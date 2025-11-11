“Building the Future: 12 Entrepreneurs Redefining India’s Business Landscape” celebrates visionary leaders who are shaping the future of Indian entrepreneurship. These innovators come from diverse sectors, from technology and healthcare to fashion, sustainability, and finance, each driving transformation through creativity, resilience, and purpose. Their ventures not only fuel economic growth but also inspire a new generation to think differently, embrace challenges, and lead with impact. This feature highlights their journeys, achievements, and the groundbreaking ideas redefining success in modern India’s ever-evolving business ecosystem.

Priyanka Chigurupati, Executive Director, Granules India Limited

Priyanka Chigurupati, Executive Director, Granules India Limited, is responsible for Global Sales & Marketing & Portfolio, amongst other roles in the company. She has been with Granules for over 13 years and has served in various capacities across multiple divisions, including Sales & Marketing, Portfolio, Strategy & Investor Relations. She served as Executive Director of Granules USA and Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc. from 2017-2024 and has been instrumental in expanding Granules India’s footprint in the US market, broadening the company's portfolio, and entering new geographical areas. She is also focused on creating new avenues for women in the pharmaceutical sector, proving that ambition and leadership can drive meaningful impact. Priyanka is also passionate about fashion, films, and fitness, inspired by her marathon-running parents to lead an active, balanced life.



Darshan Dudhoria, CEO, Indian Silk House Agencies

Darshan Dudhoria, a distinguished lawyer from London, came back to his roots in Bengal to embrace the rich legacy of his family's retail chain. Today, he is the CEO of Indian Silk House Agencies, a 52-year-old legacy saree retail chain in East India, specialising in exquisite silk sarees.

Under Darshan's leadership, Indian Silk House Agencies has rapidly expanded, establishing 57 stores across 12 States, solidifying its presence in almost every district of Bengal and beyond. His next step is to make quality and authentic silk available nationwide, touching the lives of women across the country. Recognising the power of e-commerce, he founded allsilks.com, an online platform that delivers quality silk products to a global audience, bridging geographical gaps with the click of a button.

As an entrepreneur, Darshan also created V Cut, a designer blouse studio that revolutionises the blouse tailoring segment, offering a designer blouse studio for modern, brand-conscious women. With a 72-hour express delivery turnaround, V Cut provides a vast array of readymade and customised blouses to cater to the diverse tastes of every woman.

Darshan Dudhoria's impact extends far beyond the world of retail. His journey began with the restoration of Bari Kothi, a 300-year-old dilapidated property. Over five years, Darshan, with the help of the local community, transformed it into the First Grand Heritage Hotel of East India. Remarkably, the restoration process involved training unskilled artisans, creating jobs, and fostering a sense of community empowerment. Collaborating with the government, Darshan advocates for public policies that boost heritage tourism and ensure job creation.

Srividya Kannan, Founder & CEO, Avaali Solutions

Srividya Kannan is the Founder CEO of Avaali Solutions, where she has scaled enterprise automation across 300+ transformations, cutting cycle times by 50–70% and costs by 20–40% while expanding across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. A former leader at SAP, Oracle, and Wipro, she blends operating rigour with innovation, championing RPA, AI-led ICR/OCR, ECM, MDM, and workflow automation to drive governance, visibility, and margin improvement for large enterprises. She spearheads Velocious, Avaali’s Source to Pay platform, and edits Illuminar, a publication on digital transformation narratives. Recognised by Gartner for EVP and honoured as a Dun & Bradstreet Dynamic Women Business Leader 2025, she holds a master’s in business management.



Pratik Agarwal, Chairman, Serentica Renewables

Pratik Agarwal is the Chairman of Serentica Renewables, a leading clean energy developer delivering round-the-clock renewable power to large industries, and Resonia Ltd, a key player in India’s power transmission sector. He also serves as the Managing Director of Sterlite Electric, a global leader in high-performance power transmission products and infrastructure solutions.

Under his leadership, Serentica, Resonia, and Sterlite Electric have advanced the global transition toward cleaner and more efficient energy systems.

A respected industry leader, Pratik chairs the CII Power Transmission Committee, serves as President of the Electric Power Transmission Association (EPTA), and is a member of the Indian Advisory Board of the India-Brazil Chamber of Commerce.

He has been recognised with the Economic Times CEO of the Year Award (2022) and featured in the Economic Times 40 Under 40 (2018) list. Pratik holds a B.Sc. from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and an MBA from London Business School.



Tushar Aggarwal, Founder & CEO, Stashfin

Tushar Aggarwal is the Founder and CEO of Stashfin, a full-stack fintech platform operating across Singapore and New Delhi. He founded Stashfin to address gaps in consumer lending through transparent and technology-led financial solutions. The platform has grown into a full-stack offering across credit, payments and wealth, as the company strengthens its digital payments capabilities to enhance user experience.

Under his leadership, Stashfin has disbursed over $1.5 billion in loans, achieved 40+ million downloads, and raised over $750 million from marquee global investors, including Henry Kravis, Tencent and Uncorrelated Ventures.

Tushar previously worked with Everstone Capital, General Atlantic, Goldman Sachs and Lehman Brothers. He holds a BE from Stony Brook University and an MBA from The Wharton School, and is a CFA charterholder and Aspen Institute fellow.

Ratul Puri is a multi-award-winning entrepreneur and Chairman of Hindustan Power, which has pioneered large-scale solar plants in India and advocates for sustainable energy use. His company commissioned India’s first solar power plant of 5 MW capacity and Asia’s first solar power plant of 30 MW under his dynamic and visionary leadership. Hindustan Power has built a portfolio of 4 GW capacity in thermal and solar power in various countries, including Germany,the United Kingdom, Japan, Italy and South Korea.

An alumnus of Carnegie Mellon University, Ratul Puri has been recognized as Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young (2002), one of the Top 21 Young Leaders in India by Business Today (2007), Young Global Leader by World Economic Forum (2008), and CEO of the Year by World Brand Congress (2014) and Asian Power Awards (2015), demonstrating his exceptional leadership and entrepreneurial spirit. Puri has been a prominent voice in global discussions on climate resilience, leading several key conversations at the World Economic Forum. His contributions to India's infrastructure sector were honoured by The Economic Times in 2014.

Naresh Kumar Saini, Managing Director, AIVS PincodeKart Pvt. Ltd. & AIRE PincodeDak Logistics Pvt. Ltd.

Naresh Kumar Saini is the Managing Director of AIVS PincodeKart Pvt. Ltd. and AIRE PincodeDak Logistics Pvt. Ltd., a first-generation innovator who is rewriting the rules on how India buys, sells, and delivers. From a rented room in Udaipur, he built two of India's most pioneering platforms—PincodeKart, the country's first commission-free e-commerce marketplace for small manufacturers, and PincodeDak, built on an expansive logistics network that bridges the gap in serving the most underserved regions pan India. His industry-first model of Virtual Dukandar was built in order to empower over six lakh Indians to become digital shop owners without investment, inventory, or infrastructure, thus revolutionising the era of entrepreneurship. With a vision to create an ecosystem that uplifts producers, delivery partners, and consumers, Naresh wants to realise his dream of bridging the digital and economic divide by creating livelihood opportunities at every pin code in India.



Simarpreet Singh, Director & CEO, Hartek Group

Simarpreet Singh is the Director & CEO of Hartek Group, one of India’s leading power & renewable engineering, infrastructure companies. He is also the Founder of Hartek Solar, ranked among the Top 10 rooftop solar firms in India. Since 2012, he has played a pivotal role in scaling Hartek from a regional setup to a national leader in EPC, rooftop solar, and manufacturing. Recognised in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia and listed among the Top 100 Most Powerful Sikhs and Top 100 Solar Leaders, he is also a three-times TEDx speaker and the host of the podcast ‘The Journey with Simarpreet Singh’, inspiring changemakers and future leaders across India.



Dr Prashant Pandey, Director Medical Sciences, Asian Institute of Medical Sciences

Dr Prashant Pandey is an accomplished healthcare leader with over 20 years of experience in transforming healthcare delivery across India and the UK. An MBBS graduate from Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed University, Pune, and MSc in Healthcare Management from the University of Manchester, he combines medical expertise with strategic acumen. As a driving force behind the Asian Institute of Medical Sciences’ expansion to Patna, Moradabad, and Dhanbad, he has established Centres of Excellence in Cancer Care, Cardiac Sciences, and Robotic Surgery. Dr Pandey has also modernised critical care and emergency services through EMR systems and robotic laboratories. Guided by innovation and patient-centricity, he is committed to advancing world-class, technology-driven healthcare in India’s tier-2 and tier-3 cities.



Devansh Jain, Executive Director, INOXGFL Group

Devansh Jain is the Executive Director of the $12 billion INOXGFL Group, a diversified business conglomerate with a legacy of over 100 years. The Group has established leadership across high-growth sectors such as fluoropolymers, speciality chemicals, EV battery materials, wind turbines, and renewables. A dynamic leader driving India’s green energy transition, Devansh is spearheading the establishment of Inox Solar at the promoter level. Inox Solar is setting up a multi-gigawatt solar cell and module manufacturing facility and providing end-to-end EPC and O&M solutions. Under his leadership, Inox Wind has evolved into one of the country’s largest and most successful renewable energy companies. He also played a key role in the landmark listings of Inox Wind in 2015 and spearheaded the listing of Inox Green, the world’s first listed independent wind O&M company, on Indian stock exchanges in 2022.



Anshita Kulshrestha, Founder, TukTuki Entertainments

Anshita Kulshrestha is the founder of TukTuki Entertainments, one of India’s first homegrown micro-drama mobile entertainment companies. TukTuki is reimagining how India watches stories, pioneering one-hour films told through 1-3 minute episodes that make high-quality, family-friendly content accessible, engaging, and tailored for today’s mobile-first audiences.

With a strong academic background and an enduring passion for storytelling, Anshita founded TukTuki to bring premium, relatable entertainment to viewers in smaller towns and cities. Her vision blends India’s timeless storytelling traditions with the fast-paced habits of digital consumption, creating a new format of short, serialised entertainment that transcends language and geography. Under her leadership, TukTuki is set to usher in a new era of television-style storytelling, delivered in two-minute windows, designed for the modern, on-the-go viewer.

Amar Sarin, Managing Director & CEO, TARC Limited

Amar Sarin is the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of TARC Limited, spearheading the company's transformation into one of Delhi NCR's most distinguished luxury residential developers. With his strategic vision and leadership, TARC has successfully launched marquee projects like TARC Tripundra, TARC Kailasa, and TARC Ishva, establishing the brand as a frontrunner in the premium real estate segment.

Under his guidance, TARC has achieved unprecedented growth, with record-breaking presales and collections in FY 2023-24. Amar's customer-centric approach and focus on creating holistic living experiences have driven remarkable price appreciation for TARC's developments, with TARC Tripundra witnessing approximately 60% appreciation since its launch in October 2022.

A forward-thinking leader, Amar is dedicated to sustainable development practices and delivering unparalleled luxury experiences. He is currently steering TARC's expansion into New Delhi, with upcoming luxury residential developments and branded residences.

Amar is committed to maintaining the highest standards of governance, compliance, and product quality, ensuring TARC creates iconic developments that enhance the city skyline while delivering exceptional value to stakeholders.