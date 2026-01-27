Chief Minister Dr. Yadav hoisted the National Flag on banks of Shipra in Ujjain

New Delhi: The 77th Republic Day was celebrated across the state with great pomp and enthusiasm. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav hoisted the National Flag and took the salute at the Republic Day ceremony held at Kartik Mela Ground in Ujjain. He also honoured freedom fighters and ‘Lok Tantra Rakshaks’. On this occasion, captivating cultural performances imbued with patriotism and centred on Simhastha were presented. The Chief Minister also felicitated officers and employees for outstanding work, as well as teams presenting cultural events and departmental tableaux.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav’s wife Smt. Seema Yadav, Member of Parliament Shri Anil Firojiya, Rajya Sabha MP, Balyogi Shri Umesh Nath Ji Maharaj, MLA Shri Anil Jain Kaluhheda, Mayor, Shri Mukesh Tatwal, Municipal Corporation Chairperson, Smt. Kalawati Yadav, religious leaders of various faiths, public representatives, officers, students and a large number of citizens were present at the ceremony.

Tricolour Balloons Released, Message of Patriotism and Public Service Delivered

At the Golden Ghat on the banks of the Shipra River near Kartik Mela Ground, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav released tricolour balloons into the open sky, conveying a message of patriotism and public service. On this occasion, Home Guards and SDRF personnel, holding the National Flag on more than 40 boats decorated in tricolour hues, sang patriotic songs in the waters of Maa Shipra. The ghat was decorated with a tricolour theme, and an impressive Bhagoria dance performance was presented by tribal Bhil artists.

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the auspicious occasion of Republic Day and addressed the citizens. He said that the spirit of patriotism and pride for the nation is becoming stronger in the hearts and minds of the people. Due to the leadership qualities of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, India’s global stature is increasing worldwide. He paid homage at the feet of the immortal martyrs who cheerfully embraced the gallows for the freedom of Mother India.

