Doing business is a decision to make money and more so for fame and wealth creation. But not necessarily all this comes only from business. The stories of highly successful CEOs with great wealth and people who failed in the business prove it otherwise. Therefore, the moment anyone thinks of doing business, the foremost factor to check is: do you have Business Yoga: would you be successful as an employee or employer? So, this is your destiny, which you need to know before making any move. Can astrology help in business is based on a reply to some of the following questions in a normal person's mind.

How to choose between business and job?

Can we know the right business from birth details?

Can I start new business based on my birth chart?

Does my birth chart support doing business?

Can astrologer help in business decisions?

Can we know about business success from birth date?

What combinations give business success?

That is where business astrology helps you. But then astrology for business is not that simple also.

Understand a few important things as a commoner than getting into the technical secrets of business astrology.

Business astrology cannot make everyone succeed in business. You are destined to be a business person (employer), or being in a job/profession (employee) is the most important thing. One cannot simply, by twisting the planetary combinations, become a successful business person; else, astrologers would have been on the list of most successful business people. You can fine-tune or consolidate your destiny but cannot change it totally; that is what business astrology's role is. Being born into a business family also does not guarantee your business success. Two people born in the same family can shine or become a total failure in business. Father extremely successful in business, who not only takes the family running business to new heights but also captures many new businesses and becomes, one of the known businessman a decade ago. But the NEXT GENERAITON spoils what the father had created and even brings the worst miseries to the family. Parental/family business is not something taken for granted. One person doing a particular business fails but another person doing the same takes the business to the new horizons. Think of a sick declared PPC manufacturing unit during period at Silvassa (India) taken over by a prominent business house of India reached new horizons. Who owns the business is very significant. One most prominent business house of India given up its business of origin and migrates to a totally different business commodity. Nature/commodity of business matters. Also, if that was not true, the most prominent business houses of the Yesteryears would not have vanished from the business scenario. I highly successful medical Doctor working for a premium hospital, pampered with the success and fame in the profession starts own hospital business but the result is: loss of even money accumulated thus far. It matters your success will come as an employee or employer. Many people due to known reasons, what to do business in their family members' (mainly spouse) names but actually run those businesses themselves. It is not person's name but the professional charts of the person doing business matter. One person doing a particular business with own resources succeeds but another person managing the same business through borrowed money fails to have the worst miseries of life. It is the intent of the person that matters. You may find many people normally entangled with Govt authorities or court cases in business matters. Proper Business charts reading can reveal all this, forewarn you or guide you how to handle this. This is not reading for court cases but identifying if the person can face such issues. Likse-wise decisions regarding giving proper name to the business, identifying the best location and timings to start a new business, all are part of business astrology.

Not to be named, but there are stories on all the above points for both types of people and one can easily correlate those people reading business stories. Business astrology helps a person know if you will be successful in business, what business you should do, when to start/expand the business, with whom to do business, location, with what resources to do business and many similar questions reading through your horoscope. For that, many combinations are responsible for/seen as responsible for business success.

You will find generalized and universally accepted norms that this planet is good for business, this Zodiac sign is good for business, and this house is seen for business.

Just pause here for a moment and understand how complex this analysis is in business astrology.

Business as per zodiac sign.

Many say that a particular rising sign is good for business and few signs are not good for business. Just a small clarification: you get your rising sign, the moment you are born with 00 minute life on this earth.

How business astrology helps you.

The ancient system of Vedic astrology, otherwise known as Jyotish, uncovers the deep relationship between celestial setups and business destinies. In this traditional business astrology practice, achieving success in business is often examined through certain astrological combinations referred to as "business yogas." These yogas are initially determined in the primary birth chart (D1 or Lagna chart), but their effectiveness relies on confirmation from the D-10 chart, also called the Dasmasa chart. That is where a novice and an expert of business astrology make the difference. It is not only ascendant, not the zodiac sign, and not a single house or single planet is seen if you have that Business Yoga or not.

One caution: Many combinations are seen for business, and mind you it should start with accurate birth time validating everything from D-9. People who only consider the D-1 chart for business astrology or any analysis for that matter would know that if the D-1 does not change for two hours, the D-9 can change even in 8 to 10 minutes. In two hours, it can change multiple times; with this, all planets in one house can vary. And once that happens, how can the predictions be correct? Astrologer may tell you all this, when the predictions go wrong but then you not only lose the money but also the time in which you were to take the results from the favourable transits. In the bargain, astrology not the astrologer gets the blame. So, please be sure about your birth time.

Combinations seen for business

Giving all combinations seen for business in a single article is difficult. When it comes to business success, several planets hold special significance.

Among them are the majestic planets Jupiter, Venus, Mercury, and the Sun. Jupiter, known as the planet of wisdom and expansion is believed to bring forth abundant opportunities and growth. Venus, on the other hand, is associated with wealth and luxury, nurturing a prosperous and opulent environment. Mercury, the planet of communication and commerce, aids in effective networking and smooth transactions.

Finally, the Sun, symbolizing power and authority, radiates a strong energy that can pave the way for influential leadership and success.

Numerous yogas contribute to forming successful business combinations (yogas) in Vedic astrology. These yogas involve the placement and relationships of planets in specific houses of the birth chart. However, the true efficacy of these yogas comes to light when validated through examination in the D-10 chart.

The essentials of business Yoga encompass Dhana Yoga, a powerful connection between the rulers of the second, fifth, and eleventh houses; Lakshmi Yoga; Gaja Kesari Yoga; Jupiter positioned in a quadrant from or opposite the Moon; Bhadra Yoga; Mercury in its own sign or in exaltation position; as well as mutual aspects between Sun and Mars.

The above Yogas only give results when they get validation in the Dasamsa Chart or D-10 chart. While the D1 chart provides a broad overview of one's destiny, the D-10 chart offers a more detailed examination of professional life. It serves as a litmus test for the authenticity of business yogas identified in the primary birth chart.

However, it is equally vital to acknowledge what can be termed "mirage-type business yogas," which refer to deceptive or illusory indications within the charts that may mislead individuals in pursuing certain business ventures or opportunities. These mirage-type business yogas can present themselves as promising configurations, but upon closer examination, they may need more substance or sustainable success than they initially seem to offer. Therefore, discernment and careful analysis are key when interpreting astrological combinations and considering their impact on one's professional endeavors.

While certain combinations may indicate a strong inclination towards business ventures in the birth chart, the mirage-type business yogas pose a significant risk. These illusory configurations might force an individual towards entrepreneurial pursuits, creating a mirage of success that, unfortunately, will never materialize. The consequences of relentlessly pursuing a phantom-like business path can be catastrophic for the individual; therefore, identifying mirage-type business yogas astrologically requires a discerning eye.

It is crucial for astrologers to not only highlight the potential for success but also to guide individuals away from mirages that might lure them into unfruitful ventures. A misinterpretation of these illusory yogas could lead to misguided decisions, financial losses, and a detrimental impact on the individual's well-being. Stock market business is one of the best examples where a person drifts into such mirage business yogas, seeing/copying others who are successful in this market.

Astrologically, spotting mirage-type business yogas is, however, an expert's job. It is not a task for the faint of heart or the amateur enthusiast. Instead, it requires a profound level of competence and expertise. In the pursuit of astrological insights, practitioners must exercise a balanced approach, acknowledging both the promises and pitfalls inherent in the birth chart. Identifying the mirage-type business yogas is a protective measure, steering individuals away from the allure of unattainable success and guiding them towards more realistic and fulfilling paths.

Only through this vast accumulation of knowledge and expertise can an astrologer accurately read and interpret these celestial formations and yogas, unravelling their hidden meanings and insights.

Best sign for doing business

This is another misconception reading through many places that a particular rising sign is best for doing business, and some signs are not good for business. You put the names of a few successful business people and check their rising signs. Check the same sign; it will have failed business people. Just understand a simple point: the zodiac sign is identified the moment you are born, resulting from all deeds of your past lives. The success or failure depends on your karmic pattern and surrounding circumstances, be it financial, social or family. So, it is not right to take business decisions thinking a particular sign is best for doing business, or that some Zodiac signs are not good for business. I don't think, this needs further explanation.

Does name matters in business success

Astrologically, a business name matters in its success, but only when it is Nakshatra-based. Only the initials of the business name are relevant to gaining the benefits of the phonetic sound of the Nakshatra of the business name. One can even add tag lines starting with the best Nakashatra, but this matters only to decide the initials of the name, both ways. I have no comments on adding, twisting, or fancy spellings after the initials.

Business astrology needs a dedicated pursuit of wisdom and mastery so that the astrologer becomes a true guide, helping individuals navigate the cosmic tapestry and unlocking the secrets of their own destiny. Competency doesn't develop overnight; it evolves through decades of dedicated practice, learning, and refining one's skills. Before depending on anyone for business astrology,

As an astrologer, I say you must know yourself how to judge a good astrologer. If the author astrologer himself says, "You judge me before depending on me," it holds good for all astrologers.

One can read more on the technical aspects of this on business astrology.

Last but not least, using the secrets of business astrology when the time is good makes more sense to keep the business a continuing success story.