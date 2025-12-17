Updated 17 December 2025 at 18:20 IST
Chandragiri Properties Announces ₹200+ Crore Bengaluru Launch, Strengthens 1 Million SQ. FT. Hyderabad Pipeline, and Accelerates Long-Term Amaravati Land Bank Strategy
Bengaluru: Chandragiri Properties Private Limited, a Bengaluru-based real estate developer, today unveiled a major expansion blueprint anchored by a ₹200+ crore plotted development in North Bengaluru, a 1 million sq. ft. residential development pipeline in Hyderabad, and a long-term land acquisition strategy across Amaravati designed to support township-scale development over the next 10 - 20 years.
Founded six years ago, Chandragiri Properties has established a strong foundation through its completed projects, Chandragiri Blue Lotus (premium plotted community) and Chandragiri Horizon (apartment project). With this next phase, the company is transitioning into a multi-city, multi-format developer with ambitions to build a scalable, design-led portfolio across South India.
₹300+ Crore Plotted Development in North Bengaluru
Chandragiri Properties' upcoming North Bengaluru project represents the company’s largest-ever launch, with inventory valued at over ₹300 crore.
The development will feature:
- A villa-ready plotted layout designed around efficient land use
- Walkable master planning with internal mobility corridors
- Sustainable infrastructure and modern civic amenities
- Clear-title parcels suitable for end-users and investors alike
North Bengaluru remains one of the city’s most dynamic real estate corridors, driven by the Kempegowda International Airport, upcoming STRR and PRR networks, aerospace & logistics zones, and deep investment interest from NRIs. Plotted housing in this region, particularly in the ₹50 lakh to ₹1.5 crore segment, has outpaced apartments in both absorption and price growth.
Chandragiri’s strategic entry into this corridor positions the company to capture demand in a segment with structurally limited supply.
Hyderabad Pipeline Expands to 1Million Sq Ft
In Hyderabad, Chandragiri Properties continues to reinforce its presence with a 1 million sq. ft. residential pipeline currently under construction, adding to its two completed developments:
- Chandragiri Blue Lotus – a Premium Plotted Layout
- Chandragiri Horizon – an apartment project
Hyderabad remains one of India’s most stable real estate markets, supported by deep IT-sector demand, the upcoming Regional Ring Road, and growing preference for low-density living. Chandragiri Properties’ focus on villa-ready and plotted formats caters to a rapidly expanding buyer segment seeking privacy, open spaces, and land-led asset appreciation.
Amaravati Land Bank Strategy for 10–20 Year Township Development
Chandragiri Properties has accelerated its land acquisition programme in Amaravati, identifying the capital region as a strategic long-term growth corridor. The company is acquiring multi-acre parcels across capital-region clusters to create a 10–20 year development runway for:
- Plotted townships
- Villa communities
- Mixed-use residential clusters
- Potential future township-scale ecosystems
With land values recovering in Amaravati and infrastructure activity slowly re-energising, early consolidation gives Chandragiri Properties a significant pricing advantage and control over large, contiguous parcels that will shape the region’s next development cycle.
The company plans to introduce phased plotted layout development, mirroring early-stage urban expansions seen in Navi Mumbai, Gurugram, Whitefield, and Hyderabad’s western corridor.
Market Context: Bengaluru’s Rising Demand for Land-Led Housing
Bengaluru’s residential market has recorded consistent growth, with plotted developments leading the segment due to:
- High affordability compared to major metros
- Strong capital appreciation in the north and east corridors
- Better infrastructure visibility (airport connectivity, STRR, PRR, Metro Phase 3)
- Preferences shifting toward independent, villa-ready living post-pandemic
North Bengaluru, in particular, has emerged as the most resilient investment zone, with annual appreciation rates surpassing most micro-markets. Developers increasingly prefer plotted projects for faster execution, higher velocity of sales, and lower regulatory risk.
Market Context: Amaravati’s Early-Stage Rebound
Amaravati is undergoing a sentiment-driven rebound, with rising interest from individual buyers, investors, and private developers. While large-scale infrastructure is expected to be phased over several years, early movement in government planning has already led to:
- 15–40% land appreciation in key capital-region clusters
- Renewed enquiries from builders for township-scale land
- Increased traction in riverfront and seed-access corridors
Chandragiri Properties' early entry positions the company at an advantage as urban planning gains momentum.
Building a Multi-City, Multi-Million Sq Ft Development Platform
With active development across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Amaravati, Chandragiri Properties is assembling a multi-million sq. ft. long-term pipeline. The company’s portfolio will span:
- Premium plotted layouts
- Villa-ready communities
- Mid-segment residential clusters
- Township-format developments planned over multiple phases
This transition positions Chandragiri Properties to scale into a platform-based developer with predictable launches and strategic land reserves.
Leadership Statement
“With our ₹200+ crore plotted launch in Bengaluru, our 1 million sq. ft. pipeline in Hyderabad, and our long-term land bank strategy in Amaravati, Chandragiri Properties is entering a structured multi-city growth cycle. Our mission is to build design-led, transparent, and future-ready communities across South India’s high-growth corridors,” said Mr Vaishnav Raj, Director at Chandragiri Properties.
About Chandragiri Properties Private Limited
Chandragiri Properties is a 6-year-old Bengaluru-based real estate development company focused on plotted communities, villa neighbourhoods, and township-scale projects. With a growing presence across Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Amaravati, the company aims to build a long-term development platform centred on transparency, design quality, and sustainable urban planning.
