Celebrating Doctors' Day: Voices from Top HealthTech Leaders & Medical Innovators

This Doctors' Day, we bring together the voices of some of India's leading healthcare professionals and medical innovators who continue to redefine patient care through expertise, empathy, and unwavering commitment. From fetal medicine and women's healthcare to hair restoration and homoeopathy, these distinguished doctors share their journeys, experiences, and what being a doctor truly means to them.

Dr Amitha Indersen, Director, Fetal Medicine, Nest Fetal Medicine Centre

"Doctors Day makes me think about why I became a Fetal Medicine doctor. It is a privilege for me to take care of a baby before it is even born. As the Director of Fetal Medicine at Nest Fetal Medicine Center, my role is to do imaging tests, assess genetic conditions, make sure the development is fine and do procedures like fetoscopy to treat babies who are still in their mother's womb when the pregnancy is not going well. The toughest part of my job is telling parents that there are challenges related to the baby. The best part is seeing a baby who was having certain clinical issues being born safely. The ultrasound is my stethoscope. When I do a scan, I feel like I am helping families understand what is going on and giving them hope. Often it helps those who have lost pregnancies understand what happened and plan for a healthy baby. The care they need, at the right time, makes a world of difference."

Dr Jogitha Unni, Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Fernandez Hospital

"On Doctor's Day, we are reminded of the faith people place in us. Every interaction, every birth and every procedure is built on trust. It is a day to appreciate the privilege of being part of some of the most important moments in people's lives and to acknowledge the responsibility that comes with it. As an Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, over the past 23 years, my work has allowed me to pave a path for women's health right from the day they are born to their old age. I am grateful to all the women who have allowed me to serve them, care for them and be there for them in their most vulnerable moments. Right through pregnancies, guiding them through planning, performing complex surgeries to improve their quality of life and making decisions to facilitate their recovery in emergencies. In a hospital, every day is different. Sometimes you need to take quick decisions that bring unexpected outcomes, and such times stay with you forever. The greatest satisfaction comes from seeing the smile on a woman's face—sometimes when she holds her baby after a difficult labour, at other times when she recovers from a long surgery with renewed health or even when she feels reassured after talking to you that things will be better. Last but not the least, the biggest celebration is watching younger colleagues develop into skilled and compassionate doctors, knowing that in them, we leave a small part of us behind."

Dr Venigalla Rama, Consultant Obstetrician, Fernandez Hospital

"Doctors' Day is not just a celebration of a profession but a celebration of lifelong commitment to service, compassion and human life. It honours all those who care for precious lives with immense hope in their heart. Whatever be the specialisation, the objective is the same for all: to offer hope for people in difficult times. As a high-risk obstetrician, for me every woman is unique and so is her pregnancy. I understand that two lives are dependent on every decision I take. Our specialisation requires us to be vigilant at all times, build resilience through the most difficult situations and still be there for those who need us, however heartbroken you are. Yet, the first cry of a newborn, a severely ill mother going home safely and families reuniting fill us with immense joy. It reminds us that beyond all the trials and tribulations, being there for mothers, babies and families is not merely a profession, but a profound privilege."

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Dr Shail Gupta, Founder and Chief Hair Transplant Surgeon, Satya Skin & Hair Solutions

Dr Shail Gupta is the Founder and Chief Hair Transplant Surgeon at Satya Skin & Hair Solutions, specialising in advanced hair restoration, corrective hair transplants, donor preservation, and innovative techniques that prioritise both patient health and natural-looking outcomes.

"For me, Doctors' Day is a reminder of the trust patients place in us and the responsibility to uphold ethics, compassion, and excellence every day. My journey has been defined by challenging complex repair cases, pioneering patient-centric innovations, and proving that transparency and long-term patient welfare matter more than shortcuts. Every restored smile reinforces my commitment to transforming lives with science, integrity, and empathy."

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Dr Prince Kumar, Senior Homoeopathic Physician

Dr Prince Kumar is a renowned senior homoeopathic physician dedicated to transforming lives through holistic and evidence-based homoeopathic care. Holding BHMS and MD (Homoeopathy) qualifications, he specialises in managing Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), ADHD, and various chronic health conditions. With years of clinical expertise and a patient-centric approach, Dr Kumar focuses on identifying the root cause of illnesses to provide personalised treatment plans. He has been recognised with several national and international awards for his outstanding contribution to homoeopathy. Through compassionate care, continuous research, and medical excellence, Dr Prince Kumar remains committed to improving the health and well-being of patients across India.

Honouring the Healers Who Shape a Healthier Tomorrow

Doctors are more than healthcare providers—they are guardians of hope, resilience, and humanity. Their commitment extends beyond clinics and hospitals, touching lives through compassion, innovation, and unwavering dedication.

This Doctors' Day, we celebrate these remarkable medical professionals whose voices remind us that behind every successful treatment is a story of empathy, perseverance, and an enduring commitment to patient care. As healthcare continues to evolve through technology and innovation, it is these doctors who remain at the heart of every medical breakthrough, inspiring trust and transforming lives every single day.

Behind every successful surgery, every healthy newborn, every restored smile, and every life saved is a doctor whose commitment extends far beyond the walls of a hospital. Their work is driven not only by medical expertise but also by compassion, resilience, and an unwavering dedication to improving lives.

The reflections shared by these distinguished healthcare professionals offer a glimpse into the responsibility, challenges, and immense fulfilment that come with the noble profession of medicine. Their stories remind us that while technology continues to reshape healthcare, the human touch, empathy, and trust between a doctor and patient remain irreplaceable.

As India embraces healthier lifestyles in 2026, the insights shared by experts highlight that mindful nutrition, preventive healthcare, and informed dietary choices are becoming the foundation of a healthier nation.