Choosing Online Casinos: Top Tips

Over the past decade, online casinos have become more popular than ever before, in which it’s now more desirable for many people to play their favourite casino games online that it is to visit a casino. From avoiding crowds, to saving money playing at home, to hosting friends for themed casino nights, playing online can be a lot of fun even when you’re not in the casino environment.

However, thanks to the popularity of online casinos there are a huge variety of providers in the online space. This can make choosing an online casino very difficult for users in which it can be hard to decipher which are genuine and trustworthy, which ones have the best games, and which online casinos offer great payouts, offers and bonuses.

If you’re feeling lost in navigating the online casino space, then not to worry as below we have the top tips for choosing the best online casino.

Use a comparison site

If you’re looking for a specific type of online casino then it can often be helpful to use a comparison or affiliate site to help you find what you’re looking for. These sites have a list of reputable online casinos to choose from and outline the top qualities of the site, often listing the most popular bonuses and games. BonusFinder Canada is a great starting point.

Reputation

With there being so many online casinos out there, it’s important to choose a provider with a good reputation before depositing any of your cash. Before signing up, read some reviews on the selected online casino to ensure they seem trustworthy and have received positive feedback.

Some of the things to look for include:

Does the casino pay out in a timely manner?

Do they allow you to withdraw 100% of your winnings with no strings attached?

Are there any unreasonable withdrawal limits that could prevent you from claiming your winnings?

Are the advertised probabilities for a game what you’re receiving?

Is there any sort of bonus points abuse system?

While there are many great casino sites out there, unfortunately there are also some scam sites, meaning it’s important to check before signing up.

Check if the online casino is licensed

One of the most important things about playing at an online casino is ensuring you find a legitimate provider with all of the correct licenses needed. It’s not uncommon for the online casino you choose to be located overseas, however, be sure to check that they are licensed with the local authority in the area where they are operating.

Licensed online casinos are the best option as they must follow a set of strict policies and regulations that verify the identity of their players and keep them protected from fraud. The license certification should be clearly displayed on the website, usually in the footer at the bottom of the page.

New player Bonuses

A good online casino will want to do everything they can to attract new players, as well as retain them. As a new player, you are likely to benefit from bonuses after your first deposit, free spins and even free bonuses that don’t require you to deposit any cash at all.

Keep an eye out as a good online casino will clearly display the terms and conditions of free spins and bonuses and should not make it difficult to claim your winnings or force you in continuous play with the bonus cash.

A variety of payment options

If there’s one thing an online casino should be, it’s convenient. Designed for players to access on the go or from the comfort of their one home, it’s no good if you have to go searching for your card details to enter every time you want to play. Even more so, you should be sure to check that there are safe payment options that give you peace of mind that you won’t encounter any kind of payment fraud.

Some of the best payment options to look out for when choosing an online slots provider include:

E-wallets - E-wallets are a safe and convenient way to make payments online, particularly for online casinos that are based overseas. Some of the most popular e-wallets include PayPal and Venmo.

Cryptocurrency- Crypto casinos are on the rise and offer a transformative way to pay where transactions can be processed much quicker. Thanks to not having to go through a central banking authority, crypto withdrawals and transactions will make gameplay much smoother.

The software

An online casino is only as good as the software it uses. There are just a few well-known and high-quality casino software providers out there, including NetEnt, Play N’ Go and Blueprint Gaming to name a few. Casinos should have a page that clearly states what software they are using to give you information about the sources of their technology.