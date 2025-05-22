Campaigns That Mattered: How iGaming Firms Engaged Players During PGAM 2025

March saw the 2025 edition of PGAM. It’s an entire month dedicated to the issue of responsible gambling and how to raise awareness among the iGaming community. Operators and other key figures within the sector came together to discuss initiatives designed to help players moving forward.

For many years, tools have been in place to aid customers of casinos and other gambling sites, but recently, there has been a feeling that the industry needs to go further. It’s an important time in the iGaming calendar, but what came out of this awareness month in 2025?

Boosts and Bonuses

The iGaming sector is a competitive one, and brands strive to stand out in the market. They must work hard to attract players, but at the same time, they need to achieve a delicate balance. In order to earn new customers, operators publish a host of promotions and they aim to provide the best online casino bonuses designed to add extra value to a player’s account. These offers provide encouragement to join, but the casino cannot be seen to promote irresponsible gambling.

Following recent legislation in certain parts of the world, operators will now have to tone down the terms and conditions surrounding some of those bonuses. Advertising has also come under the spotlight, so PGAM 25 gave those brands the perfect opportunity to discuss new measures.

Help for Players

As part of the discussions taking place at PGAM 25, operators will look to reinforce their responsible gambling tools moving forward. At present, the majority of operators already have measures in place to safeguard their customers and to keep gambling within those responsible levels.

Wagering limits and time limits can be set by players, and it’s also possible to set exclusion periods. These timeouts are key to current measures, but PGAM 25 looked to go further in its endeavours to raise awareness.

The Key Campaigns

Those involved in PGAM 25 focused on a number of key missions and the message that contributors wanted to get across was to ‘seek understanding.’ While this could be interpreted in a number of ways, it’s clear that the industry aims to go beyond the simple tools that every operator puts in place.

Essentially, the campaign aims to understand the path that can lead to problems. Another target is to ‘foster empathy’ and to reduce any obstacles that stand in the way of players getting treatment.

Online casinos and other operators will also link out to areas where customers can also access further support and resources. It’s a solid platform, but the key message from PGAM 25 is that brands will look to take things further by getting more involved and taking a greater ‘hands on’ approach.

The effort to gain a greater understanding also involves getting to grips with the issues surrounding mental health. To summarise the key campaigns at the end of the awareness month, it appears that it’s no longer acceptable for gambling companies to list simple tools and to provide information. In future, they will need to become more directly involved with a player's problem.

New Legislation

The iGaming industry approached PGAM 25 against a backdrop of new legislation in certain parts of the world. In the UK, new stake limits are being introduced for online slot machines, while new parameters have been set in terms of wagering requirements. Any operator listing a bonus of any kind will now have to set those wagering levels to a maximum of 10x. The changes follow extensive ongoing reviews of the region’s online gambling act.

The Republic of Ireland has also introduced new measures to promote responsible play. These are all part of the overall Gambling Regulation Act of 2024, and operators will have to adhere to these new rules.

To an extent, changes in gambling legislation around the world have taken the question of responsible play out of operators’ hands. There are rules in place that restrict stakes, while terms and conditions have been made stricter in order to discourage irresponsible behaviour.