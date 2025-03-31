Celebrating Doctors For Their Unwavering Service and Unending Dedication

Doctors are the unsung heroes who work tirelessly to keep us healthy and safe. From the early morn-ings to the late nights, their commitment to patient care is unwavering. They work long hours, make personal sacrifices, and face numerous challenges, all in the pursuit of healing and restoring health. Let us know about some renowned and skilled doctors who are working continuously for the us.

1. Dr. Trishna Gupte, a renowned Clinical Cosmetologist, Founder of Cosmo Square and ISCA

Dr. Trishna Gupte, a renowned Clinical Cosmetologist and Trichologist, has over 14 years of experi-ence. As the Founder of The Cosmo-Square Clinic, Pune, and Head of Academics at ISCA, she has mentored 2,000+ doctors globally. Her published research on cosmetology and nutrition has signifi-cantly contributed to the field. Dr. Gupte’s accolades include the National Woman Entrepreneurs Achiever Award (2024) and Best Cosmetologist of the Year at the Perfect Achievers Award (2024). Featured in Perfect Woman magazine’s Top 100 International Iconic Women (2020), she also led the record-setting melasma awareness campaign, “Face the World.” In 2024, she conducted the Global Aesthetic Summit, uniting global experts. Known for her innovative approach, Dr. Gupte continues to redefine beauty, confidence, and excellence in medical aesthetics.

2. Dr. Mehnaz Jahan Begum, Founder of Keraderm Clinics

Dr. Mehnaz Jahan Begum, Founder of Keraderm Clinics in Kolkata, is a renowned aesthetic expert with over 11 years of experience. She holds prestigious qualifications, including IFMC from ILAMED, FAM from Apollo, certification in Aesthetic Gynaecology, DASIL accreditation, and American Board certifications in Aesthetics, Threads, and Permanent Makeup. Dr. Mehnaz has worked with top organi-zations like Richfeel, Hairline International, VLCC, and Enhance Cosmetic Surgery Clinic, serving ce-lebrity clients, including actors and cricketers. She received Clinical Excellence at the Global Aesthetic Summit 2024 and other awards in 2022. As a mentor, she has trained numerous doctors across India. Through Keraderm Clinics, Dr. Mehnaz aims to offer advanced aesthetic solutions in a safe, welcom-ing environment, setting new standards in aesthetic care.

3. Dr. Shilpa Patil, a Dermatologist , and founder of Ethoski

Dr. Shilpa Patil, MD, is more than just a dermatologist – she’s a visionary redefining the world of skincare and beauty. As the founder of Ethoski, Pune’s largest luxury cosmetic lounge, Dr. Patil has carved out a space where advanced dermatology meets unparalleled elegance. Her reputation as a ce-lebrity dermatologist precedes her, but it’s her unique blend of medical precision and genuine care that has earned her the trust of clients far and wide. A sought-after expert in her field, Dr. Shilpa’s exper-tise spans the latest in aesthetic procedures, laser technologies, and facial contouring. Her work is in-formed by groundbreaking research and years of experience consulting with pharmaceutical and med-ical device companies, making her a thought leader in dermatology. At Ethoski, she leads a team committed to elevating confidence, offering bespoke solutions tailored to each client’s needs. With a passion for not only enhancing beauty but also fostering a sense of self-assurance, Dr. Patil continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the world of skincare. Her dedication to delivering trans-formative results has solidified her position as one of the most coveted dermatologists in the industry, making her an icon in both beauty and wellness circles.

4. Dr. Deeksha Katiyar - Founder & Managing Director, WeClinic Homeopathy

Dr. Deeksha Katiyar is reshaping homoeopathy’s place in modern medicine, proving it is not just an alternative but a scientific, results-driven competitor to allopathy and Ayurveda. Raised in Greater Noida, with no family background in medicine, she pursued her passion at the London College of Homeopathy, determined to challenge long-standing biases. Since 2019, her vision has translated into treating over 5 lakh patients, focusing on chronic ailments and lifestyle diseases with data-backed, pa-tient-first solutions. With an 80% satisfaction rate and over 60% repeat consultations, she is disman-tling the myth that homoeopathy is placebo-driven. Her goal? To put homoeopathy on equal footing with mainstream medicine, backed by science, patient outcomes, and digital innovation. Dr. Katiyar is proving that homeopathy is indispensable in a healthcare system dominated by allopathy.

5. Dr. Anand, a cosmetologist and founder of Genetics Skin and Aesthetic Clinic

Dr. Anand, a distinguished cosmetologist and founder of Genetics Skin and Aesthetic Clinic, is a trail-blazer in modern aesthetic medicine. Renowned for his expertise in skin health and dedication to en-hancing natural beauty, he has earned a reputation as a trusted professional in treating diverse skin concerns. His clinic blends advanced technology with personalized care, offering innovative solutions tailored to each individual's needs. Beyond clinical treatments, Dr. Anand pioneers holistic wellness with groundbreaking effervescent tablets for glutathione and apple cider vinegar. These formulations nourish the skin from within—glutathione tablets brighten complexion, combat hyperpigmentation, and slow aging, while apple cider vinegar tablets refine texture, reduce acne, and promote overall well-being. With a steadfast commitment to excellence and innovation, Dr. Anand continues to redefine skincare, empowering clients to achieve radiant, healthy skin and long-term confidence.

6. Dr. Sonal Gupta, a distinguished radiologist

Dr. Sonal Gupta, a distinguished radiologist, has made a remarkable impact not just in the medical field but also in the realm of personal growth and resilience. Her book, Choose Your Battles Wisely, is a compelling guide that empowers readers to navigate life's challenges with clarity and confidence. Drawing from her experiences in a high-stakes profession, Dr. Gupta offers insightful wisdom on de-cision-making, stress management, and emotional intelligence. She emphasizes the importance of pri-oritization, teaching readers how to focus their energy on battles that truly matter while letting go of unnecessary conflicts. Through real-life anecdotes and practical strategies, her book serves as an in-valuable resource for professionals, leaders, and anyone seeking a balanced, fulfilling life.