CognexiaAI Unveils India’s First AI Native Legal Intelligence Platform, Secures ₹540 Crore Global Contracts

In a significant boost to India’s growing artificial intelligence ecosystem, CognexiaAI has launched CognexiaAI Legal, positioned as the country’s first AI native legal intelligence platform. The announcement was made in Mumbai on March 1 at an event attended by policymakers, legal experts, and industry representatives. The company also revealed that it has secured ₹540 crore in enterprise contracts across Australia and New Zealand, marking a major international expansion.

CognexiaAI Legal has been developed as a fully indigenous technology platform, reinforcing the government’s broader push for digital sovereignty and data security. The company stated that the platform ensures sensitive legal and institutional data remains stored within India, addressing rising concerns around data protection and regulatory compliance.

At the heart of the platform is a powerful artificial intelligence engine supported by proprietary large language models, digital workflow automation, and advanced analytics. According to the company, the system can process and analyze charge sheets running into thousands of pages within minutes. Legal professionals who earlier spent weeks reviewing extensive documentation can now access structured insights almost instantly. This has the potential to reduce case backlogs, speed up legal preparation, and improve clarity in complex matters.

The platform has been designed to support arbitration, corporate law, taxation, regulatory compliance, human resources compliance, and court related processes. For businesses, it offers faster contract review, automated compliance tracking, and improved risk assessment. For law firms and judicial institutions, it provides searchable data intelligence that simplifies legal research and case analysis.

Dr. Nirmal Singh, Founder and Chairman of CognexiaAI, said the company’s objective is to transform artificial intelligence into domain specific legal intelligence that understands Indian laws and judicial structures. He noted that India must take leadership in building technology systems tailored to its own institutional frameworks rather than relying entirely on imported platforms.

The architecture of CognexiaAI Legal is based on an Industry 5.0 model that integrates AI systems, large language models, digital twin frameworks, IoT environments, and intelligent automation within a unified cloud infrastructure. This design enables scalability across courts, enterprises, and government departments while maintaining high levels of security and performance.

Simultaneously, the company announced that it has secured enterprise contracts worth ₹540 crore in Australia and New Zealand. The agreements cover multiple sectors including construction, hospitality, manufacturing, automotive services, travel, architecture, jewelry, and healthcare. Industry observers describe the deals as one of the larger overseas wins for an Indian AI native ERP and CRM solutions provider in recent times.

With these new contracts, CognexiaAI’s global client base has expanded to nearly 15,000 organizations, supported by over 5,000 international channel partners. The company now operates in markets such as Australia, New Zealand, the UAE, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Nigeria, and Ghana.