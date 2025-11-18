Caribbean Holidays International Founder Khurshid Alam Wins ‘National Icon of the Year 2025’ Award

New Delhi: Mr. Khurshid Alam, Founder and Director of Caribbean Holidays International Pvt. Ltd., has been honoured with the prestigious “National Icon of the Year 2025” award for his outstanding contribution to the Travel and Hospitality Industry. The award was held at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dwarka, New Delhi, and was presented by renowned Bollywood actor Mr. Arbaaz Khan, who graced the event as the Chief Guest.

In addition to this recognition, Mr. Alam has also received several other eminent national honours for his remarkable leadership and contribution to India’s tourism and hospitality sector. He was recently conferred with the “National Quality Award” by Padma Shri awardee and Bollywood icon Ms. Raveena Tandon, acknowledging his excellence in maintaining global standards of quality, customer experience, and service innovation in the travel industry.

Mr. Alam also received the “Excellence in Hospitality Leadership Award” from Hon’ble Mrs. Harisoa Lalatiana Accouche, Former Union Minister and Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), along with Hon’ble Mr. Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Former Union Minister and Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), recognizing his visionary approach, dedication, and contribution to shaping India’s hospitality landscape.

Adding to his list of achievements, Mr. Alam was also awarded the “Business Excellence Award” for his iconic achievement and contribution in the area of Tourism and Hospitality by Bollywood actress Ms. Sonali Bendre. This series of national recognitions highlights Mr. Alam’s continuous pursuit of excellence, innovation, and leadership in promoting India’s tourism industry on both national and international platforms.

Under his dynamic leadership, Caribbean Holidays International Pvt. Ltd. has emerged as one of the most trusted and fast-growing travel and luxury vacation membership companies in India, redefining the standards of family vacations, premium resorts, and hospitality services. His vision focuses on creating world-class experiences and setting new benchmarks in customer satisfaction and quality service delivery.

Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Alam said,

“These recognitions are not just personal achievements but a reflection of my team’s hard work and the trust of our valued members. Caribbean Holidays International will continue to innovate and raise the standards of travel and hospitality experiences in India and abroad.”

These achievements mark a remarkable milestone in Mr. Khurshid Alam’s professional journey — reflecting a legacy built on integrity, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. His consistent pursuit of quality and customer satisfaction continues to strengthen Caribbean Holidays International’s reputation as a name synonymous with trust and luxury in the Indian travel industry.