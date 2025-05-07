Bronchom: An Ayurvedic solution to conquer microplastic-induced lung damages

Today, the world is grappling with serious health issues caused by plastic pollution. Microplastics are micro-sized plastic particles generated through environmental plastic pollution and have been detected in the air, the water, and the food. Unknowingly, we are constantly exposed to these harmful particles daily.

When these particles enter into the human body, particularly the lungs, these can cause health issues such as inflammation, irritation, and cellular damage. This exposure could lead to severe conditions such as Lung Inflammation and Airway Hyper-Responsiveness.

Patanjali's scientists have conducted advanced research on mice, confirming that the Ayurvedic formulation Bronchom can significantly mitigate lung infections caused by microplastic exposure. The pioneer study found that Bronchom reduced inflammatory markers such as cytokine release and reduced airway hyper-responsiveness caused by microplastics.

This groundbreaking research has been published in the prestigious Elsevier publication research journal, Biomedicine & Pharmacotherapy.

On this occasion, Acharya Balkrishna said that the mission of Patanjali has been to scientifically validate Ayurveda and provide solutions to concurrent global health challenges. This research stands as the robust evidence that through ancient wisdom, focused scientific exploration, and evidence-based Ayurvedic medicines, it is indeed possible to tackle complex diseases stemming from environmental pollutants.