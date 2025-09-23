Bold Framee Entertainment & Kanwalpreet Singh Achieves World Record with 11:11 (Music Video Album) By Delivering 24 Music Videos In One Day

New Delhi, September 22, 2025: The Indian music industry has witnessed a groundbreaking milestone as Bold Framee Entertainment, in association with actor-singer Kanwalpreet Singh, unveiled 11:11 — a one-of-its-kind music video album that has officially etched its name in world record books. The project stands out as the first-ever album to release 24 music videos in just 24 Hours, setting a new benchmark for speed and creativity in music launches.

Unlike the conventional staggered release of singles, 11:11 took audiences by surprise, premiering all 24 tracks simultaneously, each with a dedicated music video. This bold experiment blends innovation with entertainment, redefining how music albums can be experienced in the digital age.

The album presents a wide spectrum of themes and emotions. From heartfelt tracks like Meri Maa and Mera Bapu Mera Rabb to high-energy numbers such as Punjabi Bhangra, Party Chalegi, and Insta Queen, 11:11 celebrates diversity in both sound and storytelling. The lyrical brilliance comes from celebrated writers including Gopi Sidhu, Hakam, Gurbhinder Singh, Ravi, Harmukh Singh, Raju Verma, Arhaan, and Jaswinder Singh.

Speaking about the record-setting achievement, Kanwalpreet Singh said:

“11:11 is not just an album, it is a statement. We wanted to prove that Indian music can innovate globally and break traditional barriers. This record is proof that passion and persistence can create something extraordinary.”

Rohit Kumar & Bold Framee Entertainment’s Vision

The ambitious project is spearheaded by Rohit Kumar, owner of Bold Framee Entertainment, who has long been associated with path-breaking work in music and cinema. With an impressive portfolio of music videos, documentaries, films, and web projects, Kumar’s company has now stepped onto the global stage by pioneering this world record. 11:11 reflects his vision of fusing creativity with impact, pushing Indian entertainment into uncharted territory.

Kanwalpreet Singh’s Growing Journey

Kanwalpreet Singh, widely recognized for his role in Heropanti 2, is also riding high on the success of his recent film Gabru Gang, where he starred as the parallel lead. The film, delayed by the pandemic, finally hit the screens last month and has been well-received. The team is now preparing to dub the film in multiple languages.

Reflecting on the struggle, Singh remarked, “We began work on Gabru Gang in 2019, but the years that followed were uncertain. Luckily, the project didn’t get shelved. Hard work does test your patience, but seeing the love from audiences makes everything worthwhile.”

Having started his journey with music videos in 2009, Singh now completes 15 years in the industry. From audition rejections in Mumbai to notable roles in television shows like Vilayati Bhabi (2019) and Channa Mereya (2022), his career reflects resilience and determination. Singh is next slated to appear alongside Arbaaz Khan in the film Gaddar and will also feature in two upcoming OTT series.

A Cultural Moment

Recently in Lucknow, Singh indulged in his fondness for local delicacies, such as nihari, chai, and samosas, while hinting at more projects in the pipeline. His growing presence across cinema, OTT, and now record-breaking music ventures cements him as a multi-faceted artist to watch.