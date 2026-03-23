Building India’s Next Growth Story: The Case for Healthcare Workforce Transformation

Every time I visit a government hospital in Maharashtra, I am reminded of two realities at once — the extraordinary dedication of our doctors and nurses, and the sheer scale of what we still need to build. India has made remarkable progress in expanding healthcare infrastructure over the past decade. New hospitals, medical colleges, and diagnostic facilities have strengthened access across regions. Yet, the gap between the healthcare workforce we have today and the one our country will need by 2030 remains one of the most consequential policy challenges of our time.

This gap is not merely a statistic on a dashboard. It reflects the lived experience of millions — the child in a rural district who cannot access a paediatrician, the woman in a tier-2 city who waits weeks for a specialist consultation, and the elderly patient who depends on an overworked doctor attending to dozens of others in a single morning. Addressing this challenge is both a moral imperative and, importantly, one of India’s most significant untapped economic opportunities.

India today has over 13.8 lakh registered allopathic doctors and more than 38 lakh nursing personnel. On paper, the national doctor-to-population ratio now meets the World Health Organization benchmark of 1:1,000. However, averages conceal deep structural imbalances. Even within Maharashtra, we see a concentration of healthcare professionals in urban centres such as Mumbai and Pune, while rural districts and smaller towns remain underserved. The challenge is no longer just about increasing numbers, it is about achieving equitable distribution.

The nurse-to-population ratio presents an even clearer concern. At approximately 2.1 per 1,000, it remains below the WHO-recommended benchmark of 3 per 1,000. These are not static figures. As India’s population ages and the burden of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and cancer continues to rise, the demand for trained healthcare professionals will grow exponentially.

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The Government of India and state governments have taken meaningful steps to address this. Over the past decade, MBBS seats have more than doubled, from around 51,000 to over 1.18 lakh annually. The Union Budget has also announced the establishment of 157 new nursing colleges. These are substantial gains and reflect a strong policy commitment. However, they must be viewed as the foundation, not the finish line.

Maharashtra carries a unique responsibility in this national transformation. With approximately 1.88 lakh registered doctors, the state is among India’s leaders in healthcare workforce capacity. Mumbai’s position as a global gateway city further amplifies this role. We are not only building for our own citizens but also contributing professionals who serve healthcare systems across the United States, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.

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As Minister of State for Medical Education, I have seen firsthand how Maharashtra has steadily expanded its network of medical colleges, nursing institutions, and allied health training centres. Equally important is our focus on strengthening the broader healthcare ecosystem by investing in the training of laboratory technicians, paramedics, and healthcare administrators, roles that are often less visible but absolutely essential to delivering effective and efficient care.

Our commitment goes beyond expanding capacity. It is about ensuring quality and relevance. Every institution we build must produce graduates who are globally competitive, technologically adept, and prepared for the evolving needs of healthcare systems, not just in India, but around the world.

The healthcare professional of tomorrow will be very different from the one we trained two decades ago. Advances in artificial intelligence, simulation-based training, digital diagnostics, and data-driven medicine are transforming how care is delivered, and, equally importantly, how it must be taught.

Tomorrow’s doctors and nurses will require not only strong clinical expertise but also digital literacy, adaptability, and the ability to collaborate across disciplines and geographies. The integration of technology into everyday healthcare delivery is no longer optional; it is fundamental.

This reality calls for a transformation in medical education. Our institutions must adopt technology-enabled pedagogy, encourage interdisciplinary learning, foster global research partnerships, and shift towards competency-based curricula rather than traditional rote learning models. This is not an aspirational goal, it is the minimum standard required for Indian healthcare education to remain globally relevant and future-ready.

It is in this context that PULSE 2026, the Global Healthcare, Education and Innovation Conclave, assumes critical importance. Maharashtra is proud to host this platform on March 27 and 28, 2026, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

PULSE is not envisioned as a one-time event. It is part of a sustained five-year charter for healthcare transformation that the state is committed to pursuing. Over two days, the conclave will bring together more than 130 national and international speakers across 20 sessions, with an estimated 2,900 delegates representing government, academia, clinicians, industry leaders, investors, and multilateral institutions.

The discussions at PULSE will span clinical medicine, medical education, preventive healthcare, diagnostics, health technology, investment, and research. Crucially, healthcare workforce development, the question of who will ultimately deliver care, lies at the heart of the agenda. This is where policy, academia, and industry must engage in meaningful dialogue and collaboration.

The frameworks we shape, the partnerships we forge, and the reforms we commit to through platforms like PULSE will influence the quality, accessibility, and resilience of healthcare for millions of Indians over the coming decades.

The world today faces an unprecedented shortage of healthcare professionals. Ageing populations in developed economies, rising chronic disease burdens, and the expansion of universal health coverage are driving demand that no single country can meet alone.

India, with its demographic advantage, well-established medical education ecosystem, and proven ability to produce world-class healthcare professionals, is uniquely positioned to play a leading role in meeting this global demand.

However, this opportunity will not realise itself automatically. It will require deliberate investment, coordinated policy frameworks, international collaboration, and sustained institutional ambition. Strengthening healthcare education is not only a public health priority, it is an economic opportunity of the highest order.

Ultimately, the future of healthcare will depend not only on the infrastructure we build or the technologies we adopt, but on the people we train and the systems we create to support them. For millions of young Indians, healthcare represents one of the most meaningful and impactful career pathways of the coming decades.

It is our responsibility, as policymakers and as a society, to ensure that this pathway is accessible, inclusive, and aligned with the needs of a rapidly changing world.

I look forward to welcoming India’s healthcare community, and the world, to Mumbai on March 27 and 28.