CA Mahendra Turakhia Joins Hands with Digant Sharma to Empower 6,000 Tribal Farmers in Maharashtra Through Landmark CSR Initiative | Image: Mahendra Turakhia

Mumbai: In a landmark collaboration aimed at rural transformation and grassroots empowerment, acclaimed Chartered Accountant and philanthropist CA Mahendra Turakhia has partnered with noted social entrepreneur Digant Sharma to empower over 6,000 farmers across Maharashtra through a high-impact CSR initiative. Mr Sharma is already working with 100000+ farmers in Maharashtra. The program focuses on farmers’ training, skill development, women empowerment, and tribal upliftment.

This milestone initiative was led by Mr. Digant Sharma, Founder and President of Undertrial Welfare Association, Sobhagya Yog Sadhna Foundation and Torus Social Foundation and implemented on the ground through three dedicated Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs):

Mahur Farmers Producers Company Limited

Orgohills Farmers Producers Company Limited

Vasudeatma Farmers Producers Company Limited

These FPCs worked intensively in tribal regions, particularly with Adivasi and Banjara communities, to deliver practical training, sustainable agriculture know-how, and livelihood opportunities tailored to local needs.

The CSR funding for this initiative was provided by CA Mahendra Turakhia through his group of companies:

P. M. Family Business and Wealth Preservation & Protection Services Media.Net Group of Companies Direct i Group of Companies Bharat Taxpayers Welfare Platform Foundation Chamber of Indian Charitable Trusts Turakhia Family Trust Divyashakti Charitable Trust JBTM & Associates, Chartered Accountants P. M. Consultancy Services

“Real progress happens when the most disadvantaged are placed at the heart of development,” said CA Mahendra Turakhia. “Through this initiative, we are investing not just in agriculture but in the self-respect, skills, and sustainability of our farming communities.”

Mr. Digant Sharma added, “This partnership represents a model for how corporate social responsibility, NGO leadership, and community-driven FPCs can come together to bring real, measurable change in rural India. We are deeply thankful to CA Mahendra Turakhia for his vision and unwavering support.”

The program’s key focus areas included:

Sustainable and regenerative agriculture training

Crop planning and farm input management

Income diversification through allied livelihoods

Women entrepreneurship and empowerment

Digital onboarding and market linkage

Capacity-building for tribal youth and farmer leaders

With plans to replicate this model in other districts and states, the initiative stands as a blueprint for scalable rural development—anchored in collaboration, dignity, and long-term resilience.