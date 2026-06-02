Chhattisgarh High Court Issues Landmark Ruling in Hari Shankar Tibrewal Case; Opens Path for Protecting ₹423-Crore Frozen Assets

Raipur: In a significant and forward-looking judgment concerning the preservation of market-dependent assets, the Chhattisgarh High Court has ruled that merely keeping a frozen investment safe is not enough—protecting its actual economic value is equally essential.

The case involves securities and investments valued at approximately ₹423 crore held by several companies, including Dream Achiever Consultancy Services Pvt. Ltd., Discovery Buildcon Pvt. Ltd., Forest Vincom Pvt. Ltd., Brilliant Investments Consultant Pvt. Ltd., Ability Ventures Pvt. Ltd., Ability Smartech Pvt. Ltd., Ability Games Limited, and Savarna Bhumi Vanijya Pvt. Ltd.

Recognising the risks posed by market fluctuations, the High Court has permitted the concerned companies to submit a proposal to the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Under this proposal, the frozen securities can be liquidated, and the proceeds can be reinvested to safeguard the assets' baseline value.

Prioritising Economic Value Amid Legal Delays

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The court observed that leaving listed shares and market-linked investments frozen indefinitely exposes them to severe market volatility. By taking this stance, the judiciary has emphasised the importance of safeguarding economic interests even while legal proceedings remain pending.

The matter has drawn widespread attention due to its connection with industrialist Hari Shankar Tibrewal. While the final decision on the merits of the case rests with the competent authorities, the High Court’s observations reflect a balanced, pragmatic approach toward asset preservation.

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A Potential Precedent for Future PMLA Cases

This ruling regarding the ₹423-crore investment portfolio introduces a robust perspective on the concept of asset value protection. It signals that long-drawn legal processes should incorporate mechanisms to keep the real economic value of seized assets intact.

Legal experts view this decision as a major development. It is expected to serve as a guiding framework for future cases involving large investment portfolios and securities frozen under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).