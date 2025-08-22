Building Dreams, Delivering Trust: How Jetaish Gupta and Adore Group Are Transforming Faridabad’s Real Estate Landscape

Faridabad: Some builders follow blueprints. Others reimagine them. For Jetaish Gupta, Founder and Director of Adore Group, the journey began not with towering ambitions, but with a simple conviction: every family deserves a quality home within reach.

The Beginning—Affordable, Never Compromised

A chartered accountant by profession, Mr. Gupta entered real estate in 2015 with Haryana’s Affordable Housing Policy as the catalyst. “Our vision was clear,” he recalls. “Deliver homes in the ₹20–30 lakh bracket that families could truly trust.”

Adore Group’s very first project—five acres with 816 flats—proved the point. Against industry odds, possession was handed over within three years. Launched in September 2015, it secured its Occupation Certificate by September 2018. That milestone shaped the company’s DNA: punctuality, quality, and affordability—without shortcuts.

Balancing Affordability and Quality

For Mr. Gupta, affordability does not mean compromise. “In construction, structure is more critical than finish. Our buyers are families with monthly incomes of around ₹50,000. They deserve strength that lasts a lifetime. We cut costs elsewhere, but never in steel, cement, or structural quality.”

To uphold this promise, consultants and engineers were brought in to ensure no compromise on fundamentals. The philosophy remains simple: cut costs smartly, not at the customer’s expense.

Opportunities Beyond Homes

Post-Covid realities reshaped demand. “Jobs were uncertain; people wanted to start their own ventures. That’s why we launched Adore Business City in Faridabad—a thoughtfully designed IT & business hub.”

Here too, market intelligence guided decisions. “We don’t build because we can. We build what the market will embrace,” he explains.

Bringing Global Design to Faridabad

Adore Group also pioneered glass elevation concepts in Faridabad—buildings designed for low maintenance and long-term durability. While Gurugram first saw the trend, Mr. Gupta was among the earliest to adapt it locally. The idea was simple: blend international aesthetics with local affordability.

Faridabad’s Next Big Boom

For decades, Faridabad lived in the shadow of Gurugram and Noida. Not anymore. “The average residential price in Noida or Gurugram is around ₹18,000–₹20,000 per sq. ft. In Faridabad, it’s almost half—₹10,000 per sq. ft. With the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and Jewar Airport connectivity, this gap will close soon,” notes the Adore Group founder.

He envisions a five-year window where Faridabad emerges as NCR’s fastest-growing hub—with Adore Group at its center.

Delivering on Time—Against All Odds

Construction freezes during peak pollution months are a reality, but the company adapts. “We switch activities—focus on interiors, finishing, and lift installations—to keep timelines intact. Smart sequencing is how we achieve delivery commitment.”

Green, Sustainable, and Responsible

All Adore projects embed IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) standards. “Sustainability isn’t a charity. It saves costs long term. Natural light, ventilation, eco-materials—these benefit both the environment and residents,” he explains.

Trust Through Transparency and Access

Perhaps the group’s most distinctive practice is its open-door culture. “House is an emotion. Buyers don’t want a faceless support team; they want to see who’s accountable. Every Saturday, I meet customers personally,” says Mr. Gupta.

Technology further strengthens this transparency—digital receipts, WhatsApp document sharing, and zero hidden costs at possession.

Leadership Lessons in Brick and Mortar

His guiding principle is consistency: “If I commit 100%, I’ll deliver at least 90%. Never divert project funds, never compromise timelines.” To safeguard finances, each project is launched under a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV). New technologies like base isolation for earthquake resistance and FRP steel are also being integrated into upcoming projects.

The Future: NCR and Beyond

Looking ahead, Mr. Gupta predicts an apartment culture boom in NCR, while Tier-2 and Tier-3 towns such as Panipat and Sonipat will grow on plotted developments. Adore Group’s roadmap blends tradition with innovation: “Every new project must be better in design, safer in structure, and faster in delivery than the last. That’s how we’ll grow, one completed promise at a time.”

A Builder Who Still Believes in Homes, Not Just Houses

For him, real estate remains a personal mission. "We don’t chase fancy showrooms or luxury hospitality in our offices. Customers need straightforward service, not five-star receptions. What excites me most is the work itself—the chance to innovate with glass facades, explore cost-saving green materials, and deliver homes worthy of trust.”

If his career could be summed up in one line, it might be this: