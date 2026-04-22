Butterfly Learnings Launches First NCR Centre in Gurgaon, Introduces Integrated BLISS Model

Gurgaon: Good news for parents in NCR - support for children with developmental needs is now closer and easier to access.

Many parents struggle to manage multiple therapy visits, different specialists, and separate schooling. This often leads to gaps in a child’s progress. Butterfly Learnings aims to solve this by bringing everything under one roof with its new centre in Gurgaon.

The centre is designed for children with autism, speech and language delays, developmental delays, and learning disabilities.

Parents who notice signs like:

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delayed speech or difficulty communicating

lack of eye contact or social interaction

hyperactivity or difficulty focusing

challenges in learning or following instructions

repetitive behaviours

can now access structured support in one place.

What the centre offers

Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Therapy – helps improve communication, behaviour, and learning through step-by-step teaching

Speech and Language Therapy - Helps in improve speaking, understanding, and expressing.

Occupational Therapy - Helps in build everyday skills like sitting, writing, eating, and managing sensory sensitivities.

Developmental Assessments - Evaluates a child’s overall development to understand strengths, challenges, and the right support needed.

Integrated Schooling (BLISS) - combines therapy and schooling into one system - communication, behaviour, academics, sports and daily life skills.

The centre caters to children aged 2 to 10 years and provides a safe, engaging, daycare-like environment where children can learn, play, and build life skills through the day.

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What makes it different

Each child gets a personalised plan created by therapists, educators, and specialists working together. This means:

Parents can be involved through regular meeting and home plans, they can also track their child’s progress through a mobile app with regular updates.