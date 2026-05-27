Combating the Rising Burden of Heart Disease and Joint Pain Through Early Intervention and Advanced Surgical Care

Berhampore, Murshidabad, 24th May 2026: Rising cases of heart disease and severe joint problems in Murshidabad highlight the urgent need for early diagnosis and timely medical intervention, said leading specialists during a public awareness initiative held in Berhampore on Saturday.

Speaking on the growing burden of cardiac diseases, Dr. Lalchand Bandigi, Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon, Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, emphasized that rheumatic heart disease continues to remain a major public health concern in India, particularly in areas affected by poverty and poor living conditions. He explained that the disease can affect individuals from childhood to adulthood, often beginning with symptoms such as sore throat, fever, and joint pain before progressing to fatigue, breathlessness, chest pain, and irregular heartbeat.

“Rheumatic heart disease damages the heart valves, causing them to either narrow or leak over time. In advanced stages, patients may require valve repair or valve replacement surgery,” noted Dr. Lalchand. “During my visits to Murshidabad, I fequently encounter patients suffering not only from rheumatic heart disease, but also degenerative valve disease, coronary artery disease, and congenital heart conditions such as atrial septal defect, ventricular septal defect, and Tetralogy of Fallot,” he added.

He stressed that timely consultation with a specialist plays a crucial role in simplifying treatment and improving outcomes, whether through valve repair, bypass surgery, or pediatric cardiac procedures. According to him, early medical attention enables patients to recover faster and return to their normal routines sooner.

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Addressing the issue of joint pain and mobility disorders, Dr. Samarth Arya, Consultant – Orthopaedics Joint Replacement And Robotic Surgeon at Manipal Hospital Old Airport Road, highlighted the importance of recognizing joint abnormalities at an early stage.

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“Joint pain may result from damage to bones, cartilage, or surrounding soft tissues. Initial treatment generally includes medications, physiotherapy, lifestyle modifications, and injections to manage symptoms and prevent progression,” said Dr. Samarth. “However, I have observed that many patients in Berhampore and Murshidabad often seek medical help only after severe and irreversible joint damage has occurred. At such advanced stages, surgical intervention becomes unavoidable. Robotic surgery offers the best possible outcomes with enhanced intra-operative safety, lesser pain after surgery, and faster recovery for patients.”