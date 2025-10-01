CM Dr. Yadav’s Investment Promotion Drive—Next Destination, North-East

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav’s next destination for attracting investment will be the North-Eastern states. He will participate in the Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities at Guwahati on October 5, where he will directly engage with industrialists and investors. This session marks a significant step in connecting the major industrial hubs and emerging sectors of the North-East with Madhya Pradesh.

Industrialists from sectors such as pharmaceuticals, tea, cement, renewable energy, and food processing will participate, opening new avenues of partnership, investment, and employment between the two regions.

Guwahati is a major hub of the pharmaceutical industry, hosting leading companies such as Sun Pharma, Alkem, and Ajanta. The region is also experiencing rapid growth in sectors as cement, petrochemicals, tea, tourism and wellness, renewable energy, and agri-processing. Dibrugarh hosts the headquarters of Oil India along with major BPCL projects, while Tinsukia serves as a hub for tea plantations and logistics. Sivasagar and Nazira host key ONGC assets and Namrup is known for Assam Petrochemicals Limited.

With investor-friendly policies, world-class infrastructure, and strong connectivity, Madhya Pradesh is well-positioned to build confidence and offer opportunities to industries from the North-East. Along with Guwahati, representatives from Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Jorhat, Sivasagar, and Namrup will participate. Industrialists from Shillong, Agartala, Aizawl, Imphal, and Kohima/Dimapur will also join the dialogue.

This session is expected to become a strong platform for partnership, investment, and trust between the industries of both regions. Collaboration in pharmaceuticals, cement, petrochemicals, tea, tourism, and agri-processing is expected to generate new opportunities and create employment. Madhya Pradesh’s streamlined investment processes and transparent policies will help attract industries, making the state a reliable destination for national and international investors.

The session will directly connect entrepreneurs and investors with the industrial and investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. It will not only open new opportunities for industries but also pave fresh paths of growth and collaboration for youth and entrepreneurs of both regions.