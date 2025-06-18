CM Dr. Mohan Yadav to Inaugurate National Workshop on 'Astronomy and Indian Knowledge Tradition'

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav will inaugurate a national workshop on the theme “Astronomy and Indian Knowledge Tradition” on Saturday, June 21, at the Varahamihira Astronomical Observatory in Dongla, Ujjain. The workshop will witness participation of eminent scientists and academicians from across the country. A variety of educational and scientific activities will take place during the event, including a yoga camp, zero shadow observation, science show, STEM workshop, lectures and discussion sessions.

The focus of the workshop will be on traditions of Indian astronomy and their scientific relevance. Experts will hold detailed discussions on integration of Indian knowledge systems with modern science. The event will strive to connect India's ancient intellectual heritage with contemporary scientific advancements. The workshop is being jointly organized under the aegis of the Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology, Bhopal Vijnana Bharati; Acharya Varahamihira Nyas, Ujjain; Indian Institute of Technology, Indore; Vikram University, Ujjain; Madhya Pradesh Hindi Granth Academy, Bhopal; and Veer Bharat Nyas.

During the programme, Chief Minister Dr. Yadav will observe the zero shadow phenomenon using a Shanku Yantra at the Padmashri Dr. Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar Observatory. He will also inaugurate an ultra-modern planetarium constructed by Acharya Varahamihira Nyas with support from Avada Foundation. A planetarium show will also be presented on the occasion. Dr. Yadav will address the inaugural session of the national workshop in the observatory auditorium, where a discussion will take place on the subject of astronomy and the Indian knowledge tradition.

It is noteworthy that a cutting-edge digital planetarium has been established in the village of Dongla by Acharya Varahamihira Nyas, with financial support from the Avada Foundation and technical collaboration from Deep Sky Planetarium, Kolkata. The planetarium aims to provide knowledge about astronomy and quench curiosity regarding natural phenomena among the general rural population and school children. The planetarium is equipped with an 8-meter diameter FRP dome, an E-Vision 4 digital projector, and a digital sound system. The air-conditioned spherical theater can accommodate 55 people at a time, offering a thrilling and informative experience of cosmic events. The cost of the planetarium is approximately ₹1.6 crore.

Located in the Mahidpur tehsil of Ujjain district, the historic village of Dongla is situated on the Tropic of Cancer and has held special significance for astronomy and astrology since ancient times. In 2013, the Madhya Pradesh Council of Science and Technology established the Varahamihira Astronomical Observatory in Dongla to promote India’s rich intellectual heritage. From the initial concept to land selection and construction, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav played a significant role in this ambitious project. The observatory was established with technical support from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA), Bangalore and the Aryabhatta Research Institute of Observational Sciences (ARIES), Nainital.

The observatory features a 20-inch modern telescope installed in a 5-meter dome, which supports research and astronomical scientific activities. It serves as a platform for students, researchers, and educators across the state and nation to pursue studies in astronomy. A Winter School focusing on astronomy is organized here, and under the “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” initiative, students from other states also visit the observatory. Recently, with the collaboration of the Indian Institute of Technology, Indore, the telescope has been upgraded with automation capabilities. This is a historic initiative aligned with the New Education Policy and the National Space Policy, allowing students from remote regions to connect with the observatory through online means.

Also located in Dongla, Padmashri Dr. Vishnu Shridhar Wakankar Observatory focuses on ancient astronomical instruments and continues to preserve the region's cultural and scientific legacy. This initiative is an important step toward developing Dongla as the center of the concept known as “Dongla Mean Time (DMT),” a blend of modern technology and traditional knowledge.