C. Krishniah Chetty Group Unveils ‘Magnificent Weddings’: A Luxe Leap into Curated Celebrations

The C. Krishniah Chetty Group, a heritage jewellery brand established in 1869 in Bengaluru, has introduced an integrated wedding solution titled Magnificent Weddings. The initiative combines jewellery purchase with curated event services, addressing a growing demand among urban Indian consumers for simplified and cost-conscious wedding planning.

C. Krishniah Chetty Group is a family-run Indian jewellery business with over 155 years of continuous operation. Known for its historical ties to royal families and its legacy of craftsmanship, the group has served multiple generations across South India. Its flagship showrooms in Bengaluru cater to a wide customer base, offering traditional and contemporary collections.

The company has also established sub-brand - crash.club, which focuses on modern, experimental jewellery, including lab-grown diamonds. C. Krishniah Chetty operates a multi-category business, manufacturing and retailing jewellery made from gold, diamonds, silver, platinum, and alternative materials.

Magnificent Weddings was conceptualised as a bundled service that merges wedding jewellery procurement with event execution. According to internal data from the company, the offering enables customers who purchase jewellery worth ₹7 lakh or more from C. Krishniah Chetty to access event services valued at ₹8 lakh, all covered under a consolidated amount of ₹15 lakh.

The scope of event services includes:

Access to a wedding venue at Bengaluru’s Palace Grounds

Catering and hospitality

Floral decor and stage design

Entertainment arrangements

Event coordination and logistical support

A vibrant mocktail bar and more - a total of 16 luxury offerings

The jewellery component includes access to C. Krishniah Chetty’s core collection as well as offerings from its crash.club brand, which incorporates lab-grown and stylistically distinct designs. The bundled format is designed to address two primary customer concerns: cost inflation in the wedding industry and the complexity of coordinating multiple vendors.

The concept is developed in response to changing preferences among younger couples and nuclear families. As noted by the company's executive team, modern weddings often involve high expenditures and fragmented vendor engagement. The Magnificent Weddings program aims to consolidate these elements into a single point of delivery with clear cost visibility.

“Magnificent Weddings is a response to what today’s couples have been asking for—simplicity, transparency, and quality within a defined budget. Our goal was to create a solution that brings together jewellery and wedding services seamlessly under one trusted name,” said Chaitanya V Cotha, Executive Director of C. Krishniah Chetty Group.