CarInfo Introduces Affordable Home Bike Delivery - Revolutionising Two-Wheeler Buying

India, 06th November, 2025 — CarInfo.app, India’s most trusted vehicle ownership platform, has announced the launch of its latest offering, a home bike booking and delivery service, bringing unparalleled ease and affordability to two-wheeler buyers. Through this new feature, users can now book their desired bike by paying a nominal amount of just ₹500. Once the booking is made, CarInfo’s expert team ensures a seamless, guided experience right from inquiry to doorstep delivery.

The process is simple and fully transparent. After booking, users can expect a call from CarInfo’s expert within 24 hours, who will assist them with the next steps and required documentation. Subsequently, the best and most trusted dealer is allotted to the customer, ensuring they receive authentic offers and fair pricing. Once the deal is finalized, the bike is delivered right to the buyer’s home — completely hassle-free and at no extra cost.

Currently in its pilot phase, the service has been introduced to test user experience and collect valuable customer feedback. CarInfo plans to continuously refine the feature, integrating more brands, expanding coverage, and introducing exclusive discounts and best-deal offers as the service scales. In the near future, the company also plans to introduce instant loans and financing options, making the purchase journey even smoother and more accessible.

Speaking about the new service, Mr. Sahil Ajmani, CEO & Co-Founder of CarInfo, said, “Our goal has always been to simplify vehicle ownership in every possible way. With this new bike delivery feature, we’re extending that promise to two-wheeler buyers. We understand the need for convenience, transparency, and flexibility, and this service brings all of that together at an affordable cost. This is just the beginning; as we gather feedback, we’ll continue enhancing the experience with more features, better deals, and integrated financial support.”

Over the years, CarInfo has become synonymous with ease and transparency in car ownership. The platform has empowered over 5 crore vehicle owners across India by making car ownership effortless, right from buying and managing a vehicle to eventually selling it. Through its wide suite of features like car comparison, service history reports, document storage, digital garage, challan payment, and valuation tools, CarInfo ensures a seamless experience for both new and existing car owners.

The addition of the bike delivery service marks the company’s next step toward building a holistic mobility ecosystem, one that covers every stage of vehicle ownership across all categories.

With a growing community of over 10 lakh daily active vehicle owners, CarInfo continues to set new benchmarks in India’s digital mobility landscape. By combining smart tools, human assistance, and data-driven insights, the brand is reimagining how Indians buy, manage, and sell their vehicles.

About CarInfo.app