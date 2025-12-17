Chandragiri Properties Announces ₹200+ Crore Bengaluru Launch, Strengthens 1 Million SQ. FT. Hyderabad Pipeline, and Accelerates Long-Term Amaravati Land Bank Strategy

Bengaluru: Chandragiri Properties Private Limited, a Bengaluru-based real estate developer, today unveiled a major expansion blueprint anchored by a ₹200+ crore plotted development in North Bengaluru, a 1 million sq. ft. residential development pipeline in Hyderabad, and a long-term land acquisition strategy across Amaravati designed to support township-scale development over the next 10 - 20 years.

Founded six years ago, Chandragiri Properties has established a strong foundation through its completed projects, Chandragiri Blue Lotus (premium plotted community) and Chandragiri Horizon (apartment project). With this next phase, the company is transitioning into a multi-city, multi-format developer with ambitions to build a scalable, design-led portfolio across South India.

₹300+ Crore Plotted Development in North Bengaluru

Chandragiri Properties' upcoming North Bengaluru project represents the company’s largest-ever launch, with inventory valued at over ₹300 crore.

The development will feature:

Advertisement

A villa-ready plotted layout designed around efficient land use

designed around efficient land use Walkable master planning with internal mobility corridors

with internal mobility corridors Sustainable infrastructure and modern civic amenities

Clear-title parcels suitable for end-users and investors alike

North Bengaluru remains one of the city’s most dynamic real estate corridors, driven by the Kempegowda International Airport, upcoming STRR and PRR networks, aerospace & logistics zones, and deep investment interest from NRIs. Plotted housing in this region, particularly in the ₹50 lakh to ₹1.5 crore segment, has outpaced apartments in both absorption and price growth.

Chandragiri’s strategic entry into this corridor positions the company to capture demand in a segment with structurally limited supply.

Advertisement

Hyderabad Pipeline Expands to 1Million Sq Ft

In Hyderabad, Chandragiri Properties continues to reinforce its presence with a 1 million sq. ft. residential pipeline currently under construction, adding to its two completed developments:

Chandragiri Blue Lotus – a Premium Plotted Layout

– a Premium Plotted Layout Chandragiri Horizon – an apartment project

Hyderabad remains one of India’s most stable real estate markets, supported by deep IT-sector demand, the upcoming Regional Ring Road, and growing preference for low-density living. Chandragiri Properties’ focus on villa-ready and plotted formats caters to a rapidly expanding buyer segment seeking privacy, open spaces, and land-led asset appreciation.

Amaravati Land Bank Strategy for 10–20 Year Township Development

Chandragiri Properties has accelerated its land acquisition programme in Amaravati, identifying the capital region as a strategic long-term growth corridor. The company is acquiring multi-acre parcels across capital-region clusters to create a 10–20 year development runway for:

Plotted townships

Villa communities

Mixed-use residential clusters

Potential future township-scale ecosystems

With land values recovering in Amaravati and infrastructure activity slowly re-energising, early consolidation gives Chandragiri Properties a significant pricing advantage and control over large, contiguous parcels that will shape the region’s next development cycle.

The company plans to introduce phased plotted layout development, mirroring early-stage urban expansions seen in Navi Mumbai, Gurugram, Whitefield, and Hyderabad’s western corridor.

Market Context: Bengaluru’s Rising Demand for Land-Led Housing

Bengaluru’s residential market has recorded consistent growth, with plotted developments leading the segment due to:

High affordability compared to major metros

Strong capital appreciation in the north and east corridors

Better infrastructure visibility (airport connectivity, STRR, PRR, Metro Phase 3)

Preferences shifting toward independent, villa-ready living post-pandemic

North Bengaluru, in particular, has emerged as the most resilient investment zone, with annual appreciation rates surpassing most micro-markets. Developers increasingly prefer plotted projects for faster execution, higher velocity of sales, and lower regulatory risk.

Market Context: Amaravati’s Early-Stage Rebound

Amaravati is undergoing a sentiment-driven rebound, with rising interest from individual buyers, investors, and private developers. While large-scale infrastructure is expected to be phased over several years, early movement in government planning has already led to:

15–40% land appreciation in key capital-region clusters

Renewed enquiries from builders for township-scale land

Increased traction in riverfront and seed-access corridors

Chandragiri Properties' early entry positions the company at an advantage as urban planning gains momentum.

Building a Multi-City, Multi-Million Sq Ft Development Platform

With active development across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Amaravati, Chandragiri Properties is assembling a multi-million sq. ft. long-term pipeline. The company’s portfolio will span:

Premium plotted layouts

Villa-ready communities

Mid-segment residential clusters

Township-format developments planned over multiple phases

This transition positions Chandragiri Properties to scale into a platform-based developer with predictable launches and strategic land reserves.

Leadership Statement

“With our ₹200+ crore plotted launch in Bengaluru, our 1 million sq. ft. pipeline in Hyderabad, and our long-term land bank strategy in Amaravati, Chandragiri Properties is entering a structured multi-city growth cycle. Our mission is to build design-led, transparent, and future-ready communities across South India’s high-growth corridors,” said Mr Vaishnav Raj, Director at Chandragiri Properties.

About Chandragiri Properties Private Limited