Bollywood legend Sherlyn Chopra is the new MelBet ambassador

International iGaming company MelBet is pleased to announce the collaboration with Sherlyn Chopra - one of India's famous and feisty actresses. As a brand ambassador, Sherlyn would be involved in creating exclusive content and promoting MelBet in international markets.

Sherlyn Chopra is known for her significant success in the film and television industry. Her work, including her role in the psychological thriller, Red Swastik, made her popular in India. Sherlyn is actively involved in showbiz and continues to expand her horizons by doing popular web-series, music albums, short films, launching glamour and style apps and other creative projects.



Sherlyn’s career boasts of bold and controversial decisions. The Chopra girl became the first Indian to appear in the iconic Playboy magazine, where the authors presented her as a Bollywood legend. The shoot for the most popular men's publication caused both admiration and criticism. Nevertheless, for Sherlyn, it was an important step in her quest to push the boundaries of comfort and express her individuality. Her ability to overcome obstacles and manifest her dreams makes her an ideal partner for MelBet.



“I am incredibly excited to become a part of the MelBet family. Sports are more than just games or competitions as they unequivocally bring people together. I am proud to contribute to its popularisation with such a reliable partner. MelBet is not just about gaming, casinos, or sports. It is about team spirit towards involvement in the games, followed by highs and lows which are inevitable in the pursuit of success and victory. MelBet is an experience that brings us closer as a community and in setting our goals and achieving them. I am looking forward to starting our collaborative journey and the opportunities that we can create and explore for our growing game lovers!” Sherlyn Chopra said.



Melbet is pleased that Sherlyn Chopra has joined the team. Known for her talent as an actress and her fearless approach to pushing boundaries, she embodies the innovative spirit that Melbet values. This collaboration is expected to unlock new opportunities for clients and enhance the brand's appeal among sports enthusiasts, gamers, and those with an unwavering passion for the game.