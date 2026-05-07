Catalyst Group Founder A.S Pandit Attends High-Profile IPL Clash as Special Guest, Strengthening Business & Leadership Influence Across Industries

In a powerful reflection of the growing intersection between entrepreneurship, leadership, and large-scale influence ecosystems, Catalyst Group Founder and entrepreneur A.S Pandit marked his presence as a Special Guest during the highly anticipated Indian Premier League clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur.

Known for building one of India’s rapidly growing business and education ecosystems through Catalyst School of Business (CSB), Growfitz, and multiple ventures operating across India and the UAE ; A.S Pandit’s presence at one of the country’s biggest sporting stages further highlights the rise of new-age entrepreneurs expanding their influence beyond traditional business environments.

Over the past few years, Catalyst Group has built a strong presence in entrepreneurship education, business development, health-focused FMCG, and future-ready skill ecosystems, impacting students, professionals, and entrepreneurs across multiple cities. The group’s growing national footprint and youth-driven community have positioned it among emerging brands shaping India’s next generation of business leadership.

The IPL appearance symbolized more than just attendance at a sporting event. It reflected the increasing convergence of sports, leadership, entrepreneurship, branding, and national influence — areas where modern business leaders are now actively building long-term ecosystems and strategic visibility.

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Speaking on the occasion, A.S Pandit said: “The modern era belongs to leaders who can create impact beyond a single industry. Sports, business, education, and influence are no longer separate worlds — they are connected ecosystems shaping the future generation.”

He further added: “India’s next decade will belong to individuals and organizations capable of building communities, trust, execution capability, and long-term vision at scale.”

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The special guest appearance also comes at a time when Catalyst Group is aggressively expanding its footprint across India and international markets through business education initiatives, entrepreneurial ecosystems, and consumer-focused brands.

With a rapidly growing network, expanding digital presence, and increasing national recognition, Catalyst Group continues positioning itself as a modern business ecosystem focused on leadership, execution, and future-ready growth.

About Catalyst Group

Catalyst Group is a diversified business ecosystem operating across entrepreneurship education, business consulting, health-focused FMCG, future-ready skills, and strategic business development initiatives.