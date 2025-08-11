CM Extends Gratitude to PM and Defence Minister for Establishing the Brahma Project in MP

Union Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh stated that, with the blessings of Lord Shri Mahakal, Madhya Pradesh is progressing on the path of development under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav. The state’s industrial development will help take India to new heights in industry, and the entire nation is looking to Madhya Pradesh with hope and confidence. CM Dr. Yadav is accelerating the pace of industrial growth. In the future, Madhya Pradesh will be known not only for its natural beauty but also for its industrial progress. The state has full capacity, resources, and all necessary features for the growth of the defence sector.

The Rail Coach Manufacturing Centre, being set up with an investment of Rs. 1,800 crore, will provide employment to over 5,000 people and also boost development in surrounding areas. CM Dr. Yadav has carried forward the legacy of the current Union Minister and former Chief Minister, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Where leadership is strong, development moves swiftly. Madhya Pradesh will be known as a modern state.

Union Defence Minister Shri Singh was addressing the gathering after performing the Bhoomi-Pujan of the state-of-the-art Rail Coach Manufacturing Unit at Umaria village in Raisen district, located on the Bhopal district border. The unit is being established at a cost of Rs. 1,800 crore under the “New Identity of Development – Swadeshi Campaign.” Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav were present at the event.

Shri Singh said that Madhya Pradesh is advancing rapidly in industrial development. He welcomed the initiative of CM Dr. Yadav in creating a 48,000-hectare land bank for industries and making determined efforts to attract new industrial units. New industrial units are being equipped with facilities such as internet access, factory sheds, and improved connectivity. He highlighted that, owing to CM Dr. Yadav’s special initiative, the land for the Rail Coach Manufacturing Unit was allotted to BEML in May this year. The Union Minister added that the unit will start functioning within the next two years.

India Recognised Globally as a Bold and Dynamic Economy

Union Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the country is moving forward rapidly. India has gained recognition worldwide as a bold and dynamic economy. Through ‘Make in India’, manufacturing of equipment in all sectors has increased. Since 2014, India’s defence sector has grown rapidly—earlier, defence exports stood at Rs. 600 crores, which have now exceeded Rs. 24,000 crore. Shri Singh stressed the importance of maintaining a balance between development and the environment and also underlined the need to promote research in the industrial sector.

We Respond to Attacks on Its Soul Based on Deeds, Not Religion

Shri Singh stated that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India will rest only after achieving self-reliance. Referring to the killing of innocent civilians by terrorists in Pahalgam, he said that PM Modi has given a befitting reply to terrorists. “We have responded to those who attacked India’s soul based on their deeds, not their religion. The Prime Minister’s resolve is clear—whoever provokes us will not be spared,” he said.

Project to Open New Avenues of Industrial Growth: CM Dr. Yadav

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav said that the Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML) Rolling Stock Factory will give new direction and momentum to the state’s development, creating a stream of growth and employment. This project will open new doors of industrial development not just for Bhopal, Raisen, Sehor and Vidisha, but for the entire state. Spread over 148 acres, the BEML unit will be directly connected by highway, rail, and air routes.

The CM Dr. Yadav said that Raisen is the only district in the state where, on one hand, the spirituality of Sanchi thrives, and on the other, Bhimbetka gives us pride in our heritage. The Mandideep Industrial Area of Raisen is providing employment to people from across the state and country, bringing positive changes to their lives. From this land of spirituality and industrial revolution, the rail manufacturing unit will give the country new momentum, and defence production will strengthen national security. CM Dr. Yadav expressed the gratitude of the state government and the people to PM Modi and Defence Minister Shri Singh for their commitment to establishing the Brahma Project in Madhya Pradesh.



Request for Approval of Defence Corridor

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that the state has sufficient land available for a Defence Corridor and requested the union Defence minister to grant approval for its establishment in Madhya Pradesh. He affirmed the commitment to making Swadeshi a new movement under the leadership of the Prime Minister and Defence Minister, with self-reliance as the guiding goal. CM Dr. Yadav stated that the state is moving rapidly on the path of industrial development, with the government promoting job-oriented industries through regular Industrial Development Yatras. At the divisional level, Regional Industry Conclaves have led to the inauguration and Bhoomi-Pujan of industrial units worth Rs. 38,000 crore. The Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister and Defence Minister to continue this series of development gifts for the state. He said that Madhya Pradesh’s agricultural growth rate has increased rapidly, and the state government is making every effort to promote the establishment of food processing units.

First River-Linking Project of the Country Implemented in the State

Chief Minister Dr. Yadav said that under PM Modi’s leadership, just as the country’s image and systems have positively transformed, Indian Railways has also been modernized, offering passengers world-class facilities and timely operations. Under the PM’s guidance, the country’s first river-linking project—the Ken-Betwa Project—has been launched in the state. This Rs. 1 lakh crore project will provide sufficient water for irrigation, industries, and drinking purposes, ushering in a new era of development in Bundelkhand, Malwa, and Chambal regions.

CM Dr. Yadav praised the valour and determination displayed by the armed forces under the leadership of Defence Minister Shri Singh during Operation Sindoor, saying that the world has acknowledged India’s strength and capability. He also directed the Raisen district administration to extend all possible assistance to flood and heavy rainfall victims, provide land rights to eligible beneficiaries, construct houses for them, and build schools, colleges, and hospitals as needed.

No Compromise on Farmers’ Interests: Union Minister Shri Chouhan

Union Agriculture Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that after Operation Sindoor, the armed forces displayed remarkable bravery under the leadership of Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh. “We are proud of PM Modi and Defence Minister Singh. Under their leadership, India’s borders are secure, and the country is progressing on the path of development,” he said.

He added that Umaria has received the gift of a railway coach manufacturing unit, and with the Brahma Project, local people will get employment, transforming the region into a special industrial zone. Shri Chouhan thanked CM Dr. Yadav for promptly providing land for the project. He reiterated PM Modi’s assurance that there will be no compromise on farmers’ interests and highlighted that India is now the world’s fourth-largest economy. He called upon people to adopt Swadeshi to strengthen the nation and urged them to celebrate Independence Day, Ganesh Utsav, and Diwali with indigenous products. He announced that Rs. 1,156 crore in crop insurance will be credited to farmers’ accounts on Monday.

MP to Emerge as Railway Manufacturing & Export Hub: Railway Minister Shri Vaishnaw

Union Railway Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw said in his video message, that under PM Modi’s guidance, Indian Railways has made significant progress. In the past 11 years, 35,000 km of tracks have been laid, 51,000 km electrified, over 40,000 coaches upgraded to lightweight versions, and many new trains launched. Today, a new jewel is being added to this chain of development—an example of the PM’s commitment to Swadeshi. Madhya Pradesh will become a railway manufacturing and export hub. This factory will create over 5,000 jobs and advance the “Make in India – Make for the World” vision.

First Stock to Roll Out in 18 Months

BEML President & CMD Shri Shantanu Roy said that since its inception in 1964, BEML has contributed to several major projects in rail, mining, and defence. Under the leadership of PM Modi, Defence Minister Singh, and Railway Minister Vaishnaw, new milestones have been achieved in the defence and railway sectors. He noted that CM Dr. Yadav is the first Chief Minister to personally visit BEML’s headquarters in Bengaluru to hand over land allotment documents for establishing the Brahma Project in Umaria and assured full state government support for the project’s swift execution. Thanks to the CM’s initiative, the Bhoomi-Pujan could be performed so quickly. Roy expressed gratitude to the CM, stating that Umaria will be BEML’s second rolling stock unit after Bengaluru. The first stock is targeted to roll out in 18 months. The unit will manufacture lightweight aluminium railway coaches using advanced technology, with special attention to safety and environmental standards. In the future, defence products will also be produced here. The unit will serve as a centre for social change and strengthen the Make in India vision.

Bhoomi-Pujan Performed with Vedic Chants

Union Defence Minister Shri Singh, CM Dr. Yadav and Union Agriculture Minister Shri Chouhan performed Bhoomi-Pujan for the Brahma Project (BEML Rail Hub for Manufacturing) at Umaria amid the chanting of Vedic mantras. A short film on the Brahma Project was screened, and guests viewed a 3D walkthrough and models of the proposed plant and new facilities.