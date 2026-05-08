“Celebrating the Double Shift of India’s Working Moms”

This feature listicles celebrates resilient women who are balancing their work responsibilities and the challenges of being a mother all at once. From office chairs to bedtime stories, working moms prove every day how they play resilient, multifaceted, and unconditional caregiving roles. This special section on Mother’s Day focuses on their unwavering dedication, determination, and new role of women in modern Indian society. No matter how hard life is with balancing between work and family, they continue to nurture families while building their own identities and aspirations.

1. Mrs. Jyoti Singh, Managing Director of MADE EASY Group and a Mother.

Mrs. Jyoti Singh is a distinguished education leader who beautifully blends professional excellence with the values of motherhood. A proud mother of two children and a graceful life partner, she has played a pivotal role in building MADE EASY, NEXT IAS, Publications, Schools and social initiatives into trusted pillars of India’s education ecosystem. Deeply inspired by the philosophy “Janani Janmabhoomi Swargadapi Gariyasi” — meaning Mother and Motherland are greater than heaven — Mrs. Singh strongly believes in compassion, discipline, and service. Guided by spirituality and the principle of “Matro Devo Bhava” (Mother is Divine), she is regarded as a motherly figure within the organisation. Like millions of Indian working mothers, Mrs. Singh has balanced the demanding responsibilities of both home and leadership. “ A mother does not shape lives only at home; she nurtures confidence, values, and purpose wherever she goes. ” — Mrs. Jyoti Singh.

2. Dr. Preet Sandhu, Founder of AVPL International and Promoter of iQuantara and a Mother

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She entered entrepreneurship without a business legacy, driven by resilience and a vision to create opportunities beyond metro cities. In 2016, she co-founded AVPL International, becoming one of the first women entrepreneurs in her family. What started with limited resources evolved into a recognised ecosystem across drone innovation, agritech, deep-tech skilling, and rural entrepreneurship. Despite early skepticism and challenges of building a deep-tech venture as a woman founder, she remained focused on impact-led solutions for India’s villages and youth. Today, through AVPL International and iQuantara, she continues to bring indigenous innovation and her vision of building “an entrepreneur in every village.” She says, “Motherhood and entrepreneurship are both full-time roles, and there’s no perfect balance. Stay honest, work with integrity, and trust that your child will feel proud of the woman and mother you chose to become.”

3. Sheetu Surana, Director at Surana Jewellers and also a Mother

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Sheetu Surana represents a compelling blend of legacy stewardship and modern leadership in India’s luxury and lifestyle sector. As Director at Surana Jewellers, New Delhi, she carries forward a heritage brand established in 1735 while redefining its relevance through contemporary design and refined aesthetics. Beyond business, she is actively engaged with platforms such as CII IWN, YFLO, and Ladies Who Lead, fostering collaboration and community-led growth. Through initiatives like Raguel Harmony and From the Heart, she champions purpose-driven engagement across fashion, culture, and wellness. “Working mothers carry the strength to balance careers, homes, and countless responsibilities with grace every day. This Mother’s Day, we celebrate the women who tirelessly manage these ‘double shifts’ while continuing to inspire love, resilience, and determination in everything they do.” says Sheetu Surana.

4. Archana Khosla Burman, Co-Founder and CEO of ZONE and a Mother

Archana Khosla Burman, Co-Founder and CEO of ZONE, an innovative activewear brand for children, believes the reality of an Indian working mother is a constant balancing act between professional ambition and family responsibilities. With over 20 years of experience as a corporate lawyer and strategic advisor, including leadership roles at AZB & Partners, Economic Laws Practice, and as Co-Founder of VERTICES PARTNERS, she understands the pressures of managing both worlds. Archana shares that true balance is rarely perfect, as some days work takes priority while on others family comes first. Rather than chasing perfection, she focuses on being present, intentional, and compassionate toward herself, viewing the “double shift” as a source of resilience, strength, and perspective that shapes her journey every day.

5. Sreelata Menon, Author, freelance writer and also a Mother

Sreelata Menon, Indian author and freelance writer, is known for making history and mythology engaging for young readers. Her journey was shaped by growing up across India, influenced by diverse cultures and experiences. A mother and writer, she balanced family life with her passion for storytelling, authoring 18 books that inspire children to explore India’s rich past. Her work encourages curiosity, critical thinking, and a love for reading. Motherhood taught her patience and the value of learning from a child’s perspective, often shaping her writing. This Mother’s Day, she shares a simple yet powerful message: stay true to yourself, embrace your child’s worldview, and nurture their curiosity with honesty, understanding, and a lifelong love for learning.

6. Afsana Cherian Kapoor: Bridging Purpose, Motherhood, and Impact

For Afsana Cherian Kapoor, impact begins at home. A devoted mother balancing family and purpose with equal commitment, she has built her life around creating opportunities both for her own children and for thousands of underserved children across India. Managing motherhood alongside leadership, she has emerged as a powerful example of compassion backed by action. After starting her career in media and communications, Afsana joined the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), working across North, South, and East Asia on HIV awareness and child trafficking rehabilitation campaigns. Today, through People For Action and Project NamaH, Afsana leads initiatives in digital education, women’s empowerment, and mental health advocacy. From building computer labs in government schools to creating accessible mental health support systems, she continues to turn empathy into scalable impact while proving that purpose-driven leadership and motherhood can powerfully coexist.

7. Yashi Malviya, Co-founder of Probox Media and a New Mom

Yashi Malviya, co-founder of Probox Media and mother to a toddler, represents the evolving face of modern motherhood, where ambition and nurturing coexist seamlessly. From building a public relations agency from the ground up to embracing the everyday realities of raising a young child, she continues to navigate both worlds with resilience and grace. Through her work, she has contributed to shaping communication strategies and brand narratives, while personally embracing a slower, mindful approach to life. Like many working mothers today, Yashi’s journey is not about choosing between career and family, but about growing alongside both with empathy and balance. Yashi quotes, “Motherhood does not slow a woman down; it deepens her perspective, strengthens her purpose, and teaches her to lead with both resilience and heart.”

8. Ms. Neelu Jain, Director at SNN Raj Corp and a mother