to see whether Amazon or Flipkart gives you the better deal.

Cashback Tracking – Live updates on your pending and confirmed cashback earnings.

Think of it as stacking discounts on discounts—every smart shopper’s dream.

Expert Insights

Indian shoppers have gotten smarter over time. They don't just go for big discounts anymore; they shop with a plan. Surveys show that over 65% of online shoppers now use cashback and coupon websites when there's a big sale. The reason is simple: every rupee counts, especially when you’re shopping for multiple festive essentials.

A PaisaWapas representative shared:

“During festival sales, families buy expensive things like gadgets, new clothes, or home goods. We want to help them shop smarter by bringing together discounts, bank offers, and cashback all in one place. The outcome? Maximum savings without compromising on choices.”

The Best Part of Festival Shopping

Sales are more than just about saving money—they're a celebration! It's easier to buy gifts for family, get new things for your home, or finally grab that gadget you've been wanting, all thanks to deals that fit every budget. And that feeling of getting a great deal? It's the best! That’s what keeps the magic of BBD and the Amazon Festival Sale alive year after year.

Shop Smart, Save More with PaisaWapas