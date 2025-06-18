Centre Lauds Uttar Pradesh’s Pivotal Push For GeM: State Sets Benchmark With ₹5.43 Lakh Crore Procured In FY25

In a glowing acknowledgment of Uttar Pradesh’s strides in e-governance, Union Minister Piyush Goyal praised the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government for its robust adoption and promotion of the Government e-Marketplace (GeM), terming its efforts “a source of inspiration” for the rest of the country.



GeM, the national public procurement portal emerged as a transformative digital platform, enabling end-to-end procurement of goods and services for central and state ministries, public sector undertakings, autonomous bodies and local authorities. In the financial year 2024–25 alone, it facilitated over 72 lakh purchase orders worth a staggering Rs 5.43 lakh crore.



Since its inception, the platform has recorded procurement worth over Rs 14 lakh crore through more than 2.9 crore orders. Currently offering over 11,000 product categories and 330 service categories, GeM is being hailed as a milestone in India’s digital governance framework.

Minister Goyal highlighted the significant role played by the Government of Uttar Pradesh in this growth trajectory. Enclosed with his remarks were procurement figures from the state over the past five financial years, a clear indication, he said, of “the trust of the State of Uttar Pradesh in GeM.”



Particularly noteworthy was the government order issued by Uttar Pradesh on 26 November 2024, aligning the State Procurement Rules with the General Financial Rules (GFR) 2017 and GeM’s General Terms and Conditions (GTC). The order consolidates various procurement-related notifications into a single, cohesive framework, streamlining the process and accelerating progress toward 100% adoption of the platform.



“This move enhances transparency, efficiency, and inclusiveness in procurement, reflecting the very vision with which GeM was launched by the Hon’ble Prime Minister as a one-stop marketplace for government buyers,” Goyal said.

He further emphasized that the convergence of Uttar Pradesh’s execution capabilities with the national vision of Digital India stands as a model for other states aiming to modernize their procurement systems.



“I sincerely hope your support will continue in the future as well,” he concluded.