'Bringing Smile To Poorest Is My Worship And Resolve' : Prime Minister Shri Modi

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi said that Madhya Pradesh has received a gift today. The country’s first and largest PM MITRA Park, being established in Dhar, will provide a foundation for the country’s economy. This Park will accelerate the overall development of Madhya Pradesh, and investments made here will bring about a new economic era for the state.

He emphasized that the textile industry will significantly strengthen India's development, and the PM MITRA Parks will pave the way for a transformation in the textile sector. India is set to establish 7 PM MITRA Parks, including Dhar. These will help the country become a global textile hub. These parks will weave a new fabric of national development, he added.

PM Shri Modi was addressing a large public gathering in Bhainsola village, Badnawar tehsil, Dhar district, today. He laid the foundation stone for the PM MITRA Park and launched several national initiatives - “Swastha Nari - Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan” , 8th National Nutrition Month, “Adi Seva Parv”, and the launch of “Suman Sakhi Chatbot”.

He also transferred over ₹450 crore in maternity assistance to more than 15 lakh women beneficiaries across the country under the Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana using a single click.

As part of the campaign “Ek Bagiya Maa Ke Naam”, he gifted a guava plant to Susri Laxmi Dodiyar, a member of a self-help group.

Under the National Sickle Cell Anemia Elimination Mission, PM Modi handed the one croreth sickle cell screening card to Sushri Aradhana Kalmi. Over 100,000 health camps will be organized nationwide from 17 September to 2 October under the Swastha Nari - Ssashakt Parivar Abhiyan.

A Developed India is a sacred mission

The PM Shri Modi said that building Developed India is not just a resolution but a mission to build a brighter future for the nation. This mission will be achieved with everyone’s participation and contributions. The last 11 years have been dedicated to public welfare, and bringing a smile to the poorest is the highest priority and resolve. Due to dedicated efforts, 25 crore people have come out of poverty in the last decade.

Shri Modi appreciated the Madhya Pradesh Government for its progressive vision and proactive approach, and said Dhar’s PM MITRA Park will become a model for other states.

Appeal for Use of Swadeshi Products

The PM urged citizens to increase the use of Swadeshi products in daily life to help uplift farmers, cultivators, and laborers. He recalled how Mahatma Gandhi used Swadeshi as a weapon for independence, and now it must become the foundation of a developed India.

He appealed that before buying anything, check whether it is made in India. When money stays within the country, development accelerates. Funds are needed to fulfill the dreams of the middle class and to run welfare schemes. Swadeshi will generate employment for the youth.

He announced that from 22 September, on the first day of Navratri, new GST rates will be implemented nationwide. He called on state governments to launch Swadeshi Awakening Campaigns so that people can benefit by buying local products. He added that every shop during the festive season should have a board saying “Proudly Made in India” and emphasized national pride in the use of indigenous goods.

MP to shine in textile sector

PM Shri Modi highlighted that the Maheshwari saree is a symbol of Madhya Pradesh's identity. With the PM MITRA Park in Dhar, the legacy of Devi Ahilyabai and women's empowerment will be carried forward. Madhya Pradesh produces high-quality cotton, and the entire value chain of the textile industry will now be available in one place through this park.

He emphasized "5F Vision": Farm to Fiber, Fiber to Factory, Factory to Fashion, and Fashion to Foreign.

Shri Modi appreciably noted that 80% of the land in the PM MITRA Park has already been allocated to interested investor companies. The Park is expected to generate over 3 lakh new employment opportunities, simplify manufacturing and logistics, reduce product costs, and increase profits for farmers and artisans. The Prime Minister extended his best wishes to the people of Madhya Pradesh for the PM MITRA Park. Manufacturing and logistics will become easier. This will reduce the cost of our products and increase profits for farmers and artisans. The Prime Minister extended best wishes to the people of the state for the PM MITRA Park.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while referring to various central government schemes, said that over 30 crore citizens have benefited from the PM Vishwakarma Yojana. We have promoted the skills of small artisans and workers, he said. He emphasized that bringing the underdeveloped sections into the mainstream is the government’s priority. Dhar is also the birthplace of Kushabhau Thakre, and we must imbibe the spirit of 'Nation First'. The Prime Minister urged citizens to buy only Swadeshi products. Everything we buy should have the fragrance of Indian soil and reflect the hard work of Indian hands.

He emphasized that we must build a developed India by 2047. The path to a developed India goes through Atmanirbhar Bharat. Traders and entrepreneurs must also join these efforts.

Paying respect to Goddess Saraswati and Bhojshala, the PM said Dhar is a land of valour and inspiration. The bravery of Raja Bhoj teaches us to stand firm for national defense. The sacrifice of Rishi Dadhichi inspires us to serve Mother India.

The Prime Minister said, that those who disrespected our mothers, sisters, and snatched away their dignity have been crushed. Our brave soldiers brought Pakistan to its knees. Just yesterday, a Pakistani terrorist cried before the world, describing his condition. The new India does not fear any nuclear threat. This is the New India that strikes down enemies at their own homes.

PM Shri Modi recalled September 17, saying it is another historic day, when the country witnessed the iron will of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, when the Indian Army freed Hyderabad from tyranny. It was a great achievement for the country. For decades, no one commemorated this bravery. Our government has immortalized this event by declaring it ‘Hyderabad Liberation Day’. A program is also being held in Hyderabad today.

He said, that let us dedicate our lives to the nation. Every moment should be devoted to the task of nation-building. Our freedom fighters dedicated everything to the country. Their dream was to have a developed India, free from the shackles of slavery. Today, 140 crore Indians have taken a pledge for a developed India.

The Prime Minister highlighted four key pillars of this mission: the poor, farmers, women, and the youth. He noted that all the four pillars are being strengthened, with a focus on women's empowerment in this event. “From Dhar, this program is dedicated to mothers across the country. Today marks the launch of the ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ mega-campaign.”

The ‘Aadi Seva Parv’ also begins today from Madhya Pradesh, connecting tribal communities with welfare schemes. On Vishwakarma Jayanti, the foundation stone was laid for the country’s largest integrated textile park. This will ensure fair prices for farmers’ cotton and other produce, and generate employment for youth. It will boost industrial development in the state.

The Prime Minister congratulated the people of India and Madhya Pradesh for these initiatives. He said, “Our women's power is the foundation of national progress. If a mother is healthy, the whole family is healthy. If the mother is unwell, the family’s entire system collapses.”

The ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar' campaign is dedicated to ensuring a bright future for mothers and sisters. The aim is to prevent women from serious diseases. Early diagnosis is crucial, and health camps will offer free tests for BP, sugar, cancer, etc. The Prime Minister said that mothers and sisters have given their blessings, and these blessings must continue.

He urged women to come forward without hesitation and avail themselves of these free health check-ups and medications. The government will spare no stone unturned to ensure better health care to mothers and sisters. The Ayushman Card will serve as a shield for them in the future. This campaign will run till October 2 (Vijayadashami). Lakhs of health camps will be held, and mass screenings have already begun. “Let us resolve that all mothers and daughters are medically examined.

PM Shri Modi stressed that empowerment of women is a top priority. The National Nutrition Month also begins today for expectant mothers. He said that we must reduce maternal and infant mortality rates. Over 4.5 crore expectant mothers have benefited from the PM Matru Vandana Yojana, with over ₹19,000 crore transferred to their bank accounts.

He highlighted the threat of sickle cell anemia, especially in tribal areas. The government launched a mission in Shahdol in 2023, and today, the 1 croreth screening card was issued in Madhya Pradesh. Over 5 crore screenings have taken place nationwide, saving lakhs of lives. This initiative will greatly benefit future generations. He said that we are working even for those who are yet to be born.

Prime Minister Shri Modi urged tribal brothers and sisters to get themselves tested for sickle cell anemia. He also spoke about initiatives like toilets, Ujjwala Yojana, Nal-Jal Scheme, and Ayushman Bharat, which have eased the burden on mothers and sisters. He encouraged people to ensure their family’s female members get health checkups. PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana provided free ration even during the pandemic, ensuring no poor household went hungry. Most houses built under PM Awas Yojana are in women’s names.

The Prime Minister emphasized the economic empowerment of women through schemes like Mudra Yojana. The government aims to make 3 crore women “Lakhpati Didis”, and nearly 2 crore have already achieved this goal. Women are being connected to the rural economy as Bank Sakhis and Drone Didis. Self-help groups have transformed women's lives.

He said that when the poor rise out of poverty, the nation rises with them. Serving the poor never goes in vain. They have the strength to cross oceans. I have seen their struggles closely. Serving the poor is the biggest mission of my life, he added.

He assured that government schemes are being crafted with a sacred intention to uplift the poor. Modi guarantees to change lives. He said that bringing smiles to the faces of the poorest and ensuring the safety of mothers and sisters is our top priority.

CM Dr. Mohan Yadav

CM Dr. Mohan Yadav said that under PM Modi’s leadership, India has achieved historic milestones in the last 11 years—milestones that once seemed impossible. The Prime Minister Shri Modi has made the impossible possible. He credited the PM for solving even the most complex national challenges.

He said that on Vishwakarma Jayanti, just as Lord Vishwakarma shaped the universe, PM Modi is laying the foundation of a self-reliant and developed India.

CM Yadav praised India’s rising global stature, thanking the PM’s strong foreign policy and diplomatic efforts. Under his leadership, India made extraordinary progress in defense and security. Surgical strikes and zero tolerance for terrorism introduced the world to a new India.

He mentioned some milestones like Operation Sindoor, a bold step for women’s honor, the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, India’s highest railway bridge in Jammu & Kashmir, Rail reaching Mizoram after 78 years of independence, and UPI revolutionizing global digital payments. He said that under PM Modi’s leadership, comfort, dignity, and opportunity have returned to the lives of the poor.

PM MITRA Park in Madhya Pradesh

CM Yadav announced that the foundation stone of India’s first PM MITRA Park in Madhya Pradesh, will promote cotton farming in the Malwa-Nimar region. The entire textile value chain—cotton to yarn to fabric to exports—will position MP as a global textile hub.

PM’s Birthday Celebrated in Tribal Region

The CM called it an honor that the Prime Minister celebrated his birthday in a tribal region of Madhya Pradesh, bringing many gifts for the people. The historical city of Dhar, enriched by Raja Bhoj's legacy, is celebrating with joy. On behalf of the people of the state, he extended warm birthday wishes to the PM and prayed for his long, healthy, and prosperous life.

Highlights

PM Modi viewed the model of the PM MITRA Park displayed at the event.

He also visited the health camp organized under the ‘Swasth Nari - Sashakt Parivar and Poshan Abhiyan, interacting with doctors and healthcare staff.

PM was welcomed by Governor Shri Patel, CM Dr. Yadav, Union Minister Sushri Savitri Thakur, and other dignitaries with a traditional bow, arrow, and turban.

The PM and CM arrived at the venue in a decorated vehicle, greeting the massive crowd as people showered them with flowers.