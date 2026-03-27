Centre For Sight Builds Strong Patient Trust as a Reliable Eye Care Hospital in Delhi

Delhi’s 16.78 million population vision complaints are increasingly shaped by the city’s lifestyle, including long hours on screens, heavy commutes, and seasonal smog, which means children, adults, and seniors need more long-term eye care, not just one-time treatment.

The concerns are already visible in younger age groups. In the North India Myopia Study (Delhi), 13.1% of urban school children screened in Delhi had myopia, and only 24.7% of those children were wearing appropriate spectacles, pointing to a large “unmet need” in routine vision correction. (PLOS)

Alongside screens and ageing, Delhi’s pollution load adds another stressor. Research reviews link particulate exposure (including PM2.5) with ocular surface irritation and allergic conjunctivitis, and Delhi’s annual PM2.5 levels have remained among the highest globally in recent years. (National Library of Medicine)

As awareness shifts toward early diagnosis and comprehensive treatment rather than general check-ups, organised eye-care networks are becoming a natural preference.

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Centre For Sight Delhi anchors this with a specialist-led multi-location presence, setting the context for why trust is increasingly built around specialisation and consistency.

Factors Driving Patient Trust

In Delhi, patient trust is built over repeat visits, especially for families managing care across generations.

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Comprehensive Care for All Age Groups

In Delhi, nearly one in four residents is below 15 years old, which means vision issues aren’t just an “adult problem”; they’re a problem that shows up early through classroom strain, squinting, and uncorrected refractive errors.

Centre For Sight builds trust here by keeping paediatric evaluation and treatment within the same system, through paediatric ophthalmology & squint services, backed by access to the wider network when a case needs escalation beyond routine refraction.

Among adults and especially working professionals, lifestyle risk is hard to ignore, NFHS-5 reports overweight/obesity at 44.0% in women and 34.4% in men (15–49), along with high/very high blood sugar at 19.0% (women) and 16.6% (men), and elevated blood pressure at 25.0% (women) and 30.6% (men). (Ministry of Health)

For patients, that translates into a real need for eye care that can cover both, spectacle power reduction and disease-risk checks. In Delhi, Centre For Sight addresses this need with LASIK with options such as SILK, SMILE, Femto LASIK (bladeless LASIK), Contoura Vision (topography-guided LASIK), SmartSurfACE, and CustomEyes with FORESIGHT, an AI-enabled, personalised laser vision correction techniques that utilize SCHWIND AMARIS 1050RS, the world’s fastest and safest specs-removal laser. At the same time, the same system keeps retina care and glaucoma management within reach, so the work-up is not limited to “number change” alone.

In older adults, cataract is common. Centre For Sight highlights advanced cataract surgery options such as phacoemulsification (phaco), a small-incision, ultrasound-assisted technique used to break and remove the cloudy lens; MICS (micro-incision cataract surgery), a finer-incision approach designed for gentler handling and faster recovery in suitable cases; and FLACS (femtosecond laser-assisted cataract surgery), a laser-supported method that can add precision to selected steps of the procedure in appropriate eyes.

Beyond the surgery choice, diabetes and high/low blood pressure increase the likelihood of retina and glaucoma concerns that can influence planning and outcomes. That’s where overlapping coverage across cataract, glaucoma, and retina/uvea services matters, so seniors aren’t bounced between separate clinics for problems that are connected.

Specialist-Led Model

Centre For Sight’s Delhi model is built on a network of 350+ doctors, so patients don’t have to “start over” when a case needs to move from a general consult to a retina, glaucoma, cornea, or paediatric opinion.

The network refractive programme is closely associated with Prof. Dr Mahipal S. Sachdev (Padma Shri), linked to pioneering advanced refractive surgery like SILK.

The leadership also includes Dr Lalit Verma and renowned glaucoma specialist Padma Shri awardee Dr Harsh Kumar, both AIIMS alumni with 40+ years of experience, who reinforce that complex, long-term conditions are guided by seasoned judgement, not just reports.

Technology & Infrastructure

In Delhi, trust starts at the first work-up: patients want the “why” behind blur, glare, or fluctuating vision before they agree to a plan. Centre For Sight takes this as measurement-led evaluation: corneal mapping for refractive suitability and cataract planning; OCT and digital fundus imaging for retinal rule-outs; and Humphrey visual fields with tonometry for glaucoma risk, so macular and optic-nerve status is checked early, not after decisions are made.

Once the plan is in place, the next step is surgery, designed to be precise and followed by a predictable recovery. Centre For Sight uses robotic femtosecond cataract platforms such as Catalys and LenSx, alongside phaco/MICS systems including Centurion and Veritos.

For refractive correction, it leverages platforms like ZEISS VisuMax for SMILE, as well as IntraLase femtosecond technology for blade-free LASIK along with excimer-based platforms including Contoura Vision (Alcon). The network has also introduced Asia’s first SCHWIND AMARIS 1050RS LASIK laser with AI-powered FORESIGHT technology, positioned as the world’s fastest system for spectacle removal.

On infrastructure, it highlights NABH-accredited super-speciality setups in hubs such as Safdarjung Enclave, Dwarka, Preet Vihar, Gurugram Sector-29, and Noida with multi-floor facilities with well-equipped examination/consultation chambers, modular operation theatres, and casualty/trauma support, which it links to safer work-ups, smoother surgical flow, and better post-procedure monitoring.

Patient Experience & Accessibility

In a city like Delhi-NCR, Centre For Sight positions continuity through a wide presence of 18 centres in Safdarjung Enclave, Preet Vihar, Dwarka, Rohini, Rajouri Garden, Vikaspuri, Ashok Vihar, Gurgaon M2K, NRR, Sector-29, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, and Shahdara, so families can access the same quality care for treatments such as LASIK eye surgery , cataract surgery, glaucoma treatment, and routine eye consultations without travelling across the city for every follow-up.

It further underscores the brand’s expanded reach across North India, with centres in places such as Jammu, Srinagar, Agra, Gorakhpur, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ajmer, Jodhpur, Mohali, Bhiwani, Hisar, Panchkula, Karnal and other cities, making it easier for families to continue consultations and follow-ups within the same network even when they move or travel between hubs.

The network supports common realities around transparent consultations, and cost planning through insurance and TPA coordination. In practical terms, TPA, PSU, and corporate empanelment mean the hospital is tied up with third-party insurers, so eligible patients access cashless hospitalisation or smoother reimbursement documentation, reducing friction for timely and urgent care.

Conclusion

Delhi’s eye-health needs are rising with screens, pollution, stress, and an ageing population, so trust is shifting toward specialist-led systems rather than one-off consults.