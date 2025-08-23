Breaking Boundaries: An Interview with Filmmaker Rushan Jesani

Rushan Jesani is an acclaimed filmmaker, writer, and director whose work has been recognized at leading international film festivals. His 2024 film Khadda was an official selection at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival, received a Special Mention at the Yellowstone International Film Festival, and won Best Screenplay and Best Short Film in a Featurette at the Idyllwild International Film Festival. Jesani was also awarded Best Debut Director at the Ayodhya Film Festival and Best Director at the Siliguri International Film Festival. His music video Breathing Without You and short film Sundown have also achieved recognition at multiple festivals. Jesani is a graduate of the Ramesh Sippy School of Cinema and the New York Film Academy, and has participated in master classes with renowned directors and producers. His work is known for its cross-cultural storytelling and commitment to social themes.

Q1: Your film Khadda was officially selected at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival, a platform that has hosted premieres from Sundance and Berlin. How did this selection influence your creative process?

Being selected for such a prominent festival was a tremendous honor. It reinforced my focus on authentic storytelling and motivated me to further refine my craft. The recognition also encouraged me to take creative risks and trust my vision, knowing that there is an audience for diverse and meaningful narratives.

Q2: At the Yellowstone International Film Festival, Khadda earned a Special Mention out of more than 2,500 submissions. What do you think contributed to the film’s standout quality?

I believe it was a combination of a compelling story, strong performances, and a dedicated team effort. We worked hard to ensure every aspect of the film—from the script to the cinematography—was thoughtfully executed. But more than anything, what truly made Khadda stand out was that the film had heart. It was emotionally alive, and I believe that heart was beating in sync with the audience. They felt for the characters, connected with their struggles, and rooted for their journey. That emotional resonance, combined with our collaboration and attention to detail, is what helped the film make a lasting impression on both audiences and juries.

Q3: Winning Best Screenplay and Best Short Film in a Featurette at Idyllwild International Film Festival is a significant achievement. How do you approach scriptwriting to connect with both audiences and juries?

For me, scriptwriting is about honesty and emotional truth. I strive to create characters and situations that feel real and relatable—people you recognize, moments that stay with you. I also pay close attention to structure and pacing, making sure the story unfolds in a way that keeps viewers emotionally invested from start to finish.

Winning at Idyllwild was not only a huge honor but also a personal validation—it reminded me that I’m on the right track. I just need to keep working hard, stay authentic, and continue growing as a storyteller.

Q4: You received the Best Debut Director award at the Ayodhya Film Festival, which emphasizes social reform. How do social themes influence your filmmaking?

Social themes are central to my work. I aim to tell stories that not only entertain but also provoke thought and inspire change. I believe cinema has the power to address important issues and spark conversations that matter.

But more personally, my work is about defining dreams and helping my audience chase theirs—especially those who feel unseen or unheard. I want people to watch my films and see themselves as the main hero. Through visual storytelling, I try to give them the strength to believe that no matter where they come from, they can rise, they can fight, and they should never give up.

Q5: Khadda was recognized at the Darbhanga and LakeCity International Film Festivals, both known for supporting independent voices. How do you see your role in the independent film community?

I see myself as both a storyteller and an advocate for independent cinema. It’s important to support and uplift other filmmakers, share resources, and create opportunities for collaboration. The independent film community thrives on mutual support, passion, and innovation.

I’m also incredibly grateful to film festivals that champion independent work. They bring our films to the silver screen and create a space where audiences can engage with stories that might otherwise go unseen. That’s a big thing—it gives us the courage to keep telling the stories we believe in.

Q6: With a Special Mention at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival, how do you balance artistic innovation with mainstream appeal?

Balancing innovation with accessibility is always a challenge. I focus on telling stories that are true to my vision while keeping the audience’s experience in mind. I try to find common ground where originality and relatability meet.

Q7: How did it feel to have your film selected by an Oscar-qualifying festival, and what does that recognition mean to you as a filmmaker?

My film got selected at the Bengaluru International Film Festival, the only film festival in India that is Oscar-qualifying. Receiving this news was a huge validation—it felt like all the hard work paid off. It also gave me the confidence that I’m growing as a filmmaker and stepping into the bigger leagues. More than anything, it motivates me to keep pushing myself and do even more.

Q8: Winning Best Director at the Siliguri International Film Festival highlights your ability to connect with diverse audiences. What is your approach to making films accessible yet artistically strong?

I prioritize clarity in storytelling and emotional resonance. While I experiment with style and form, I always ensure that the core message is clear and the audience feels connected to the characters and their journeys.

Q9: Khadda was an official selection at the Beverly Hills International Film Festival, a bridge between cinema’s pioneers and future visionaries. How do you view your place in shaping the next generation of filmmakers?

I’m committed to mentoring emerging talent and sharing my experiences. I believe in giving back to the community and encouraging new voices to tell their stories. The future of cinema depends on nurturing diverse perspectives.

Q10: You won Best Hindi Screenplay at the Vishaka Film Festival and were selected for the Fastnet Film Festival, known for its hands-on workshops. What do you emphasize when collaborating with or mentoring others?

I emphasize the importance of craft, discipline, and continual learning. I encourage others to be open to feedback, experiment with new ideas, and stay true to their unique voices.

Q11: Your music video Breathing Without You won several awards. How does directing a music video differ from narrative filmmaking for you?

Music videos allow for more visual experimentation and abstract storytelling. While narrative films require a structured approach, music videos give me the freedom to play with imagery and rhythm, creating an emotional experience that complements the music.

Q12: Sundown was showcased at the USIA Film Festival, which promotes global cultural exchange. How do you integrate cross-cultural elements into your work?

I draw inspiration from my own multicultural background and experiences. I strive to create stories that resonate across cultures, focusing on universal themes like identity, belonging, and resilience.

Q13: You completed advanced training at the Ramesh Sippy School of Cinema and the New York Film Academy, attending master classes with acclaimed directors. How have these experiences shaped your filmmaking?

These educational experiences provided me with a strong technical foundation and exposed me to a wide range of storytelling techniques. Learning from industry leaders taught me the value of preparation, collaboration, and continuous growth.

Q14: You’ve participated in panels, taught, and served as a juror. What do you see as your biggest contribution to the industry beyond your films?

I hope my biggest contribution is fostering a spirit of collaboration and mentorship. By sharing

knowledge and supporting others, I want to help build a more inclusive and dynamic film community. Something else I’ve realized while being on panels is that many young people look up to us. What I want to give back is hope, encouragement, and the belief that they too can achieve their dreams.

Q15: Your work has appeared on various platforms and publications. How important is reaching a wide audience, and what impact do you hope your films have?

Reaching a wide audience is important because it amplifies the stories I tell and the issues I care about. I hope my films inspire empathy, spark dialogue, and encourage viewers to see the world from new perspectives.