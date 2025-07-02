Bihar’s First Hi-tech Library for 200+ Rural Students by Hindrise

To promote education and digital literacy in Sitamarhi, Bihar, the Hindrise Social Welfare Foundation has launched Bihar’s first hi-tech library, the Maa Janki Library, which is dedicated to over 200 students from Sitamarhi district. The facility, located in Dumra, Sitamarhi, was developed to bridge the rural-urban education divide by offering modern learning resources, a tech-enabled environment, and internet access.

Maa Janki Library is the first of its kind in Bihar’s rural belt, equipped with smart classrooms, digital content, e-learning tools, and high-speed internet. This initiative aims to empower students in Sitamarhi with access to quality educational materials that were previously confined to urban centres.

Shedding light on the same, Venugopal Naidu Puvvada, Managing Trustee of Hindrise, said, “Our vision is to build an ecosystem where every child, regardless of their background, has access to modern educational resources. Maa Janki Library is a doorway to opportunity for our rural children. The facility currently serves more than 200 students from Sitamarhi and 20 nearby villages, including those from financially challenged backgrounds who earlier had no access to digital education or a well-equipped library.”

Maa Janki Library houses E-learning stations with computers and tablets, smart study spaces with audio-visual aids and digital projectors, free Wifi and access to online academic content and competitive exam materials, offline resources including newspapers, textbooks, and reference materials, and dedicated mentors to guide students in using digital tools effectively. Besides this, the features of the facility include competitive exam support- books and materials for UPSC and SSC, career guidance seminars, dedicated Maa Janki Corner, skill development sessions, luxurious seating arrangements for 200 students, and more.

The Hindrise Social Welfare Foundation, renowned for its grassroots work in education, healthcare, rural development, Gauseva, disaster response management, and feeding those in need, has ensured that its entire infrastructure is both eco-friendly and accessible to students with disabilities. Solar power units have also been installed to ensure an uninterrupted power supply in Bihar’s first hi-tech library.

Maa Janki Library is a part of Hindrise Foundation’s larger campaign titled “Rural India Learning Upliftment Mission.” Venugopal Naidu Puvvada said, “Through this campaign, Hindrise aims to set up similar digital education hubs in 500+ districts of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh over the next two years. India will become truly digital when every village child holds both a book and a tablet.”