Blinkit-AI Bags $1.2 Million To Fuel India’s AI Revolution

India’s booming artificial intelligence ecosystem has a new success story.

Blinkit-AI, a homegrown AI startup, has raised $1.2 million in seed funding from Foliflex Cables (India) Pvt. Ltd., a legacy brand in the power and electrical cables industry since 1976.

The funding will empower Blinkit-AI’s next phase of growth, with a focus on product development, expanding its engineering team, and building enterprise-grade integrations. The company is also preparing to strengthen its market presence as it scales operations nationally.

Blinkit-AI was founded by Mr. Anubhav Pandit, who is a serial entrepreneur with vast experience of over 15 years in the IT profession. The venture is further strengthened by a core team of experts from IT, Media, Marketing, and Finance. Born from a simple yet ambitious idea—to consolidate multiple AI models and tools into a single unified platform—Blinkit-AI sets itself apart from the fragmented services that dominate the market, offering businesses and individuals a seamless, single-window ecosystem for AI collaboration.

From content creation to workflow automation and strategic insights, the platform is designed to simplify tasks, save time, and boost productivity. For professionals and enterprises navigating the complexity of AI adoption, Blinkit-AI aims to be a practical and accessible solution.

“This partnership with Foliflex Cables will enable us to scale Blinkit-AI nationally and serve diverse industry requirements,” said Anubhav Pandit, Founder & CEO of Blinkit-AI. “Our mission is to unify AI’s scattered potential into a single ecosystem that fits naturally into everyday workflows.”

The investment comes at a time when India’s AI sector is experiencing exponential growth, with adoption increasing across various industries, including finance, healthcare, education, and retail. Analysts point out that businesses are moving away from experimenting with isolated AI tools and are now demanding integrated, scalable solutions. Blinkit-AI’s model aligns with this shift, giving it a strong position in the competitive market.

About Blinkit-AI

Blinkit-AI provides unified access to multi-model AIs and advanced in-built tools, with a mission to democratize AI adoption. The company envisions a future where humans and AI collaborate within a single intelligent window to innovate, create, and solve challenges effortlessly.

