Chronic Osteomyelitis Case Presentation of Dr Vikas Singhal Draws Attention In Homeopathic Conference In Indore

Indore: The AAAS 12th National Homeopathy Conference–2026 concluded at the Brilliant Convention Center, marking what many delegates described as a defining academic milestone for Indian homeopathy. The event brought together senior clinicians, researchers, academicians, and policymakers from across the country, with a strong focus on evidence-based documentation, technological integration, and responsible clinical practice.

The conference was jointly organized by Organizing Chairman Dr. A.K. Dwivedi and Organizing Secretary Dr. Vikas Singhal, whose coordinated leadership shaped the structure and academic depth of the summit. While Dr. Dwivedi served as the National Organizing Chairman of the conference, Dr. Singhal led the organizational execution and scientific coordination as Organizing Secretary.

Leadership That Shaped the Conference

Dr. A.K. Dwivedi, a senior and widely respected homeopathic clinician, set the academic tone of the conference by emphasizing clinical discipline, research documentation, and ethical responsibility. In his keynote address, he underlined that homeopathy must evolve beyond perception-based acceptance and move toward structured evidence, reproducible case documentation, and long-term follow-up studies. Drawing from decades of experience in managing complex and serious pathologies, including hematological conditions such as aplastic anemia, he stressed that classical homeopathy demands precision, accountability, and scientific openness.

Complementing this vision was Dr. Vikas Singhal, Founder of Dr. Singhal Homeo, Chandigarh, who brought a research-oriented and technology-aligned framework to the proceedings. With clinical experience dating back to 2004 and patients from over seventy countries, Dr. Singhal highlighted the importance of integrating digital case records, imaging correlation, and laboratory parameters into classical prescribing methodology.

Advertisement

Together, Dr. Dwivedi and Dr. Singhal ensured that the conference moved beyond ceremonial addresses and focused on measurable clinical outcomes, peer scrutiny, and structured discussion.

Spotlight Presentation: Chronic Osteomyelitis Case

One of the most discussed sessions of the conference was Dr. Vikas Singhal’s detailed presentation on chronic osteomyelitis — a serious and persistent bone infection that conventionally requires prolonged antibiotics and often surgical intervention.

Advertisement

The case involved a 24-year-old male patient suffering from long-standing tibial infection with recurrent discharge and necrotic bone fragments. The patient had previously undergone conventional treatment and had been advised surgical debridement.

Dr. Singhal presented complete documentation, including imaging studies, laboratory markers, repertorization sheets, and long-term follow-up data. After detailed constitutional analysis, he prescribed Calcarea Sulphurica in high potency under a Genetic Constitutional Similimum approach. Over time, the patient experienced gradual improvement, including the natural expulsion of sequestrum (dead bone fragments), without surgical intervention.

Follow-up MRI conducted in January 2026 reportedly confirmed bony union with no active abscess formation. The presentation generated academic discussion regarding immunomodulatory responses, documentation standards, and the importance of responsible interpretation of clinical outcomes.

Delegates appreciated that the case was presented with imaging evidence, laboratory correlation (CRP, ESR, CBC), and transparent follow-up records rather than anecdotal narration.

Emphasis on AI and Evidence

A major theme throughout the conference was the role of artificial intelligence, digital documentation, and data analytics in strengthening homeopathic research. Speakers discussed how AI tools can assist in repertorization, long-term case tracking, and pattern analysis without replacing classical principles.

Dr. Singhal emphasized that technology should not dilute homeopathic philosophy but instead enhance transparency and accountability. According to him, the future of homeopathy lies in systematic case analysis, digital archiving, and evidence-backed presentations.

Youth Perspective and Preventive Healthcare

The conference also featured an address by Dr. Atharv Dwivedi, representing the younger generation of practitioners. He spoke about the increasing burden of lifestyle disorders, metabolic syndromes, stress-related illnesses, and psychosomatic conditions. He advocated early constitutional intervention and integrative healthcare models prioritizing prevention.

His address resonated strongly with students and early-career practitioners who viewed the conference as a platform bridging classical foundations with contemporary challenges.

Public Recognition

Member of Parliament Shankar Lalwani attended the conference and appreciated the organizers’ efforts in conducting a research-oriented and disciplined national summit. He highlighted the importance of affordable and accessible healthcare solutions and acknowledged the patient-centric philosophy discussed during the sessions.

A Conference Marked by Academic Depth

Unlike routine professional gatherings, the AAAS 12th National Homeopathy Conference–2026 focused heavily on:

Documented clinical case presentations

Imaging and laboratory correlation

Peer discussion and analytical debate

Ethical standards in reporting

Integrative thinking in patient management

Delegates described the atmosphere as collaborative and intellectually stimulating. Rather than promotional narratives, sessions were structured around real-world clinical challenges and objective assessment.

Media coverage across platforms reflected the academic seriousness of the event and the strong organizational execution led by Dr. Dwivedi and Dr. Singhal.

Clear Focus on Core Leadership

While several professionals participated and contributed, the central focus of the conference remained on the leadership and coordination of Dr. A.K. Dwivedi as Organizing Chairman and Dr. Vikas Singhal as Organizing Secretary. Their collaborative planning, academic clarity, and disciplined execution were widely acknowledged as the backbone of the event’s success.

A Message Beyond the Event

In his concluding remarks, Dr. A.K. Dwivedi reiterated that the growth of homeopathy depends on three pillars: clinical discipline, documented research, and social responsibility. He urged practitioners to avoid exaggerated claims and instead build credibility through consistent, measurable outcomes.

Dr. Vikas Singhal echoed this perspective, stating that the profession must move confidently toward data transparency, digital case records, and integration with modern diagnostic tools while remaining faithful to classical principles.

As delegates departed Indore, the conference left behind more than proceedings and photographs. It reinforced a shared commitment toward elevating homeopathy through knowledge, ethics, technology, and structured research.