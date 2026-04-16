Burnett Homoeopathy Hosts World Homoeopathy Summit 4 at British Parliament and Oxford University Extended Across UK

London/New Delhi, April 14: In a defining moment for India’s growing influence in global healthcare, Burnett Homoeopathy Pvt. Ltd. hosted the 4th World Homoeopathy Summit 2026 at the historic Palace of Westminster, placing homoeopathy at the centre of international institutional dialogue.

The significance of the venue underscores a broader global shift. For an Indian organization to lead discussions on homoeopathy within the British Parliament—one of the world’s most respected legislative platforms—signals changing perceptions around traditional systems of medicine and their place in modern healthcare frameworks.

Dr. Nitish Chandra Dubey, Founder and Chairman of Burnett Homoeopathy, noted that the summit reflects a new phase of global engagement where homoeopathy is increasingly being discussed through the lens of research, collaboration, and structured dialogue. The event positioned homoeopathy not as an alternative practice, but as a system seeking wider integration into evolving healthcare models.

The summit brought together more than 150 doctors, researchers, and practitioners from across the globe. Participants engaged in discussions centered on scientific validation, sustainable healthcare systems, and the role of homoeopathy in addressing contemporary global health challenges.

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High-level participation added further credibility to the summit. British Member of Parliament Shivani Raja and Lord Raval were present, alongside senior representation connected to 10 Downing Street, including Myles Stacey. Their presence reflected a growing institutional interest in integrative healthcare approaches.

The summit also witnessed participation from globally recognized cricketers such as Eoin Morgan, Alastair Cook, Stuart Broad, Jonathan Trott, and David Gower. Their presence highlighted the increasing alignment between high-performance lifestyles and holistic wellness practices.

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Beyond the Parliament, the summit extended into globally respected academic and scientific institutions, including University of Oxford and the Natural History Museum. These venues hosted sessions focused on research integration, interdisciplinary collaboration, and the future trajectory of homoeopathic science.

The summit coincided with World Homeopathy Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of Samuel Hahnemann. Founded in the late 18th century, homoeopathy has evolved significantly from its European origins to its widespread adoption in countries like India, where it continues to play a vital role in healthcare delivery.

Burnett Homoeopathy has contributed to this evolution through a focus on research-led practice and international outreach. The London summit represents a continuation of this journey, marking a transition from national prominence to global institutional engagement.

While homoeopathy has historically faced skepticism in certain parts of the world, discussions at the summit emphasized the importance of expanding research frameworks, documenting clinical outcomes, and encouraging structured scientific evaluation.

This global milestone builds on the success of Burnett Homoeopathy’s earlier Evidence-Based Research Summit in Goa, which established a strong national foundation and attracted widespread attention. The progression from Goa to London reflects a strategic expansion toward global visibility and recognition.

More than a single event, the summit reflects a broader shift in healthcare thinking. As the world grapples with complex issues such as antimicrobial resistance and lifestyle diseases, integrative approaches are gaining attention for their potential role in sustainable healthcare solutions.