CBSE’s On-Screen Marking: A Progressive Step Towards Transparent and Accurate Evaluation

The introduction of On-Screen Marking (OSM) by Central Board of Secondary Education for Class XII Board examinations has become a major topic of discussion among students, parents, and educators across the country. While many have questions about the new system, teachers and evaluators who have directly experienced the process believe that OSM is a modern, efficient, and student-friendly initiative that strengthens the evaluation system without changing the core assessment standards.

OSM, or On-Screen Marking, is a digital evaluation process in which scanned copies of students’ answer sheets are assessed by examiners through a secure online platform. However, an important fact that needs to be clearly understood is that only the mode of checking has changed — the evaluation pattern and marking scheme remain exactly the same as in previous years.

Teachers evaluating answer sheets through OSM continue to award marks step by step, strictly according to the official CBSE marking scheme. The same standards, instructions, and answer value points used earlier in physical checking are followed in digital evaluation as well. Therefore, there is no change in the way students’ answers are judged.

One of the biggest advantages of OSM is the increased accuracy and transparency it brings into the evaluation system. Since the answer books are checked digitally, the platform has built-in safeguards that help minimise human errors. The system ensures that every answer and every page is checked properly. If an examiner accidentally leaves any part unchecked, the portal does not allow submission until the evaluation is completed. This significantly reduces the chances of missing marks.

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Moreover, the evaluation process is continuously monitored at different levels through Assistant Head Examiners and Head Examiners, ensuring greater consistency and fairness in marking. Such multi-level verification strengthens the credibility of the results and boosts confidence among students and parents.

Another important concern being discussed widely is how some students who performed exceptionally well in competitive examinations like JEE could score comparatively lower marks in Board examinations. Experts explain that this difference is natural because JEE and CBSE Board exams assess completely different skill sets.

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While JEE mainly focuses on conceptual clarity, analytical thinking, speed, and problem-solving abilities, CBSE Board examinations emphasise complete syllabus coverage, NCERT-based learning, stepwise presentation, and descriptive answering patterns. A student may excel in competitive examinations yet lose marks in Boards due to presentation style, incomplete written steps, or not answering exactly according to Board expectations.

The OSM system does not alter these evaluation criteria in any way. If a student skips steps or misses important explanations, marks are deducted exactly as per the existing marking scheme — just like in earlier years. Hence, the system remains fair and consistent for everyone.

CBSE has also taken several technical precautions to ensure students are not disadvantaged during the scanning and evaluation process. Multiple quality checks are conducted during scanning, and wherever scan quality appears poor, rescanning and corrective measures are implemented immediately. The evaluation portal is secure, well-monitored, and designed to maintain confidentiality and accuracy throughout the process.

For teachers and evaluators, OSM has emerged as a smooth and hassle-free experience. The digital process removes the burden of physically handling large bundles of answer books and allows examiners to focus more effectively on evaluation. At the same time, students benefit from a more organised and error-controlled assessment mechanism.

In many ways, OSM represents the future of examination evaluation in India. It combines technology with academic integrity while preserving the traditional marking standards of CBSE. Rather than changing the way students are assessed, it improves the efficiency, transparency, and reliability of the checking process.