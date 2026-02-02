Budget 2026 Marks a Defining Moment for India’s Micro-Entrepreneurs, Says Arjun Gupta

New Delhi, February 1, 2026 – Responding to the Union Budget 2026–27, Mr Arjun Gupta, CEO of Auretics Limited and Vice President (Uttarakhand) of the Direct 2 Consumer Industry Association, welcomed the government’s focused approach toward strengthening India’s gig, social commerce, and self-employed workforce.

Describing the budget as a strong step toward inclusive growth, Mr Gupta referred to it as a “People-First Manifesto” that formally recognises and protects millions of Indians striving for financial independence through entrepreneurship.

A Budget That Backs the Individual Entrepreneur

Mr Gupta highlighted that the budget directly aligns with the aspirations of individuals driving the direct selling and community-based commerce ecosystem. Measures centred on security, skills, and ease of doing business have reinforced confidence in independent entrepreneurship as a viable long-term career path.

Key Budget Provisions Benefiting the Industry Workforce:

Social Security for Gig and Independent Workers

“The most historic move is the extension of Ayushman Bharat and social security benefits to the gig and platform economy workforce. For our industry’s independent representatives, who often work without traditional corporate safety nets, this is revolutionary. It offers them the dignity and security they deserve while building their own businesses.”

Skill India 2.0 and Digital Training

“The government’s new allocation for digital sales and soft-skills training under the Skill India Mission is a direct investment in our people. It validates what we have always believed: that community-based commerce requires professional skills. This funding will help millions of youth and homemakers transition from ‘passive job seekers’ to ‘active wealth creators’.”

Tax Reforms and Increased Purchasing Power

“As a CA, I see the rationalisation of personal income tax slabs as a double booster. First, it puts more money in the hands of the common man, increasing their purchasing power for our products. Second, for our distributors who are essentially micro-entrepreneurs. It reduces their tax outgo, allowing them to reinvest more into expanding their customer base.”

Support for Micro-Enterprises and Formalization

“The ₹10,000 crore SME Growth Fund and the simplification of GST compliance for micro-units will encourage more individuals to formalise their home-based businesses. This reduces the friction for anyone wanting to start their entrepreneurial journey with us.”

Budget Acknowledges the Rise of Community Commerce

Mr Gupta also noted that the budget reflects a clear shift in India’s retail and consumption patterns from traditional models to trust-driven, recommendation-led commerce.

“We are witnessing the rise of ‘community commerce’. This budget confirms that the future of India’s economy relies on the grassroots entrepreneur, the individual who recommends products they love to the people they know. By supporting these micro-influencers with credit, skills, and security, the government has effectively greenlit the next golden age of our industry.”

About Arjun Gupta

Arjun Gupta is the CEO of Auretics Limited and Vice President (Uttarakhand) of the Direct 2 Consumer Industry Association. A Chartered Accountant and MBA from the University of Leeds (UK), he is a strong advocate of the gig economy and social entrepreneurship. He was recently featured in the 40 Under 40 list for his contribution to empowering grassroots entrepreneurs.

About Auretics Limited