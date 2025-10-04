Building NYC Behind the Scenes: Richard Sajiun’s Legacy in Public Infrastructure

Some companies chase headlines. Others build silently, brick by brick, wire by wire. In New York City, Sajiun Electric Inc. has spent nearly six decades powering the public systems everyone relies on but rarely notices. Schools, hospitals, courthouses, and correctional facilities hum under the work done by CEO & Master Electrician, Richard Sajiun, and his team, work that must never fail.

From Family Workshop to Public Powerhouse

Founded in 1965 by master electrician Manuel Sajiun, the company began as a small family-run business serving homes and local businesses. Richard Sajiun, CEO & Master Electrician, Sajiun Electric Inc., New York, NY, learned the trade working weekends and summers. After earning an electrical engineering degree from SUNY and a master electrician license, he returned in the late 1990s to transform the business.

Richard pivoted the company toward government contracts. He abandoned the saturated private market, opting instead for high-stakes public work. The decision surprised many. Government projects demand strict compliance, detailed documentation, and precise execution. Mistakes mean lost payments. Rules governing prevailing wages, minority- and women-owned subcontracting, and audits leave little room for error. Yet for Richard, this challenge became the company’s strength.

Specialising in Systems That Cannot Fail

Sajiun Electric focuses on rehabilitation and retrofitting, strengthening ageing infrastructure rather than chasing flashy new builds. Hospitals need uninterrupted power. Courthouses require secure electrical systems. Schools must remain open and safe. In these environments, guesswork is impossible. Richard insists: “You can’t cut corners when you’re wiring a courthouse or installing backup power in a hospital.”

The work requires patience, planning, and unwavering integrity. Payment cycles stretch months. Bonding and insurance rules add financial strain. Yet Sajiun Electric thrives by treating compliance as foundational. Each project is carefully monitored. Cash flow is disciplined. Internal systems track requirements. In an industry where shortcuts abound, Richard maintains an unbroken record of contract delivery.

The Daily Grind Behind the Scenes

Public-sector electricians face unique challenges. Ageing wiring threatens sudden failures. Storms disrupt critical systems. Most work occurs after hours, around students, patients, and security schedules. Missing a signature or permit can stall weeks of work. Layered compliance requirements demand meticulous attention.

Richard Sajiun, CEO & Master Electrician, Sajiun Electric Inc., New York, NY, explains: “There’s no margin for error in a hospital operating room or a prison control panel. You’re reading 300-page documents for a job that might take two weeks. Government work forces you to slow down and do it right the first time.”

Despite the challenges, public work offers stability. Long-term contracts, predictable hours, and union protections create financial security. Pay is higher than private sector rates, benefits are robust, and the work carries purpose. Schools stay open. Hospitals run smoothly. Courts remain secure. The impact is quiet but profound.

Advice for Those Who Dare Enter the Field

Richard offers clear guidance for newcomers:

Hire experience early. Engage consultants or estimators familiar with government contracts.



Read everything. Skim nothing in bids or regulations; every line matters.



Plan for delayed payments. Bureaucracy can stall funds for 60-90 days.



Secure bonding and insurance. Essential to even qualify for contracts.



Respect laws. Prevailing wages and diversity quotas aren’t optional.



Vet partners. One unreliable subcontractor can compromise compliance and budgets.



Looking Ahead

Richard monitors trends without rushing. Electrification, EV charging, and smart buildings will increase complexity, but core principles remain: integrity, discipline, and patient observation. “I don’t see robots wiring buildings anytime soon,” he says, “but software will make our back-end systems more efficient.” Sajiun Electric adapts when timing and regulation align, ensuring the company remains future-ready without compromising the systems it sustains today.

The Legacy of Reliability

Sajiun Electric Inc. embodies quiet leadership. The firm doesn’t advertise. It doesn’t chase recognition. Yet every working hospital generator, every flickerless school hallway, every uninterrupted courthouse is a testament to decades of precision. In an industry prone to shortcuts, Richard Sajiun, CEO & Master Electrician, Sajiun Electric Inc., New York, NY, has built a business that prioritises trust over glamour, service over scale.