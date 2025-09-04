Big Relief for Farmers: CM Vishnu Deo Sai Secures Additional 60,000 Tonnes of Urea This Month

In a major relief for farmers, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai’s initiative has ensured that the Government of India has approved an additional allocation of 60,000 tonnes of urea for Chhattisgarh. Of this, 20,000 tonnes will be supplied in the first week of September, 35,000 tonnes in the second week, and the remaining 5,000 tonnes by the end of the month. CM Sai said the state government is sensitive to every requirement of farmers, and this extra allocation will help safeguard their Kharif crops.

Markfed officials informed that as of August 28, a total stock of 7,02,642 metric tonnes of urea has been stored—3,91,079 metric tonnes in the cooperative sector and 3,11,563 metric tonnes in the private sector. Against this, 6,38,599 metric tonnes have already been distributed to farmers, comprising 3,42,444 metric tonnes from the cooperative sector and 2,96,155 metric tonnes from the private sector. This is higher than the 6,17,798 metric tonnes distributed during the same period last year, a clear indication of better supply management this season.

The state has also ensured adequate availability of nano fertilizers. A total of 2,91,059 bottles of nano urea—1,78,919 in the cooperative sector and 1,12,140 in the private sector—have been stocked. Similarly, 2,38,619 bottles of nano DAP—1,58,809 in the cooperative sector and 79,810 in the private sector—have been stored. So far, farmers have received 2,32,652 bottles of nano urea and 1,85,136 bottles of nano DAP.

For the ongoing Kharif season, the Centre has set a target of 14.62 lakh tonnes of chemical fertilizers for Chhattisgarh. Against this, 15.64 lakh tonnes have already been stocked by cooperative and private agencies. Based on this stock, 13.19 lakh tonnes have been distributed to farmers. This confirms that both societies and private dealers have sufficient fertilizer available, ensuring farmers face no difficulties.

CM Sai said fertilizer supply during the Kharif season is being prioritized according to farmers’ timely needs. So far, 98 percent of the targeted urea has already reached farmers. He assured that adequate fertilizer will continue to be supplied in line with weather and crop requirements so that harvests remain protected.

In recent days, Agriculture Minister Ramvichar Netam and Members of Parliament from the state also met Union Fertilizer Minister J.P. Nadda to present the farmers’ demand. Under CM Sai’s guidance, continuous follow-up with the Centre ensured approval of the additional 60,000 tonnes of urea keeping farmers’ needs in mind.

Officials stated that fertilizer distribution through cooperative societies and private dealers is being conducted in an organized manner. Farmers are able to access fertilizers easily from societies, and timely supplies are being ensured. As a result, agriculture is not only protected from disruption but is also gaining further strength. Feedback from various districts indicates that farmers are satisfied with the initiative, saying that timely availability of urea and other fertilizers has kept sowing and crop management on track.